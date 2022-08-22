ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

RPD investigating fatal shooting on North Street

The Rochester Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on North Street in Rochester Wednesday night. Police say the victim is a man in his 40s. Their preliminary investigation finds he was shot during a robbery. No arrests have been made. This marks Rochester's 51st homicide of the year. Anyone...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman arrested for Dewey Avenue hit-and-run

GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police have found the driver that hit a person walking down Dewey Avenue last Thursday. Investigators say the victim has serious injuries that required hospitalization. 40-year-old Brenda Vanorden is now charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious physical injury, and aggravated...
GREECE, NY
13 WHAM

Man fighting for life after Dewey Ave. shooting

Rochester, N.Y. — Police say a 21-year-old man is in life-threatening condition after being shot on Dewey Avenue overnight. The victim was found on Dewey Avenue near Lyell Avenue just after 12:15 a.m. He'd been shot a least once in the upper body. Police say the victim lives in...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

RFD: Man arrested for arson for fire on Salina Street

Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester man has been arrested for arson. Tuesday night, the Rochester Fire Department responded to 100 Salina Street for a report of a man trying to set the apartment on fire with gasoline. When the RFD arrived, the entrance way that leads to over 15...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigate shooting on Garson Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for suspects after responding to a shooting on the city's north side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the 700 block of Garson Avenue between Kingston and Quincy Streets for the report that a male had been shot just before 10:00 p.m.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Arrest in 19th Ward Arson

A Rochester man has been charged with arson for allegedly setting a fire late last night in the city's 19th Ward. Firefighters say the unnamed suspect lit an apartment building on fire on Salina Street. No injuries were reported. Authorities say the suspect is a 7-time convicted felon who's out...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigate overnight shooting on Pierpont Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a man was shot on the city's west side overnight. Police responded to the area of Driving Park and Pierpont Street for a ShotSpotter activation just after 12:30 a.m. When police arrived to the area, they located evidence of gunshots, but...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

One killed, one left with critical injuries after Irondequoit fire

Irondequoit, N.Y. — Crews are investigating a fatal fire overnight at a house on Garford Road in Irondequoit. Fire crews on the scene tell 13WHAM two people were trapped in that fire and removed. The Irondequoit Police Chief says one person has died. 13WHAM has learned a second person...
iheart.com

Rochester Police Investigating Two More Shootings

Rochester police are investigating two more shootings. A 31-year-old man was shot before 10 last night on Garson Avenue. And around 12:30 this morning, an 18-year-old man was shot near Driving Park and Pierpont Street. Both victims were driven by private vehicles to Rochester General, and both are expected to...
WHEC TV-10

Two people shot in separate areas of Rochester overnight, both expected to survive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people are in the hospital after a pair of overnight shootings in separate areas of Rochester. Both are expected to survive. One victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot on Pierpont Street near Driving Park on Wednesday morning. The Rochester Police Department responded to calls for shots fired at around 12:40 a.m. and learned that the man had been taken to Rochester General Hospital in a private car.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: suspect arrested for robbing a bank

Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester man was arrested for allegedly robbing a bank yesterday afternoon. Police say it happened at ESL Federal Credit Union and the suspect displayed a note to the teller demanding money. Officers say they saw the suspect, Hugh Mahoney, 50, at a gas station on...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

No arrests in fatal hit-and-run on Inner Loop; Victim identified

Rochester, N.Y. — New York State Police are still searching for the driver who struck and killed a Canadian man on the Inner Loop Sunday morning. They say Anthony Trayner, 24, was walking in the westbound lane around 3:30 a.m. between the Scio Street and Joseph Avenue exits when he was hit by a westbound vehicle.
iheart.com

Man Killed in State Street Shooting Identified

Police have identified the man killed in a shooting outside a restaurant on State Street, just south of Lyell Avenue. 27-year old Jameik Foster Senior of Rochester died at the hospital following the shooting yesterday morning. A man in his 30s was wounded, and a man working at a hot...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Olean St. Homicide Victim Identified

Rochester police have released the name of the city man who was shot to death early Sunday morning on Olean Street, on the city's southwest side. Twenty-nine-year-old James Hallenbeck lived in the neighborhood and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances that led...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Pedestrian hit and killed on Lyell Ave.

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Monday afternoon. Police say officers responded to Lyell Avenue and Glide Street after 3:30 p.m. Officers say the victim, a 37 year-old man from Rochester was suffering from multiple injuries. Despite life saving...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Body found during search for missing Penfield man Nicholas Biermann

ONTARIO CO., N.Y. (WROC) — A body was found Wednesday, during the search for missing Penfield man Nicholas Biermann. Biermann, 32 was last seen around 11:15 a.m. Monday on Woody Lane in Penfield. Police said Biermann had a traumatic brain injury. They issued a missing vulnerable adult alert later that day.
PENFIELD, NY

