ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
wtoc.com

Effingham County warehouse project sparking concerns

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Concern is growing about a new warehouse project in Effingham County. That’s with opponents saying the project will threaten the drinking water supply for Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham Counties. Now, the City of Savannah is getting involved. Effingham County recently authorized industrial zoning near...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty County Head Start moves into new location

RICEBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A large childcare provider in Liberty County reached a huge milestone Wednesday. The head start program through the Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority now has a permanent home. It’s in Riceboro, just off of Highway 17. It was an important and exciting morning for...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
yourislandnews.com

Public Facilities Committee unanimous in plan to expand Sea Island Parkway

Beaufort County Council Public Facilities Committee voted unanimously this week to draw up plans to expand Sea Island Parkway to four lanes with a landscaped median and pathways. “This option will alleviate congestion, make a scenic entryway to Lady’s Island and a walkable neighborhood,” Assistant County Administrator for Infrastructure Jared...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia#Traffic#Bryan Co#Wtoc#Board Of Commissioners
wtoc.com

Chatham Emergency Management Agency says missing 8-year-old found

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: According to The Chatham Emergency Management Agency Briana Cormier has been found. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 8-year-old. Briana Cormier, 8, was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday walking west on Wheaton Street. Cormier is...
cityofbeaufort.org

Public information meeting Sept. 15 on I-95 widening project

BEAUFORT, S.C. (Aug. 24, 2022) -- A public information meeting for the I-95 widening project will be held on Sept. 15 in Hardeeville. Learn about options for potential improvements to the I-95 corridor from the Georgia border to US 278, meet the SCDOT project team -- and provide your input!
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Chatham Co. Board of Elections early voting location hours extended

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting changes are set in Chatham County after the county board of registrars met Wednesday. Mayor Van Johnson and Alderwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz requested changes ahead of Wednesday’s meeting. In less than two months early voters will be lined up here. Officials says this...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Accused Savannah dog thief arrested, suspect has outstanding warrant in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A man accused of stealing a dog in Savannah and forcing the owner to pay a ransom for its safe return is now in the Chatham County Jail. Savannah Police Department told WJCL 22 News that officers arrested Rahmeir Dixon, 27, on charges of theft in connection to the case, which WJCL 22 News first reported in April.
WSAV News 3

Chatham County police seek entering auto suspects

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is searching for two entering auto suspects. The suspects, captured on a surveillance camera, are believed to be connected to an entering auto that happened at 2:50 p.m. on August 15, 2022, at Southside Cleaners located at 1 Diamond Causeway. Anyone with information about this […]
wtoc.com

Beaufort Co. narrowing involvement in 278 bridge project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A near $300 million project in the Lowcountry took a turn this week that one area leader says he wasn’t warned of. The 278 bridge project is one of the largest undertakings in Beaufort County history, and Monday a county subcommittee drew a hard line in the sand with the town of Hilton Head.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

1 dead in early morning crash in Liberty County

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman died in a fatal crash in Liberty County early Monday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper David Laff, around 8:30 a.m., a woman was standing outside her vehicle on North Coastal Highway in Midway when she was struck and killed. Laff says the 32-year-old woman, driving a 2019 […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

City of Savannah announces accessory dwelling unit survey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah wants your feedback about possible revision of standards for accessory dwelling units also known as carriage homes. Current zoning ordinances includes lot coverage, setback, and lot size requirements. The city says the survey will help them understand your preferences for the homes...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy