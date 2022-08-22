Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Update: Serial Road Rager in the Heights has been arrestedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, TexasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
This Houston couple has given away half a billion dollarsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Women of AT&T and Nissi's Network Inc. sponsor LeBrunch in Bleu to support survivors of human traffickingJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
foxwilmington.com
Texas Family Speaks Out After Overturned Cement Truck Accidentally Kills Toddler
A toddler was accidentally killed when a cement truck fell off of a Texas highway overpass and landed on the SUV. Inside the smashed vehicle were 2-year-old twins strapped into their car seats, along with their mom and grandma. The little girl, Melanie Resendiz, survived, but her brother Nicolas Resendiz was crushed to death. The horrific crash happened three weeks ago in Houston. Police have not filed charges and say the driver is distraught and cooperating with the investigation.
Missing sisters found safe after they were last seen leaving apartment in NW Houston, HPD says
GOOD NEWS! Sisters Amirah and Kamiah Perryman were found safe Wednesday, Houston police said.
News Channel 25
Houston-area man dead after four-vehicle crash on Highway 6: Texas DPS
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A Houston-area man is dead after a fatal four-vehicle crash this Monday on state Highway 6, Texas DPS said. Around 3:05 p.m. that afternoon, officers were dispatched to said highway near Farm-to-Market 2154 on reports of a fatal crash. Initial investigations have revealed that a...
fox26houston.com
Pearland mother angry after daycare leaves child in van for nearly an hour
PEARLAND, Texas - A Pearland mother is in disbelief after she says a daycare facility left her 5-year-old alone in the company van outside for nearly an hour. The mother, who chose to remain anonymous, says surveillance video at The Learning Experience reviewed by police, shows the child was inside of the vehicle for a total of 56 minutes.
bluebonnetnews.com
Victim of fatal crash near Cleveland identified
Authorities say the young mother who was killed in a three-vehicle accident on FM 787 early Monday morning was Donna Wright, 32, of Cleveland. Wright and her two young sons were traveling westbound on FM 787 when Wright reportedly attempted to pass a westbound 18-wheeler and lost control of her SUV vehicle.
fox26houston.com
Man shot multiple times in SE Houston, hospitalized in critical condition
HOUSTON - Houston police are working to determine what led up to a shooting that left a man in critical condition. Authorities responded to a call a little after 2 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 8400 block of Broadway. Police say it’s not clear what happened before the...
Man fights to install a red light at Montgomery County intersection where his mom was killed
At the intersection where Marcus Cook's mom suffered fatal injuries, there were 19 reported incidents at the location since January 2020.
Woman killed, 2 young boys critically injured in crash involving big rigs near Cleveland, DPS says
CLEVELAND, Texas — A mother was killed and two children were critically injured Monday in a crash involving two big rigs near Cleveland, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The woman was identified by DPS as 32-year-old Donna Wright. The children, ages 2 and 7, were flown...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MOTHER DEAD -TWO CHILDREN EJECTED AFTER CAR HITS TWO 18 WHEELERS
Just after 6 am this morning a 32-year-old mother was traveling west of FM 787 near the Cleveland Airport and just outside the Cleveland City Limits, when she passed an 18-wheeler in a curve. As she came out of the curve she went into the grass median of the eastbound lanes. After over 100-yards her KIA Sorrento came back onto the road sliding sideways. An eastbound 18-wheeler dumptruck struck her. The impact then spun her into the westbound 18-wheeler that she had just passed. A Liberty County Deputy was first on the scene. He immediately called for fire and EMS. A 2-year-old child was ejected while still in the car seat. The deputy was able to get an 8-year-old, suffering from a severe head injury out of the back seat. The mother was deceased. Life Flight was dispatched from Tomball and responded to the scene. Both children were flown to Hermann Hospital medical center in critical condition. DPS investigated the crash. FM 787 reopened at about 10 am.
Tenant charged with capital murder in fire that killed landlord in SW Houston, filing reads
Charging documents are revealing what happened inside a southwest Houston home that was set on fire.
Woman shot and killed at close range in ambush attack at SE Houston gas station
Witnesses said the masked man came from across the street on foot and appeared deliberate. He took off in a red or maroon sedan with a missing bumper.
Heavy fire damages SE Houston home where man was found shot last week
There was no one inside the home during the fire, HFD said. Last week, police found a man shot twice inside the same house on Wilmington Street.
Man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in Alief area, HPD says
A witness said she saw the woman get out of the car and try to run away before the shooting. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said they believe she was an employee with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Houston Chronicle
Houston man missing after trying to rescue daughter near San Luis Pass bridge
A man went missing after going into the water to rescue his daughter near the San Luis Pass bridge on Sunday, August 21. The 3-year-old daughter was saved, but the man has not been found, according to KHOU 11. The TV station reported how beach patrol officers responded to a...
Click2Houston.com
Door dash driver robbed at gunpoint at West Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – A Door Dash driver was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while dropping off an order and two teens are now facing charges. Ivraska Nunez has been delivering food for about six months and says she never had any problems until early July. “It’s a very hard thing to...
5 arrested, $4.3 million dollars worth of catalytic converter seized in coordinated raid
ABC13's cameras were there as authorities moved about 17 pallets from a home and officers carried out boxes of converters.
Police warn public after Texas woman reportedly 'poisoned by a napkin'
Texas police said they've never seen anything like it.
kadn.com
Suspicious item left on local woman's car door days after Houston 'poison napkin' scare
Local woman startled after finding suspicious item on car after Houston 'poison napkin' scare. When a Lafayette woman saw a rubber duck on her vehicle after leaving a karaoke bar Saturday night, she panicked after reports about the 'poison napkin'. Some say this is a trend among Jeep owners but the woman told News15 her car is not a jeep.
Missing 3-year-old found in Houston motel room with stranger
HOUSTON — Houston police officers arrested a man 10 hours after they said he kidnapped a little girl from an apartment. Holman Hernandez, 50, was charged with aggravated kidnapping after allegedly luring a 3-year-old girl into his vehicle and taking her to a nearby motel, KRTK reported. The little...
Texas youth baseball coach aggressively bumps into kids on handshake line (VIDEO)
A youth baseball coach in Texas was reportedly removed from his position last month after a repulsive display of poor sportsmanship was captured on video. Kenneth Wendt, a local police officer and volunteer coach, was shown on camera physically initiating contact with youngsters from the opposing team of nine-year-olds. Wendt,...
