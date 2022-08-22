The trade request that dominated this NBA offseason was resolved in the most anticlimactic way on Tuesday. The Brooklyn Nets announced that Kevin Durant and the team's leaders have agreed to "move forward with their partnership." Given how little leverage Durant had as he enters the first year of a four-year contract extension, the end result isn't surprising. Still, it's stunning how poorly Durant appears to have played this.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO