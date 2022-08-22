U of A reduces COVID-19 restrictions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The University of Arkansas Fall 2022 semester is less than 24 hours away and some students feel like this semester will feel normal again.

According to the University of Arkansas Pat Walker Health Center website, there are 5 key recommendations to be aware of for the upcoming fall semester.

These include:

Stay home if you’re sick

Follow isolation guidelines

Masks are recommended indoors

Free masks will be available throughout campus

The University suggests getting vaccinated and staying up to date on boosters

This is something Eliana Anderson, a student at the University of Arkansas, is relieved to see.

“COVID kind of took away the scene of community in a lot of ways,” Anderson said. “So I think it just made us a little more divided.”

The bottom line stays the same for Anderson. I was told she plans to go with the flow and take action whenever she feels a health concern.

