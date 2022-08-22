ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

Arizona football 2022 season win predictions

Training camp is over for the Arizona Wildcats, who in less than two weeks will begin the 2022 season with a trip to San Diego State. After that follows a pair of challenging nonconference home games before Pac-12 play kicks off in late September. According to DraftKings, the UA’s projected...
TUCSON, AZ
FOX Sports

Indiana vs. Arizona to make college hoops history on FOX

A history-making game is coming to FOX this winter. The Las Vegas Clash will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10 at MGM Grand Sports Arena, it was announced Tuesday, making it the first East Coast, prime-time college basketball game televised by a broadcast network during the regular season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FanSided

Game Information announced for Arizona Basketball vs Indiana

The 2022-23 Arizona Basketball season is quickly approaching and with the Wildcats playing Indiana this year, the game information has been announced. The Arizona Basketball action is soon picking with the 2022-23 season just around the corner for the Wildcats. And as we are all aware by now, it was...
TUCSON, AZ
heartlandcollegesports.com

Arizona AD on the Future of the Pac-12: ‘I’m Very Confident’

On Sunday, Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke made his first public comments since USC and UCLA announced their departure to the Big Ten. In his statements, Heeke portrayed confidence in the future of the Pac-12, as well as Arizona’s future in the landscape of college athletics. “We are strong....
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Things are looking up for Wildcats football

Last year at about this time, I wrote a column that was somewhat dismissive of the oddsmakers in Las Vegas who gave the Arizona Wildcats football team a really disrespectful over/under number of 2 1/2. That meant that bettors could wager as to whether the Wildcats would either win two games or fewer, or three games or more.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Arizona Athletics well positioned according to AD Dave Heeke

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Director of Athletics recently sat down with Pat Parris of KGUN-TV, to discuss the future of the Pac-12 and the current state of Arizona Football:. How are you approaching and evaluating year two for Jedd Fish?. A: "We made that decision to really rebuild,...
TUCSON, AZ
FanSided

What will success look like for Arizona Football in 2022?

With fall camp just around the corner for Arizona Football, success for the Wildcats will be contingent on the overall play of the offense. We are just 11 days from Arizona Football kicking off against San Diego State and officially starting the 2022 season. And coming into the year, there are plenty of questions about this team.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona Athletics adds women’s triathlon

A new sport is coming to Arizona Athletics, and it’s one that’s particularly suited for Tucson. Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke announced Monday the addition of women’s triathlon, which will debut in the fall of 2023. Arizona is in the beginning process of a search for the program’s first-ever head coach.
TUCSON, AZ
FanSided

Arizona Football: Wildcat duo on preseason Freshman All-American Team

With the 2022 Arizona Football season nearly upon us, our Wildcat freshmen duo have landed on the 247Sports True Freshman All-American Team. Another day and more preseason accolades have come in for a few more Arizona Football players as a pair of current Wildcats have been named to the preseason Freshman All-American Team.
TUCSON, AZ
AdWeek

Monica Garcia Joins KVOA in Tucson as Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Monica Garcia has joined Tucson NBC affiliate KVOA as an anchor. “I left here as the morning reporter,” said Garcia. “Six years...
TUCSON, AZ
beckersspine.com

Building housing Arizona orthopedic practice purchased

Montecito Medical purchased the building fully occupied by Tucson (Ariz.) Orthopaedic Institute. The building is 10,270 square feet, and Tucson Orthopaedic Institute is there under a long-term lease, according to an Aug. 23 news release from Montecito. Tucson Orthopaedic Institute was founded in 1994 and affiliated with Orthopedic Care Partners in 2021.
TUCSON, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Try These 5 Restaurants and Cafes in Tucson this Fall

It's back-to-school season and for University of Arizona students, classes started on August 22. For those new to Tucson, and those returning for another semester as a Wildcat, the restaurants, bars, and cafes of the Old Pueblo are ready and eager to serve. The food scene in Tucson is rooted...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Monsoon moderate so far in 2022 but changes may be ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The monsoon in Tucson “so far has been pretty unremarkable,” according to Joseph Cuffari, a program manager with the Pima County Flood Control District. Being unremarkable is not a bad thing when it comes to the 2022 monsoon. It generally means, up to...
TUCSON, AZ

