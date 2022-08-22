Flash floods crashed through the Dallas-Forth Worth area late Sunday and into Monday, sweeping up cars and trucks along the highway as some areas of the sister cities accumulated as much a 10 inches of rain, with a record breaking 3.01 inches slamming the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, one of the world’s busiest airports, in just an hour. A video posted to Twitter by Dallas Texas TV shows vehicles peeled off to the side of an area highway while a river of water crashes down the highway, drowning some cars along the way. The National Weather Service called the flash flooding “life-threatening,” urging residents to stay off the roads or out of effected areas. The severity of the storm qualifies it as a “1-in-1,000-year flood,” according to The Washington Post, adding that over the last week, three 1-in-1,000 year rain events have hit the U.S., in St. Louis, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Illinois. Dallas is underwater pic.twitter.com/Y3pZ96GZJ7— Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) August 22, 2022 Read it at The Washington Post

