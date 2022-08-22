ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, AR

Arkansas State Police identify Franklin Co. body

(Little Rock, KATV) — According to police, the body of a woman found along Arkansas Highway 186 has been identified as 53- year-old Tonia Tram Tran. Authorities say Tran's body was found on an abandoned driveway in Franklin County on August 10th with multiple injuries. Tran moved to Forth...
Chris Jones Statement on Recent Police Arrest Incident in Crawford County

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS — Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for governor or Arkansas, issues the statement in regards to the recent police arrest incident in Crawford County, Arkansas. Jones supports law enforcement as a vital part of safe and healthy communities, while also calling for reform of the criminal justice system and an end to police brutality.
Beaver Lakes' proposed glamping site causing concern for residents

ROGERS, Ark. — Plans for a glamping campground on Beaver Lake cause concern for people who live nearby. The project is called “Contentment at Beaver Lake." The proposal went in front of the Benton County Planning Board earlier this month but was tabled. It's now on the agenda for September’s meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors are the possibility of environmental issues and the amount of traffic it could bring to what they describe as a quiet area.
Investigation underway for shooting that left one man dead in Poteau

POTEAU, Okla. — The Poteau Police Department responded to a call about a man being shot at around 2:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. This happened on the 300 block of Carter Street. When officers arrived they found Joshua James Michael Smith, 39 on the front steps of a residence with a gunshot wound.

