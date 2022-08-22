ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

fox4news.com

Rainfall totals break August record thanks to Monday's storm

DALLAS - Rainfall totals at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport fell just short of record-highs on Monday, but it did help break a different record. This month is the wettest August DFW has ever seen, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record was 10.33 inches of rain in August...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Residents call on City of Fort Worth to help with debris collection at Lake Worth after storms

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The historic rains swept an extraordinary amount of trash and litter into Lake Worth, one of the main water sources for the City of Fort Worth."Kind of shock when I saw it," said Bobby Graves, whose son-in-law owns a home on Lake Worth.Neighbors said the floating island of trash - filled with Styrofoam cups, bottles, and debris - forms every major storm, and they've been fighting for years to get the city to take action."It's consistent," said Susie Flail, who lives on a cove on the south side of Lake Worth. "It happens at least...
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

‘Boom, here we’re hit with it again.’ How historic rains flooded homes and neighborhoods across Tarrant County

In just 24 hours, Tarrant County went from experiencing one of its driest Augusts to one of its wettest. The National Weather Service reported 8.41 inches of rain in Fort Worth between Aug. 21 and Aug. 22, and 7.72 inches in Arlington. The deluge ranks the second highest total amount of rainfall ever recorded in a 24-hour period in North Texas.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
TheDailyBeast

Videos Show Wild ‘1-in-1,000-Year Flood’ Sweeping Through Dallas Area

Flash floods crashed through the Dallas-Forth Worth area late Sunday and into Monday, sweeping up cars and trucks along the highway as some areas of the sister cities accumulated as much a 10 inches of rain, with a record breaking 3.01 inches slamming the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, one of the world’s busiest airports, in just an hour. A video posted to Twitter by Dallas Texas TV shows vehicles peeled off to the side of an area highway while a river of water crashes down the highway, drowning some cars along the way. The National Weather Service called the flash flooding “life-threatening,” urging residents to stay off the roads or out of effected areas. The severity of the storm qualifies it as a “1-in-1,000-year flood,” according to The Washington Post, adding that over the last week, three 1-in-1,000 year rain events have hit the U.S., in St. Louis, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Illinois. Dallas is underwater pic.twitter.com/Y3pZ96GZJ7— Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) August 22, 2022 Read it at The Washington Post
KTRE

Parts of Canton Trade Days area under water after storms

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - After hours of consistent rain, the signs of flooding are being seen around some parts of East Texas. One of those places is Canton. The First Monday Trade Days area, for example, is under water in some places. You can see more in the attached videos.
CANTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Heavy rains flooded parts of Van Zandt County

*We’ve received confirmation that Canton’s First Monday Trade Days will be open come Sept. 1. CANTON, Texas (KETK) – Canton’s First Monday Trade Days, which is known for their flea market, was severely flooded on Monday. Many people stopped to check out the damage and even vendors went out to see what they could salvage. […]
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Funnel cloud spotted in Hill County: Josh Johns

HILL COUNTY, Texas — 25 News meteorologist Josh Johns shared Jeff Sulak's photo of a funnel cloud just west of Hillsboro. "This was taken around 2:30 p.m. near Peoria in Hill County (just west of Hillsboro) and appears to be a funnel cloud," Johns said in a social media post.
HILL COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Disaster Declared in Tarrant County; Here's How to Report Storm Damage

Local disaster declarations have been declared in both Dallas and Tarrant counties after near-record rainfall led to flooding on Monday. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued a disaster declaration Monday night while Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley issued his declaration Tuesday morning. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received 9.19 inches of...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
People

60-Year-Old Ride-Share Driver Dies in Flash Flood After Calling Husband: 'Lost Her Life for an $18' Fare

Texas officials said a 60-year-old woman died in Dallas County on Monday after her vehicle was swept away by flood waters caused by severe thunderstorms in the state. "We are reporting our first @DallasCountyTx fatality," County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a tweet. "A 60-year-old woman was killed when her vehicle was swept away by flood waters. Please keep her husband and family in your prayers. Even less than and inch of water on roadways can cause the loss of control of a vehicle."
spectrumlocalnews.com

Live updates: Torrential rain causes flash flooding

Heavy rain has pounded North Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Rainfall totals are well over six inches in some areas, leading to dangerous flash flooding. Follow along with what's happening with a Twitter feed from our Spectrum News 1 meteorologists, along with the National Weather Service. Watch our live stream here.
ENVIRONMENT
Local Profile

Dallas North Tollway Will Get Wider

Drivers who use the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) will soon see temporary barriers and work zones between the Sam Rayburn Tollway and US 380 in Frisco. On August 17, the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) held a public informational session to inform local businesses and public officials about the upcoming construction.
FRISCO, TX

