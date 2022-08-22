Read full article on original website
SGD field days
As fall approaches, Seed Genetics Direct, will host its annual corn and soybean field days throughout Ohio and Indiana between August 24 and Sept. 16 (see schedule below). As farmers begin to make planting decisions for 2023, field days provide the opportunity to tour corn and soybean fields to learn and compare how new and previous corn hybrids, soybean varieties and treatments performed this growing season. Seedsmen will also be available to provide detailed information and answer questions. Field days are free and open to all farmers.
Ohio winter will be ‘unseasonably snowy,’ Farmers’ Almanac 2022 says | Top-rated snow blowers to rescue you
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The just-released 2022-2023 Farmers’ Almanac predicts Northeast Ohio residents will need to do plenty of shoveling this winter. The season is looking “unseasonably cold and snowy” for all of Ohio, the publication says. That means snowfall is projected to drift upwards of Cleveland’s average 64 inches per season and even higher for those in some Eastern suburbs. Chardon, for example, may go above its average of 114 inches this winter.
A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Ohio
Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Ohio's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
Northeast Ohio weather: Areas at risk for scattered showers, thunderstorms
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure and associated front is just east of Cleveland this morning. Look for another unsettled day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Any of these could cause locally heavy rain at any time during the day. Still pretty humid out there. High temperatures in the 75...
Here Comes “the Boom” Night Flying Over Southern Ohio
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying until the 25th. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
We called the press policies of J.D. Vance and Ron DeSantis fascist, and readers thanked us: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stumped for Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio last week, cleveland.com reporters were not there because of ridiculous restrictions that DeSantis and Vance placed on anyone covering the event. We’re talking about the attempt to restrict the press on Today in Ohio....
Looking for jobs in all the wrong places: Ohio policymakers’ misguided belief in natural gas
If you’re looking for economic development that will deliver job growth, increase local commerce, and improve quality of life, you can’t do much worse than natural gas extraction, gas-fired power plants, and infrastructure. They don’t provide many jobs and they impose serious costs that discourage other kinds of job-creating economic activity. Apart from contributing to […] The post Looking for jobs in all the wrong places: Ohio policymakers’ misguided belief in natural gas appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar
Ten Ohio counties have banned large-scale wind and solar farms, and two more are currently considering a ban. This was enabled by Ohio putting into law SB 52 in the fall of 2021. This news was brought to the attention of pv magazine USA by local reporters at the Ohio...
What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
How to sign up for the Ohio Liquor summer bottle lottery
It's not always easy to find certain liquors in Ohio.
Moderate temperatures and showers help Ohio’s crops
Another week of moderate temperatures and widespread precipitation supported corn and soybeans on their way to maturity, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 2 percent very short, 20 percent short, 67 percent adequate, and 11 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending August 21 was 70.5 degrees, 0.4 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 1.01 inches of precipitation, 0.17 inches above average. Heavy late-week precipitation was observed most prominently in the central portion of the State. There were 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 21.
Showers and thunderstorms in Indiana this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and thunderstorms on the way to Indiana this weekend. The weekend opens with high temperatures in the mid 80s on Saturday, plus the chances for weekend rain takes off. This will mainly be in the afternoon and evening hours. Saturday showers and storms. Scattered showers and...
Watch: Video captures funnel cloud in Ashtabula County during Sunday storms
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — We’re getting a closer look at some of the stormy weather conditions that moved through Northeast Ohio on Sunday. Video captured the moment a funnel cloud was spotted in Harpersfield Township in Ashtabula County, which was under a tornado warning with Lake County at one point Sunday evening.
Special Weather Statement for Southern Half of Iowa
(Des Moines) Fog developed in low-lying areas and river valleys early this morning. Some locations have visibilities occasionally dropping below one-quarter of a mile, according to the National Weather Service. The fog is forecast to remain over the region through the morning commute and may become more widespread, possibly lasting...
8 one-tank trips with spectacular fall foliage near Ohio | Stay at these top-rated VRBO rentals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Perhaps the best thing about changing seasons is seeing the trees “catch fire” in vibrant reds, oranges and golds. Autumn is the perfect time for a Sunday drive or maybe even a weekend (or weekdays) adventure chasing fall color. With gas prices still elevated, we’ve researched one-tank trips to view the changing leaves. We’ve added local VRBO lodging rentals so you can relax when you’re there. Plan now to collect memories and Instagram photos before the VRBOs book during the peak season.
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Ohio
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
What’s that thing on my plant? How to diagnose and heal problems in your Northeast Ohio garden
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On a beautiful summer day last week in Northeast Ohio, the birds were singing, cicadas were humming, and there was a spring in my step as I rounded the corner to pick some fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers for a dinner salad. I beamed with pride at my tomato plants happily winding up their vertical trellises, when out of the corner of my eye, I spotted it.
Your 2022 Ohio Midterm Election Guide
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. The 2022 Ohio midterms are coming up soon, so we made you […] The post Your 2022 Ohio Midterm Election Guide appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Will construction of Intel’s microchip plant make it even harder to find home repair contractors? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Intel wants 7,000 construction workers to help build its new $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing operation. How will they find the workers amid a national shortage? We’re asking on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast, with impact editor...
Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Ohio is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Thurman Cafe. Located in Columbus Ohio, this restaurant is known for serving giant burgers loaded with toppings. Keep reading to learn more.
