wearegreenbay.com
Door County Candle Company celebrates Ukrainian Independence Day
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Candle Company celebrated Ukraine’s Independence Day through a candle lighting ceremony called “Light to Unite.”. The candles they lit were yellow and blue, paying homage to the country’s colors. The business owner’s grandmother Luba Derkacz says, “I’m proud...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Ride with the Lights’ benefits Police Lights of Christmas program this Saturday in Green Bay
(WFRV) – It’s lights on for a great local program. Ride along if you can but if you prefer to show your support for a great local program, you can just eat!. Local 5 Live gets a preview of ‘Ride with the Lights’ where proceeds benefit the Police Lights of Christmas Program.
wearegreenbay.com
Artstreet kicks off this weekend at new location, now in Ashwaubenon
(WFRV) – From sand to sculptures, music and more Artstreet gets underway this weekend. Local 5 Live gets a preview from the new location, Ashwaubomay Park in Ashwaubenon with details on one of the premiere art festivals in the Midwest. Artstreet runs August 26 – 28 at Ashwaubomay Park,...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Service League serves free school supplies
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Service League is hosting a back-to-school store. Students in the area are able to get socks, shoes, and everything else that they need to have a great school year, for free. Anna Burnette, co-chair of Green Bay Service League Back to...
wearegreenbay.com
AVB Community Band spreading its concert sites
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – AVB Community Band will present eight concerts in four venues for its 2022-2023 season. Info here. “Because of the Green Bay Packers schedule, we have had to make some changes to our fall schedule, so a few of our concerts have been moved from the normal Monday night schedule,” Brent Hussin, band manager, tells patrons in a newsletter.
wearegreenbay.com
Kaukauna Public Library’s Fairy Walk happening August 22
(WFRV) – It is like a magical book coming to life. Ashley from the Kaukauna Public Library joined Local 5 Live to talk about Monday’s event. One of the highlights is the Fairy House Building Contest. The Fairy Walk is on August 22 from 5 p.m. to 7...
Abandoned Wisconsin Estate Is Incomplete, Massive, A Little Creepy, And You Can Hike It
This uninhabited island in Door County Wisconsin was supposed to be a luxurious playland for an early 20th century millionaire. Chester Thordarson was an Icelandic-born inventor that eventually came to live in Chicago. Thordarson was responsible for hundreds of electrical patents including those that help run our power grids today.
spectrumnews1.com
'Granny pods' growing popular in Fox Valley
GREEN BAY, Wis. — More families in the Green Bay and Appleton areas are choosing to invest in “granny pods” to bring loved ones closer to home. “Granny pods” are prefabricated suites that can be built as standalone additions to a home, or be attached to a home.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Kroc Center talks about upcoming events for all ages
(WFRV) – Planning a family schedule can be an undertaking, but the Green Bay Kroc Center has options to guide people from summer to fall. Steve with the Green Bay Kroc Center discussed what is new at the facility. Those that are home schooled can take advantage of Home School Day on August 25. There will be swimming, classes and more.
wearegreenbay.com
The Power of the River debuts in De Pere, showing in Menasha on Thursday
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A northeast Wisconsin local and former Local 5 News photographer is premiering a documentary about the history of the Fox River on Tuesday. Daniel Larson’s ‘The Power of the River’ debuted at the De Pere Cinema with a sold-out 160 guests attending the event. All tickets benefitted the De Pere Historical Society.
Door County Pulse
Fleet Farm May Set Up Shop in Sturgeon Bay
Fleet Farm wants to build a new store along the west entrance to Sturgeon Bay. On Aug. 17, the city’s plan commission agreed to schedule a public hearing for Sept. 21 to consider whether to amend Sturgeon Bay’s comprehensive plan to develop property for commercial use for the project across from the Salty Seagull miniature golf course along Highway 42/57.
wearegreenbay.com
Trendy Tuesday: Fall tie dye
(WFRV) – This Trendy Tuesday shows that not only does tie dye live on, it looks good!. This fashion trend can change with the seasons, this top is full of fall colors with a flattering cut. Check out the new collection at Furs and Clothing of Distinction in downtown...
wearegreenbay.com
Pod living offers another option for families
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeast Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
wearegreenbay.com
Howe Community Resource Center providing school supplies for all students
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Howe Community Resource Center is helping out its students by providing school supplies for every child enrolled at the Howe Community School this year. According to a release, the Howe Community Resource Center recognizes the need to provide this resource to families of...
Fox11online.com
New documentary showcases 'power' of Fox River
DE PERE (WLUK) -- A new documentary highlighting the history of the Fox River in Northeast Wisconsin premieres this week. The Lower Fox River stretches for nearly 40 miles, weaving through cities like Appleton and Kaukauna, before dropping into the waters of Green Bay. Daniel Larson says his new documentary,...
wearegreenbay.com
Four productions on tap in UW-Green Bay season
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre and Dance has scheduled four productions for its 2022-2023 season. Info here. According to a press release: The season’s three theatrical productions explore the human condition and relationships in new ways. Each features characters on their pathways of self-discovery, personal insights, love and loss.
wearegreenbay.com
From summer to fall: Transition plants from Green Bay Floral & Greenhouse
(WFRV) – As we say goodbye to summer, we say hello to fall. If you aren’t ready for pumpkins and mums, there are some great options to carry you into the new season. Tyler Arkens from Green Bay Floral & Greenhouse visited Local 5 Live with some inspiration to keep your house or office alive with plants.
wearegreenbay.com
Few reminders before going to the fair, Wisconsin deputies explain
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The smell of fair food, the sound of the crowd, and the excitement riding in the air – it’s the season for fairs! To stay safe in Wisconsin this season, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is giving some sound advice. The Manitowoc...
wearegreenbay.com
Oak Grove Dentistry: Tips for back to school
(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in oral health and with Oak Grove Dentistry they have you covered all year ‘round. Dr. Eric Childs visited Local 5 Live with tips to get your teeth ready for the busy back to school season including sealing, mouthguards, and diet tips.
wearegreenbay.com
National Waffle Day recipes from Maple Sweet Dairy
(WFRV) – It’s National Waffle Day and Local 5 Live is celebrating with Maple Sweet Dairy. Alicia and Theresa share two delicious waffle recipes viewers can make at home. Maple Buzz Bourbon coffee Waffle with strawberries and maple cream. Ingredients. 1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour. ¼ cup...
