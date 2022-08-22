Read full article on original website
Related
KATV
Fort Smith man charged with murder after woman's body found on abandoned driveway
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Fort Smith man was charged Thursday in the homicide investigation of a woman whose body was found along an Arkansas highway earlier this month. According to the Arkansas State Police, Maurice Anthony Richardson, 60, was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of 53-year-old Tonia Tram Tran.
Woman found dead off Highway 186; man faces first-degree murder charge
A Fort Smith man is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a woman found dead off Highway 186 in Franklin County.
KHBS
Fort Smith police release new surveillance images in search for deadly hit-and-run suspect
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police released new surveillance images from a deadly hit-and-run. They hope the public may be able to recognize something in the images that could lead to an arrest. Scroll down to see the new images, followed by the article with information. “We want...
KATV
Arkansas State Police identify Franklin Co. body
(Little Rock, KATV) — According to police, the body of a woman found along Arkansas Highway 186 has been identified as 53- year-old Tonia Tram Tran. Authorities say Tran's body was found on an abandoned driveway in Franklin County on August 10th with multiple injuries. Tran moved to Forth...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Human remains found at Beaver Lake
Washington County deputies found human remains floating in water under a bridge at Beaver Lake on August 22.
Franklin Co. body found earlier this month identified
Tonia Tram Tran, 53, of Fort Smith was found with multiple injuries and left on a driveway north of Altus.
Police dashcam leading up to violent Arkansas arrest will not be released — for now
Despite calls to release dashcam footage of the moments leading up to a violent Crawford County arrest, the prosecutor's office said it is holding off making the video public, at lease for now.
New video shows interaction that led to viral Arkansas arrest where suspect was struck 21 times
Millions have seen the cell phone video of a man being punched and kneed 21 times during an arrest in Arkansas, and now surveillance footage shows what led up to the violent incident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Father speaks out after daughter hit by truck while boarding bus in Centerton
A Centerton man speaks out after his daughter was hit by a truck on August 23.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas deputy seen hitting man in video accused of excessive force by 2 others
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Two others have come forward about their violent encounters with one of the Arkansas deputies seen on video beating a man during his arrest. Both claim these have happened within the last month. Attorneys for Randal Worcester, who was the man in the video...
swark.today
Chris Jones Statement on Recent Police Arrest Incident in Crawford County
LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS — Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for governor or Arkansas, issues the statement in regards to the recent police arrest incident in Crawford County, Arkansas. Jones supports law enforcement as a vital part of safe and healthy communities, while also calling for reform of the criminal justice system and an end to police brutality.
Attorneys of man at center of viral Arkansas arrest to hold news conference
Attorneys for the man at the center of a viral Crawford County arrest are holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon, one day after their client left jail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5newsonline.com
Beaver Lakes' proposed glamping site causing concern for residents
ROGERS, Ark. — Plans for a glamping campground on Beaver Lake cause concern for people who live nearby. The project is called “Contentment at Beaver Lake." The proposal went in front of the Benton County Planning Board earlier this month but was tabled. It's now on the agenda for September’s meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors are the possibility of environmental issues and the amount of traffic it could bring to what they describe as a quiet area.
KHBS
Fort Smith police gathering surveillance video from deadly hit-and-run
FORT SMITH, Ark. — “We want to know who would do it and why,” said Samantha Williams, the cousin of the hit-and-run victim, Tom Anthony Miller. “Why they would run him over and not help him – just leave him lying there?”. That’s one of...
Poteau man killed in domestic violence incident
On August 23, the Poteau Police Department reported that a man was killed by a woman that shot him in self-defense during a "domestic violence incident."
5newsonline.com
Without social media video, Arkansas sheriff says he 'probably' wouldn't have known about violent arrest
Crawford Co. Sheriff says he "probably" would not have known about the violence used against a suspect during an arrest in Mulberry, Arkansas.
Investigation underway for shooting that left one man dead in Poteau
POTEAU, Okla. — The Poteau Police Department responded to a call about a man being shot at around 2:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. This happened on the 300 block of Carter Street. When officers arrived they found Joshua James Michael Smith, 39 on the front steps of a residence with a gunshot wound.
Poteau man killed Saturday morning, police say
Poteau Police responded to a call of a man shot at 2:47 a.m., according to Assistant Chief Greg Russell.
Rape reported at Walton Hall at University of Arkansas
The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating an acquaintance rape at Walton Hall that was reported on August 23.
McDonald’s employee leaves 1-year-old in hot car while at work, Memphis police say
A McDonald's employee is facing charges of child neglect after police say she left her toddler in a hot car while she went to work.
Comments / 0