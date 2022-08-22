Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
RPD investigating fatal shooting on North Street
The Rochester Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on North Street in Rochester Wednesday night. Police say the victim is a man in his 40s. Their preliminary investigation finds he was shot during a robbery. No arrests have been made. This marks Rochester's 51st homicide of the year. Anyone...
WHEC TV-10
Woman arrested for Dewey Avenue hit-and-run
GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police have found the driver that hit a person walking down Dewey Avenue last Thursday. Investigators say the victim has serious injuries that required hospitalization. 40-year-old Brenda Vanorden is now charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious physical injury, and aggravated...
13 WHAM
Man fighting for life after Dewey Ave. shooting
Rochester, N.Y. — Police say a 21-year-old man is in life-threatening condition after being shot on Dewey Avenue overnight. The victim was found on Dewey Avenue near Lyell Avenue just after 12:15 a.m. He'd been shot a least once in the upper body. Police say the victim lives in...
Five Rochester residents arrested for stolen four-wheeler
All suspects were arraigned at the Livingston County Jail and released on their own recognizance.
13 WHAM
RFD: Man arrested for arson for fire on Salina Street
Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester man has been arrested for arson. Tuesday night, the Rochester Fire Department responded to 100 Salina Street for a report of a man trying to set the apartment on fire with gasoline. When the RFD arrived, the entrance way that leads to over 15...
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigate shooting on Garson Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for suspects after responding to a shooting on the city's north side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the 700 block of Garson Avenue between Kingston and Quincy Streets for the report that a male had been shot just before 10:00 p.m.
iheart.com
Arrest in 19th Ward Arson
A Rochester man has been charged with arson for allegedly setting a fire late last night in the city's 19th Ward. Firefighters say the unnamed suspect lit an apartment building on fire on Salina Street. No injuries were reported. Authorities say the suspect is a 7-time convicted felon who's out...
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigate overnight shooting on Pierpont Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a man was shot on the city's west side overnight. Police responded to the area of Driving Park and Pierpont Street for a ShotSpotter activation just after 12:30 a.m. When police arrived to the area, they located evidence of gunshots, but...
13 WHAM
One killed, one left with critical injuries after Irondequoit fire
Irondequoit, N.Y. — Crews are investigating a fatal fire overnight at a house on Garford Road in Irondequoit. Fire crews on the scene tell 13WHAM two people were trapped in that fire and removed. The Irondequoit Police Chief says one person has died. 13WHAM has learned a second person...
iheart.com
Rochester Police Investigating Two More Shootings
Rochester police are investigating two more shootings. A 31-year-old man was shot before 10 last night on Garson Avenue. And around 12:30 this morning, an 18-year-old man was shot near Driving Park and Pierpont Street. Both victims were driven by private vehicles to Rochester General, and both are expected to...
WHEC TV-10
Two people shot in separate areas of Rochester overnight, both expected to survive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people are in the hospital after a pair of overnight shootings in separate areas of Rochester. Both are expected to survive. One victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot on Pierpont Street near Driving Park on Wednesday morning. The Rochester Police Department responded to calls for shots fired at around 12:40 a.m. and learned that the man had been taken to Rochester General Hospital in a private car.
13 WHAM
RPD: suspect arrested for robbing a bank
Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester man was arrested for allegedly robbing a bank yesterday afternoon. Police say it happened at ESL Federal Credit Union and the suspect displayed a note to the teller demanding money. Officers say they saw the suspect, Hugh Mahoney, 50, at a gas station on...
Rochester man arrested for arson after apartment fire
After investigators determined the fire was intentionally caused by flammable liquids, police were able to apprehend the man who still had a gasoline can in his possession.
13 WHAM
No arrests in fatal hit-and-run on Inner Loop; Victim identified
Rochester, N.Y. — New York State Police are still searching for the driver who struck and killed a Canadian man on the Inner Loop Sunday morning. They say Anthony Trayner, 24, was walking in the westbound lane around 3:30 a.m. between the Scio Street and Joseph Avenue exits when he was hit by a westbound vehicle.
iheart.com
Man Killed in State Street Shooting Identified
Police have identified the man killed in a shooting outside a restaurant on State Street, just south of Lyell Avenue. 27-year old Jameik Foster Senior of Rochester died at the hospital following the shooting yesterday morning. A man in his 30s was wounded, and a man working at a hot...
iheart.com
Olean St. Homicide Victim Identified
Rochester police have released the name of the city man who was shot to death early Sunday morning on Olean Street, on the city's southwest side. Twenty-nine-year-old James Hallenbeck lived in the neighborhood and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances that led...
ESL Credit Union robbed, Rochester man arrested
At around 1:15 p.m. Monday, officials responded to a call for a robbery that had just occurred.
Rochester family seeking justice after crash injured a Buffalo Police Officer and their loved one who later died
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office is taking another look into a crash during a police chase, which injured a Buffalo Police officer nearly 15 months ago. This comes as the family of another man, injured during the incident and who later died, is now seeking...
13 WHAM
Pedestrian hit and killed on Lyell Ave.
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Monday afternoon. Police say officers responded to Lyell Avenue and Glide Street after 3:30 p.m. Officers say the victim, a 37 year-old man from Rochester was suffering from multiple injuries. Despite life saving...
rochesterfirst.com
Body found during search for missing Penfield man Nicholas Biermann
ONTARIO CO., N.Y. (WROC) — A body was found Wednesday, during the search for missing Penfield man Nicholas Biermann. Biermann, 32 was last seen around 11:15 a.m. Monday on Woody Lane in Penfield. Police said Biermann had a traumatic brain injury. They issued a missing vulnerable adult alert later that day.
