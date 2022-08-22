Read full article on original website
Ida Ford of rural New Burnside
Ida Ford, 82, of rural New Burnside, Illinois, died on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Felty Funeral Home in Carrier Mills, Illinois, with the Rev. Ron Ferguson officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday from 10 a.m.to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Dixon-Volkert Cemetery near Rosiclare, Illinois.
Harrisburg council approves raises for commissioners; changes one meeting time
Changes are coming to the Harrisburg City Council in 2023 in the form of an altered meeting schedule and monetary raises for its members. The raises will not go into effect until after the new board is seated following the April 2023 election. Commissioners last week approved an ordinance that...
Unit 2 board adopts balanced tentative budget
A balanced tentative 2022-23 budget of around $52 million has been approved by the Marion Community Unit School District 2 Board of Education. Kim Watson, district chief financial officer, told the board in its Aug. 16 meeting that it is a balanced budget. Direct revenues are $52,569,029 while operating expenses are $52,273,059, for a surplus of $295,970. The estimated fund balance for the end of the fiscal year is $12,473,783.
Marion Garden Club Beware of the invasive Japanese knotweed, expert tells members
On Aug. 17, members of Marion Garden Club held their regular meeting at Heartland Christian Church. Speaker Andy West of Ozark Koala Ecosystem Services talked about "Invasives, Landscape Alternatives, and Pollinator and Rain Gardens." West said that most invasives are non-natives brought in by humans. He showed stems of native...
