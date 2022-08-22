ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
ocj.com

SGD field days

As fall approaches, Seed Genetics Direct, will host its annual corn and soybean field days throughout Ohio and Indiana between August 24 and Sept. 16 (see schedule below). As farmers begin to make planting decisions for 2023, field days provide the opportunity to tour corn and soybean fields to learn and compare how new and previous corn hybrids, soybean varieties and treatments performed this growing season. Seedsmen will also be available to provide detailed information and answer questions. Field days are free and open to all farmers.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio winter will be ‘unseasonably snowy,’ Farmers’ Almanac 2022 says | Top-rated snow blowers to rescue you

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The just-released 2022-2023 Farmers’ Almanac predicts Northeast Ohio residents will need to do plenty of shoveling this winter. The season is looking “unseasonably cold and snowy” for all of Ohio, the publication says. That means snowfall is projected to drift upwards of Cleveland’s average 64 inches per season and even higher for those in some Eastern suburbs. Chardon, for example, may go above its average of 114 inches this winter.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Ohio

Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Ohio's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
sciotopost.com

Here Comes “the Boom” Night Flying Over Southern Ohio

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying until the 25th. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Looking for jobs in all the wrong places: Ohio policymakers’ misguided belief in natural gas

If you’re looking for economic development that will deliver job growth, increase local commerce, and improve quality of life, you can’t do much worse than natural gas extraction, gas-fired power plants, and infrastructure. They don’t provide many jobs and they impose serious costs that discourage other kinds of job-creating economic activity.  Apart from contributing to […] The post Looking for jobs in all the wrong places: Ohio policymakers’ misguided belief in natural gas appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar

Ten Ohio counties have banned large-scale wind and solar farms, and two more are currently considering a ban. This was enabled by Ohio putting into law SB 52 in the fall of 2021. This news was brought to the attention of pv magazine USA by local reporters at the Ohio...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Ag Weather##Temps
NBC4 Columbus

What a $1 million home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. As interest rates have risen, NBC4 has analyzed 10 homes sold for $500,000 and 10 homes sold for $750,000. For comparison, here are 10 homes sold in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
ocj.com

Moderate temperatures and showers help Ohio’s crops

Another week of moderate temperatures and widespread precipitation supported corn and soybeans on their way to maturity, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 2 percent very short, 20 percent short, 67 percent adequate, and 11 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending August 21 was 70.5 degrees, 0.4 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 1.01 inches of precipitation, 0.17 inches above average. Heavy late-week precipitation was observed most prominently in the central portion of the State. There were 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending August 21.
OHIO STATE
cbs4indy.com

Showers and thunderstorms in Indiana this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and thunderstorms on the way to Indiana this weekend. The weekend opens with high temperatures in the mid 80s on Saturday, plus the chances for weekend rain takes off. This will mainly be in the afternoon and evening hours. Saturday showers and storms. Scattered showers and...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Western Iowa Today

Special Weather Statement for Southern Half of Iowa

(Des Moines) Fog developed in low-lying areas and river valleys early this morning. Some locations have visibilities occasionally dropping below one-quarter of a mile, according to the National Weather Service. The fog is forecast to remain over the region through the morning commute and may become more widespread, possibly lasting...
IOWA STATE
Cleveland.com

8 one-tank trips with spectacular fall foliage near Ohio | Stay at these top-rated VRBO rentals

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Perhaps the best thing about changing seasons is seeing the trees “catch fire” in vibrant reds, oranges and golds. Autumn is the perfect time for a Sunday drive or maybe even a weekend (or weekdays) adventure chasing fall color. With gas prices still elevated, we’ve researched one-tank trips to view the changing leaves. We’ve added local VRBO lodging rentals so you can relax when you’re there. Plan now to collect memories and Instagram photos before the VRBOs book during the peak season.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

What’s that thing on my plant? How to diagnose and heal problems in your Northeast Ohio garden

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On a beautiful summer day last week in Northeast Ohio, the birds were singing, cicadas were humming, and there was a spring in my step as I rounded the corner to pick some fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers for a dinner salad. I beamed with pride at my tomato plants happily winding up their vertical trellises, when out of the corner of my eye, I spotted it.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Your 2022 Ohio Midterm Election Guide

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. The 2022 Ohio midterms are coming up soon, so we made you […] The post Your 2022 Ohio Midterm Election Guide appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy