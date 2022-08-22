Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
State transportation leader gives update on Bryan Co. Megasite, I-16 interchange projects
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Ann Purcell was just re-elected as the Secretary of the State Transportation Board of Georgia, and Tuesday, she made a presentation to the Rotary Club of Savannah South, detailing projects that GDOT is working on in the area. With all the new development going...
wtoc.com
Effingham County warehouse project sparking concerns
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Concern is growing about a new warehouse project in Effingham County. That’s with opponents saying the project will threaten the drinking water supply for Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham Counties. Now, the City of Savannah is getting involved. Effingham County recently authorized industrial zoning near...
wtoc.com
Liberty County Head Start moves into new location
RICEBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A large childcare provider in Liberty County reached a huge milestone Wednesday. The head start program through the Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority now has a permanent home. It’s in Riceboro, just off of Highway 17. It was an important and exciting morning for...
yourislandnews.com
Public Facilities Committee unanimous in plan to expand Sea Island Parkway
Beaufort County Council Public Facilities Committee voted unanimously this week to draw up plans to expand Sea Island Parkway to four lanes with a landscaped median and pathways. “This option will alleviate congestion, make a scenic entryway to Lady’s Island and a walkable neighborhood,” Assistant County Administrator for Infrastructure Jared...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtoc.com
Chester Thomas Rd. closed between GA Hwy. 21 and Old Dixie Hwy. due to wet conditions
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chester Thomas Road between GA Hwy 21 and Old Dixie Highway in Effingham County is closed until further notice due to wet conditions form weather, according to Effingham County BOC. The road is open for local traffic only. Other traffic is asked to avoid the...
yourislandnews.com
County officials taken to task after camp limited to kids of county employees
Beaufort County officials are under fire for a decision to make a pilot summer camp program only available to the children of county employees, including the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, and the county’s elected officials. Further, a memo issued by the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation gave...
wtoc.com
Savannah City Council set to vote on search firm for new police chief, more affordable housing
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big decision will be made at City Hall today. The City of Savannah is taking the next step in the search for a new police chief. As the search continues – council will be asked to approve $45,000 to hire a search firm to get the position filled sooner.
wtoc.com
Chatham Emergency Management Agency says missing 8-year-old found
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: According to The Chatham Emergency Management Agency Briana Cormier has been found. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 8-year-old. Briana Cormier, 8, was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday walking west on Wheaton Street. Cormier is...
WJCL
Police in Savannah look to add security, possibly metal detectors after Memorial Stadium scare
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Chatham County police chief held a press conference Tuesday to address the altercation that took place atMemorial Stadium on Friday night that had fans and players running for cover. Police Chief Jeffrey Hadley mentioned several options to bolster the stadium’s security, such as to have...
cityofbeaufort.org
Public information meeting Sept. 15 on I-95 widening project
BEAUFORT, S.C. (Aug. 24, 2022) -- A public information meeting for the I-95 widening project will be held on Sept. 15 in Hardeeville. Learn about options for potential improvements to the I-95 corridor from the Georgia border to US 278, meet the SCDOT project team -- and provide your input!
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. Board of Elections early voting location hours extended
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting changes are set in Chatham County after the county board of registrars met Wednesday. Mayor Van Johnson and Alderwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz requested changes ahead of Wednesday’s meeting. In less than two months early voters will be lined up here. Officials says this...
wtoc.com
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal motorcycle crash
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - One person has died following a crash in Effingham County. At about 6:19 p.m. on Aug. 24, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit responded to the intersection of Stillwell Road and Log Landing Road in Rincon were there was a crash involving an SUV and two motorcycles.
WTGS
Lawyer of suspended Chatham Co. manager thinks a severance agreement is near
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County leaders announced legal negotiations to pursue a severance agreement with suspended County Manager Lee Smith just under two weeks ago. Smith's lawyer, Brent Savage, said they still don't know why he was suspended. “He doesn’t know why he was put on suspension,"...
wtoc.com
Job fair underway for companies involved in Hyundai Megasite development
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Hiring efforts are underway for companies involved in the massive Hyundai Megasite development in Bryan County. The Barnett Southern Corporation will be working construction on the new Hyundai Plant and they’re looking for local workers to help out. They’re hosting a job fair this...
WJCL
Accused Savannah dog thief arrested, suspect has outstanding warrant in Chatham Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A man accused of stealing a dog in Savannah and forcing the owner to pay a ransom for its safe return is now in the Chatham County Jail. Savannah Police Department told WJCL 22 News that officers arrested Rahmeir Dixon, 27, on charges of theft in connection to the case, which WJCL 22 News first reported in April.
wtoc.com
Federal funding being distributed for small businesses in Chatham Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. economy continues to see great job growth. Employers added 528,000 jobs last month according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Unemployment rate is the lowest its been in over 50 years. Job wages are also increasing but they are still well behind the rise of inflation.
Chatham County police seek entering auto suspects
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is searching for two entering auto suspects. The suspects, captured on a surveillance camera, are believed to be connected to an entering auto that happened at 2:50 p.m. on August 15, 2022, at Southside Cleaners located at 1 Diamond Causeway. Anyone with information about this […]
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. narrowing involvement in 278 bridge project
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A near $300 million project in the Lowcountry took a turn this week that one area leader says he wasn’t warned of. The 278 bridge project is one of the largest undertakings in Beaufort County history, and Monday a county subcommittee drew a hard line in the sand with the town of Hilton Head.
1 dead in early morning crash in Liberty County
MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman died in a fatal crash in Liberty County early Monday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper David Laff, around 8:30 a.m., a woman was standing outside her vehicle on North Coastal Highway in Midway when she was struck and killed. Laff says the 32-year-old woman, driving a 2019 […]
wtoc.com
City of Savannah announces accessory dwelling unit survey
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah wants your feedback about possible revision of standards for accessory dwelling units also known as carriage homes. Current zoning ordinances includes lot coverage, setback, and lot size requirements. The city says the survey will help them understand your preferences for the homes...
Comments / 2