Arizona football 2022 season win predictions
Training camp is over for the Arizona Wildcats, who in less than two weeks will begin the 2022 season with a trip to San Diego State. After that follows a pair of challenging nonconference home games before Pac-12 play kicks off in late September. According to DraftKings, the UA’s projected...
Indiana vs. Arizona to make college hoops history on FOX
A history-making game is coming to FOX this winter. The Las Vegas Clash will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10 at MGM Grand Sports Arena, it was announced Tuesday, making it the first East Coast, prime-time college basketball game televised by a broadcast network during the regular season.
Game Information announced for Arizona Basketball vs Indiana
The 2022-23 Arizona Basketball season is quickly approaching and with the Wildcats playing Indiana this year, the game information has been announced. The Arizona Basketball action is soon picking with the 2022-23 season just around the corner for the Wildcats. And as we are all aware by now, it was...
Wildcat Wrap: Schedule releases for cross country, swimming and diving and women’s golf
Editor’s note: With several sports going on this fall, Wildcat Wrap serves as a weekly recap that focuses on the Arizona programs that we do not have the time to cover on a regular basis but are certainly worthy of recognition. A trio of Arizona Athletics programs have released...
Start time, TV info announced for Arizona men’s basketball’s clash with Indiana in Las Vegas
Arizona will face Indiana in the Las Vegas Clash in Las Vegas on Dec. 10, with Fox airing the contest at 5:30 p.m. MT. And per a news release, that will make this the first time a regular season college basketball game gets shown in prime time on the East Coast on a broadcast network.
Arizona football notebook: Anthony Simpson lands No. 1 jersey, offensive line showing improvement
With training camp over and “game week” still technically a few days away, Arizona is in that limbo stage between the preseason and the real thing. Thankfully, its first post-camp practice didn’t carry that same level of vagueness. “I think there was a good energy on the...
Arizona AD on the Future of the Pac-12: ‘I’m Very Confident’
On Sunday, Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke made his first public comments since USC and UCLA announced their departure to the Big Ten. In his statements, Heeke portrayed confidence in the future of the Pac-12, as well as Arizona’s future in the landscape of college athletics. “We are strong....
Things are looking up for Wildcats football
Last year at about this time, I wrote a column that was somewhat dismissive of the oddsmakers in Las Vegas who gave the Arizona Wildcats football team a really disrespectful over/under number of 2 1/2. That meant that bettors could wager as to whether the Wildcats would either win two games or fewer, or three games or more.
Arizona Athletics well positioned according to AD Dave Heeke
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Director of Athletics recently sat down with Pat Parris of KGUN-TV, to discuss the future of the Pac-12 and the current state of Arizona Football:. How are you approaching and evaluating year two for Jedd Fish?. A: "We made that decision to really rebuild,...
What will success look like for Arizona Football in 2022?
With fall camp just around the corner for Arizona Football, success for the Wildcats will be contingent on the overall play of the offense. We are just 11 days from Arizona Football kicking off against San Diego State and officially starting the 2022 season. And coming into the year, there are plenty of questions about this team.
Arizona Athletics adds women’s triathlon
A new sport is coming to Arizona Athletics, and it’s one that’s particularly suited for Tucson. Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke announced Monday the addition of women’s triathlon, which will debut in the fall of 2023. Arizona is in the beginning process of a search for the program’s first-ever head coach.
The Absolutely Arizona story behind 'Bear Down'
The legendary story of John "Button" Salmon who, on his death, told his University of Arizona teammates to "Bear Down." Longtime Arizona Daily Star columnist Greg Hansen helps sort fact from fiction.
Arizona Football: Wildcat duo on preseason Freshman All-American Team
With the 2022 Arizona Football season nearly upon us, our Wildcat freshmen duo have landed on the 247Sports True Freshman All-American Team. Another day and more preseason accolades have come in for a few more Arizona Football players as a pair of current Wildcats have been named to the preseason Freshman All-American Team.
Arivaca, Arizona A Beautiful Small Town Near Tucson
My name is Abigail. I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. One of my favorite places to explore is a small town called Arivaca, Arizona. It is about an hour away from Tucson. It is a small hippie town with a lot of nature to explore.
Monica Garcia Joins KVOA in Tucson as Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Monica Garcia has joined Tucson NBC affiliate KVOA as an anchor. “I left here as the morning reporter,” said Garcia. “Six years...
Building housing Arizona orthopedic practice purchased
Montecito Medical purchased the building fully occupied by Tucson (Ariz.) Orthopaedic Institute. The building is 10,270 square feet, and Tucson Orthopaedic Institute is there under a long-term lease, according to an Aug. 23 news release from Montecito. Tucson Orthopaedic Institute was founded in 1994 and affiliated with Orthopedic Care Partners in 2021.
Tucson considers water future
In an afternoon study session, council members will consider continuing to take the city’s full allocation of water from CAP, the Central Arizona Project.
Try These 5 Restaurants and Cafes in Tucson this Fall
It's back-to-school season and for University of Arizona students, classes started on August 22. For those new to Tucson, and those returning for another semester as a Wildcat, the restaurants, bars, and cafes of the Old Pueblo are ready and eager to serve. The food scene in Tucson is rooted...
Monsoon moderate so far in 2022 but changes may be ahead
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The monsoon in Tucson “so far has been pretty unremarkable,” according to Joseph Cuffari, a program manager with the Pima County Flood Control District. Being unremarkable is not a bad thing when it comes to the 2022 monsoon. It generally means, up to...
'The buffet is open': What to do when Arizona wildlife encroaches on your home
Earlier this month, the Arizona Game and Fish Department got reports of a family of five bobcats living in a storm drain in a neighborhood park in north Phoenix — and decided to let them stay. Bears have been spotted near homes multiple times in Oro Valley of late,...
