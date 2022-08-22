It all started with a vision: to highlight a style of dance that originated in the streets of New York during the early 1970s. Breakdancing evolved as music was transitioning from disco to hip hop, pioneered by the Black and Puerto Rican communities in New York City and spreading quickly across the country and the world. The athletic style was inspired in part by the wild antics of James Brown and in part by the martial arts skills in the movies of Bruce Lee.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO