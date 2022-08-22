Stone Lake woman sentenced to prison for drug possession.

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Stone Lake woman will serve a three-year prison sentence after she was convicted of possessing amphetamines with the intent to deliver.

Tomi J. Quagon, 40, pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court in October and was originally placed on four years of probation. However, she was recently charged with possession of narcotic drugs in Sawyer County Court.

At a sentencing this week, Judge Ben Lane revoked her probation and ordered the prison sentence, along with three years of extended supervision. She was given credit for 105 days already served.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer observed a vehicle at a gas station with false license information. When he spoke to the people in the vehicle, he located more than 15 grams of amphetamines with Quagon.