Texas Family Speaks Out After Overturned Cement Truck Accidentally Kills Toddler

A toddler was accidentally killed when a cement truck fell off of a Texas highway overpass and landed on the SUV. Inside the smashed vehicle were 2-year-old twins strapped into their car seats, along with their mom and grandma. The little girl, Melanie Resendiz, survived, but her brother Nicolas Resendiz was crushed to death. The horrific crash happened three weeks ago in Houston. Police have not filed charges and say the driver is distraught and cooperating with the investigation.
News Channel 25

Houston-area man dead after four-vehicle crash on Highway 6: Texas DPS

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A Houston-area man is dead after a fatal four-vehicle crash this Monday on state Highway 6, Texas DPS said. Around 3:05 p.m. that afternoon, officers were dispatched to said highway near Farm-to-Market 2154 on reports of a fatal crash. Initial investigations have revealed that a...
fox26houston.com

Pearland mother angry after daycare leaves child in van for nearly an hour

PEARLAND, Texas - A Pearland mother is in disbelief after she says a daycare facility left her 5-year-old alone in the company van outside for nearly an hour. The mother, who chose to remain anonymous, says surveillance video at The Learning Experience reviewed by police, shows the child was inside of the vehicle for a total of 56 minutes.
bluebonnetnews.com

Victim of fatal crash near Cleveland identified

Authorities say the young mother who was killed in a three-vehicle accident on FM 787 early Monday morning was Donna Wright, 32, of Cleveland. Wright and her two young sons were traveling westbound on FM 787 when Wright reportedly attempted to pass a westbound 18-wheeler and lost control of her SUV vehicle.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MOTHER DEAD -TWO CHILDREN EJECTED AFTER CAR HITS TWO 18 WHEELERS

Just after 6 am this morning a 32-year-old mother was traveling west of FM 787 near the Cleveland Airport and just outside the Cleveland City Limits, when she passed an 18-wheeler in a curve. As she came out of the curve she went into the grass median of the eastbound lanes. After over 100-yards her KIA Sorrento came back onto the road sliding sideways. An eastbound 18-wheeler dumptruck struck her. The impact then spun her into the westbound 18-wheeler that she had just passed. A Liberty County Deputy was first on the scene. He immediately called for fire and EMS. A 2-year-old child was ejected while still in the car seat. The deputy was able to get an 8-year-old, suffering from a severe head injury out of the back seat. The mother was deceased. Life Flight was dispatched from Tomball and responded to the scene. Both children were flown to Hermann Hospital medical center in critical condition. DPS investigated the crash. FM 787 reopened at about 10 am.
