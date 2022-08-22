Just after 6 am this morning a 32-year-old mother was traveling west of FM 787 near the Cleveland Airport and just outside the Cleveland City Limits, when she passed an 18-wheeler in a curve. As she came out of the curve she went into the grass median of the eastbound lanes. After over 100-yards her KIA Sorrento came back onto the road sliding sideways. An eastbound 18-wheeler dumptruck struck her. The impact then spun her into the westbound 18-wheeler that she had just passed. A Liberty County Deputy was first on the scene. He immediately called for fire and EMS. A 2-year-old child was ejected while still in the car seat. The deputy was able to get an 8-year-old, suffering from a severe head injury out of the back seat. The mother was deceased. Life Flight was dispatched from Tomball and responded to the scene. Both children were flown to Hermann Hospital medical center in critical condition. DPS investigated the crash. FM 787 reopened at about 10 am.

CLEVELAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO