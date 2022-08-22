ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Extremists — and some GOP candidates — ramp up violent threats after Mar-a-Lago raid, prompting lawmakers to demand action from social media sites hosting calls for 'civil war'

By Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47bq5q_0hQ48pMr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X0Hxs_0hQ48pMr00
Supporters of former US President Donald Trump drive around as the courthouse in West Palm Beach, Florida, on August 18, 2022.

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Nearly two weeks after the FBI executed a search warrant on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence , threats against federal agents have spiked online — and among some Republican politicians.

On social media platforms such as Gab, Telegram, and Facebook, researchers saw a significant uptick in references to violence and references to "civil war" increased by 106% after the Mar-a-Lago raid, Insider's Laura Italiano reported.

"In these right-wing and extremist spaces, they interpret the Mar-a-Lago search not as a legitimate legal process but as the first shots of a war by the federal government," Alex Friedfeld, a researcher with the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism, told Insider . "So consequently, you're seeing calls for people to arm up, to lock and load, and to be ready to use real bullets to defend themselves."

On August 12, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a warning bulletin regarding the increased threats against federal officers. NBC reported the FBI indicated personal identifying information of possible targets of violence, such as home addresses, as well as identification of family members as additional targets, have been posted along with specific and credible threats.

The bulletin also referenced an Ohio gunman who tried to forcibly enter an FBI field office in Cincinnati with an AR-15 rifle and a nail gun on August 11. The suspect was killed in a standoff with police.

In Pennsylvania, Adam Bies, 47, was arrested and charged with threatening to kill FBI agents on multiple occasions following the search on Mar-a-Lago.

"Every single piece of shit who works for the FBI in any capacity, from the director down to the janitor who cleans their fucking toilets deserves to die," one of Bies' posts on Gab said, according to the FBI affidavit supporting his arrest . "You've declared war on us and now it's open season on YOU."

The threats are not limited to online rhetoric or lone actors, as some Republican politicians have amplified and at times escalated the calls for violence.

In Florida this week, Martin Hyde, a GOP Congressional candidate for the US House said in a campaign video that FBI agents would leave his home "in a body bag" if they tried to search him like they did Mar-a-Lago. Likewise, Florida state house candidate Luis Miguel was banned on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook after saying he would legalize shooting federal agents "on sight."

In an interview with Fox News , Trump himself warned that "terrible things are going to happen" in response to the increased threats, and that the country is in a "very dangerous position" following the search at his residence.

In response to the "flood of violent threats," Democratic lawmakers are pushing for action from social media platforms they say host calls for violence, calling for increased cooperation with federal agencies.

On August 19, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and Rep. Stephen F. Lynch, Chairman of the Subcommittee on National Security, sent letters to social media companies Meta , Twitter , TikTok , Truth Social , Rumble , Gettr , Telegram , and Gab , seeking internal metrics about the calls for violence and requesting information about how such threats are monitored.

"We are concerned that reckless statements by the former President and Republican Members of Congress have unleashed a flood of violent threats on social media that have already led to at least one death and pose a danger to law enforcement officers across the United States," the letter to the social companies read. "We urge you to take immediate action to address any threats of violence against law enforcement that appear on your company's platforms."

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed to Insider it had received the letter, and indicated the company's enforcement teams are monitoring the platform, watching for violations of its existing violent threat, abusive behavior and hateful conduct policies.

"As always, we evaluate requests from law enforcement in line with our established guidelines for law enforcement requests ," the Twitter spokesperson added.

The Washington Post reported that Gab CEO Andrew Torba said the platform is "considering" its response to Congress and that it responded promptly to law enforcement requests related to the Pennsylvania arrest . Telegram representative Remi Vaughn told The Post the company forbids calls to violence, and that it uses a combination of user reports and proactive moderation to monitor violent threats.

Representatives for Gab, Telegram, Meta, TikTok, Truth Social, Rumble, and Gettr did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

In the letters sent Friday, the lawmakers also asked the companies if legislation may be needed to "protect law enforcement personnel and increase coordination with federal authorities." No such legislation has yet been introduced.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 73

bat123girl
2d ago

any politician that advocates for violence should be removed from office. end of story we need to start putting morality Clauses in when they get elected because these politicians are some of the most immoral people on the planet

Reply(1)
19
empath
2d ago

They only know violence so there for that’s the only way they can respond to issues they can’t deal with. They are not adult in their manner of handling conflict. They act like school yard bullies. And must be treated that way.

Reply
7
COMPLETE PUSHBACK
3d ago

Might be a good idea for media and democrats to lay off the provocative behavior before it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Reply(38)
11
Related
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Ohio Township, PA
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Fbi Agents#Shooting#Civil War#Gop#Chandan Khanna Afp#Getty Images Fbi#Republican#Nbc
Business Insider

A former federal prosecutor believes Mark Meadows will turn on Donald Trump and 'snitch' on him to Justice Department investigators

A former federal prosecutor predicts Mark Meadows will eventually snitch on Donald Trump. "He's going to rat Trump out. He's going to snitch," ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said. Kirschner's remarks come after the January 6 hearings in which lawmakers heard damning testimony. Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner believes former White House...
POTUS
Business Insider

The FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago is prompting elected Republicans to openly acknowledge that Trump will likely run for president again

Many elected Republicans are furiously condemning the FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Many of them are acknowledging something that they usually don't: that Trump is likely to run again. Some are more forthright, while others simply refer to Trump as Biden's "top political opponent." As elected Republicans condemn the...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Business Insider

Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
POTUS
Business Insider

George Conway says individuals defending Trump over his handling of presidential records are 'basically desperate'

George Conway during a CNN interview was highly critical of Trump's handling of classified documents. "Having top-secret FBI information in our home? You're not allowed to bring that out," he said. Conway said individuals defending Trump and criticizing the FBI were "basically desperate." Conservative lawyer George Conway on Friday said...
POTUS
Business Insider

Lindsey Graham says 'nobody's above the law' after FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago club but adds that he's 'suspicious' of the investigation

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Tuesday struck a more measured tone when discussing the FBI's search at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club compared to some of his Republican colleagues who have sharply criticized the move. "We're a nation of laws. Nobody's above the law. That's for darn sure," the South...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

587K+
Followers
38K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy