School districts add safety precautions as students return to class
JOHNSTON, Iowa — As students return to the classroom this morning, Johnston and West Des Moines Community Schools are taking steps to make their campuses more secure. Lynn Meadows, the director of communications for the Johnston Community School District, said this included updating their Emergency Operations Plan. Other new...
Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’
A former therapist has been sanctioned by the state for allegedly using a minor to sell illegal drugs in a central Iowa high school. According to state records, Joni Hunley, 50, of Des Moines, worked for Woodward Community Based Services, a counseling service owned by the company Sequel Care since 2017. While working for WCBS, […] The post Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa's largest school district starts year with new leader
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines is the state's largest public school system, with 32,000 students returning. This year, there's a new leader for the district. Matt Smith is the new interim superintendent after Tom Ahart stepped down earlier this year. Smith told KCCI he thinks this will be...
Temporary day care closure highlights shortage in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A day care on Des Moines' south side temporarily closed Monday morning, forcing parents to scramble and highlighting the broader challenge of child care in Iowa. Step by Step Learning Center said four staff members called out, meaning it would have to close for the...
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Uptown Marion. Saturday, September 17th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring 25 breweries, live...
City to check the 'health' of every Des Moines Home
How healthy are homes in Des Moines neighborhoods? The new "house-to-house survey" will help them find out and help homeowners make improvements. A city survey team is heading out to Des Moines’ 50 neighborhoods and more than 96,000 homes. They say healthy homes make the city a better place to live.
Iowa State University adds on to its mental health services
AMES, Iowa — As students at Iowa State University head back to the classroom this week, the campus is pushing for more awareness and accessibility surrounding mental health. Director of Student Wellness at ISU, Brian Vanderheyden, says mental health for students has always been important but it is an even bigger priority this year.
Lots of Positive Results from Greene County Residents at Iowa State Fair
The 2022 Iowa State Fair has come to a close and a number of Greene County residents were represented. Greene County ISU Extension 4-H and Youth Coordinator Samantha Hardaway tells Raccoon Valley Radio there were 44 purple ribbons for livestock, horse and dog, along with ten blue ribbons and 12 red ribbons for static exhibits. She talks about the sheer amount of entries at the state fair the 4-H’ers had in her first year as the 4-H and Youth Coordinator.
Food Bank of Iowa cleaning up after freezer floods overnight
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Food Bank of Iowa is cleaning up after its freezer flooded overnight. The CEO says a cracked sprinkler head released water. Des Moines firefighters did not find a fire in the freezer. The good news is all the frozen food was kept safe. The...
Roofer, homeowner give hail damage repair advice following Friday's storm
CLIVE, Iowa — Jared Harrison is the owner of R3 Roofing and Exteriors, a company based in Urbandale. He says the damage from Friday's storm is some of the biggest and most extensive he's seen since he moved to Des Moines. "The storms are only becoming more frequent and...
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Property that includes Spare Time Entertainment sold to NYC group
A New York City-based real estate investment trust purchased property in West Des Moines that includes Spare Time Entertainment, Dallas County real estate transactions show. Spare Me (Multi) LLC, managed by W.P. Carey paid GDL Trust $17.1 million for the property at 340 Jordan Creek Parkway. W.P. Carey bills itself as "one of the largest diversified net lease REITs, specializing in the acquisition of operationally critical, single-tenant properties in North American and Europe."
One studio has built a break dancing scene in Des Moines. Now, one of its students is hitting the national stage.
It all started with a vision: to highlight a style of dance that originated in the streets of New York during the early 1970s. Breakdancing evolved as music was transitioning from disco to hip hop, pioneered by the Black and Puerto Rican communities in New York City and spreading quickly across the country and the world. The athletic style was inspired in part by the wild antics of James Brown and in part by the martial arts skills in the movies of Bruce Lee.
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests
The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
Fire forces Campbell’s concessions to replan future fall events
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Campbell's Concessions warehouse just north of the Youth Inn at the Iowa State Fairgrounds went up in flames around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The building is considered a total loss. The roof is gone, and the siding is charred and falling off, exposing the metal framing.
Here's how to save the most money to fix that hail damage on your car
URBANDALE, Iowa — Mike Hall has been in business for over three decades at Dynamic Auto Artists in Urbandale. But it's been a long time since he's seen hail damage as bad as what happened on Friday. "2001 or 2002 is probably the last time we've seen big stuff...
How will Des Moines use what's left of $95 million in ARPA funds?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local leaders now know how they want to spend what's left of $95 million from the American Rescue Plan. ARPA is money doled out by the Feds to help cities hit hard financially by the pandemic. The Des Moines City Council met Monday to decide the future of these funds, which must be obligated by the end of 2024.
Gusto Pizza stages a Des Moines comeback
The Des Moines City Council approved Gusto's Pizza new liquor permit Monday. Located at 2301 Ingersoll Ave., it's just four blocks away from its longtime "mothership" location that closed last month. Why it matters: It's great pizza that we thought left the city. Catch up fast: Some customers were disappointed...
Man attacked by 10 people at east side QuikTrip calls for justice
DES MOINES, Iowa — A simple stop at an east Des Moines QuikTrip turned violent for one Iowa man. He says last Thursday he was randomly and brutally assaulted by about 10 juveniles in the parking lot. "It's one of those things where everywhere I go I have to...
Fire Breaks Out on Final Day of Iowa State Fair
The Iowa State Fair has finally come to a close. Not without an added level of excitement, though. Not only were there fried Oreos, pork chops on a stick, loads of concerts, tons of rides and carnival games, and different exhibits as always, but kids were hurt by the over-waxed slide, a streaker was arrested, a couple got engaged adjacent to the butter cow, and lastly -- on the final day of the 11-day extravaganza -- a fire broke out at one of the gazillion food vendors.
Town becomes blueprint for success after major employer left
For 115 years, Newton, Iowa, was synonymous with Maytag. “When you look at a company that had been here 100 years, there were families that had three generations that worked at Maytag,” said Frank Liebl, executive director of the Newton Development Corporation. Maytag left Newton 15 years ago, taking...
