theScore
Jazz's Beverley unhappy with Durant saga: Players now left jobless
Kevin Durant rescinded his trade request Monday, two months after asking the Brooklyn Nets to deal him elsewhere, leaving many teams and free agents in a holding pattern while he debated his future. The drawn-out process isn't sitting well with Utah Jazz guard Patrick Beverley. Durant quickly responded to Beverley's...
theScore
Report: Lakers to trade Horton-Tucker, Johnson to Jazz for Beverley
The Los Angeles Lakers are close to acquiring Utah Jazz guard Patrick Beverley in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The trade reportedly won't include draft picks and is expected to be finalized Thursday. Los Angeles would open up a roster spot and could...
theScore
Thunder rookie Holmgren out for season with foot injury
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren will miss the entire 2022-23 campaign due to a Lisfranc injury to his right foot, the team announced Thursday. The No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft sustained the injury at the Crawsover Pro-Am event in Seattle this past weekend. "Certainly, we are...
theScore
Durant stays put, but Nets can only avoid drama for so long
The trade request that dominated this NBA offseason was resolved in the most anticlimactic way on Tuesday. The Brooklyn Nets announced that Kevin Durant and the team's leaders have agreed to "move forward with their partnership." Given how little leverage Durant had as he enters the first year of a four-year contract extension, the end result isn't surprising. Still, it's stunning how poorly Durant appears to have played this.
theScore
Report: Knicks could be open to trading Barrett for Mitchell
Some decision-makers within the New York Knicks organization are now willing to include former No. 3 pick RJ Barrett in a deal for Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell, sources told SNY's Ian Begley. People in touch with the Knicks had previously believed New York was uninterested in dealing Barrett, Begley...
theScore
Swanson hopes to stay with Braves long term: 'This is my home'
All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson wants to be with the Atlanta Braves for the long haul. The 28-year-old is scheduled to hit free agency at the end of the season but told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal he is discussing a new contract with the Braves. "The easiest way I can say...
Forget Monday Night Football, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are launching Monday Night … Golf?
Competition will be held in custom-built arenas.
GOLF・
theScore
Report: Thunder fear rookie Holmgren suffered ligament damage in foot
The Oklahoma City Thunder are concerned that rookie Chet Holmgren has sustained ligament damage in his foot, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. The No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft is seeking further opinions after initial exams revealed potential torn ligaments, adds Charania. "Chet is in the process...
theScore
Trevor Zegras, Sarah Nurse named NHL 23 cover athletes
Anaheim Ducks dynamo Trevor Zegras and Canadian Olympic star Sarah Nurse have been named cover athletes for EA Sports NHL 23. Nurse is the first woman to ever be featured on the game's cover. The franchise introduced women's national team rosters to the game in NHL 22. "It's something that...
theScore
Report: Tyron Smith out until at least December with knee fracture
Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith suffered an avulsion fracture in his knee at practice Wednesday evening, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Smith will reportedly require surgery as the hamstring tendon in the back of his knee tore off the bone. He's expected to be out until at least December.
NFL・
theScore
Report: Thibodeaux has MCL sprain, Giants hopeful for Week 1 status
New York Giants rookie pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is expected to miss three-to-four weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in Sunday's preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Giants are hopeful that he can recover on the short end of the expected timeline and be...
theScore
Golden Knights sign Kessel to 1-year, $1.5M deal
The Vegas Golden Knights signed unrestricted free-agent forward Phil Kessel to a one-year contract worth $1.5 million on Wednesday. The veteran winger scored 52 points over 82 games in his third full season with the Arizona Coyotes in 2021-22 and led the team with 44 helpers. The Coyotes struggled to...
NHL・
theScore
Panthers announce Baker Mayfield as starter for Week 1 vs. Browns
Baker Mayfield is officially QB1 in Carolina. The former No. 1 overall pick, acquired in a July trade with the Cleveland Browns, will start Week 1 after beating out Sam Darnold in training camp, the Panthers announced Monday. Mayfield's first start will come against his former team, as Carolina hosts...
theScore
MLB Tuesday best bets: Blue Jays to power past Red Sox
Blue Jays (-140) @ Red Sox (+120) To say Toronto has had Boston's number this campaign would be a serious understatement. The Blue Jays own a 10-3 record in the season series and have won six of their last seven against the Red Sox, including the last three in Boston.
theScore
Pitt names Slovis starting QB for season opener
Pittsburgh named former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis as its starter ahead of the team's season opener against West Virginia on Sept. 1, head coach Pat Narduzzi announced Wednesday. Slovis beat out fellow senior Nick Patti to earn the top spot on the Panthers' passing depth chart. The pair battled to...
NFL・
theScore
Verlander hints at opt-out: 'I've pitched pretty damn well'
Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander could emerge as one of this offseason's most fascinating free agents - if he decides to opt out of his contract. With the way he's pitched this season, Verlander hinted that could happen if things go the right way. "I haven't made that decision yet,"...
theScore
Bradley Jr. sparks 8-run rally in Fenway return as Blue Jays beat Red Sox
BOSTON (AP) — Jackie Bradley Jr. doubled and scored to key an eight-run inning against his former team and the Toronto Blue Jays rolled to a 9-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. George Springer had two hits and drove in three runs in his return...
