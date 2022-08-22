ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

southgatv.com

Scott announces mobile office hours

TIFTON, GA -U.S. Representative Austin Scott (GA-08) today announced upcoming mobile offices in counties throughout Georgia’s Eighth District. During these events, staff from Rep. Scott’s District Offices will be able to offer constituents individual assistance with several federal issues, including Medicare, Social Security, immigration and passports, the IRS, and veterans’ benefits. Those who have questions on these and other federal issues are encouraged to come by anytime during these hours and meet privately with staff.
Jacksonville Daily Record

VyStar opens first Georgia branch with Thomasville location

VyStar Credit Union opened its first Georgia branch Aug. 22 at 13621 U.S. 19 S. in Thomasville, about 35 miles northeast of Tallahassee. The Thomasville branch is Jacksonville-based VyStar’s 65th full-service branch location. “The official opening of our Thomasville branch marks an incredibly meaningful day for VyStar,” Executive Vice...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

City of Albany rolls back millage rate

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany is rolling back its millage rate for the 8th year in a row. However, city leaders said city residents will still see their overall taxes increase. This comes after Dougherty County recently raised their millage rate by 3.5 mills. Tuesday the city...
ALBANY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Eric Finch Recognized for His Service to the Boys and Girls Club

Tim Wofford, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Albany which oversees Albany, Americus, and Macon County Boys and Girls Clubs, announced Americus resident Eric Finch will be receiving The Beverly Burton New Board Member of the Year on August 25, 2022 at the Georgia Hall of Fame Dinner. Wofford describes Eric as “One of our organization’s biggest supporters, advocates, champion, fundraiser and volunteer. He sends a hearty congratulations to Eric for recognition of his outstanding service. Eric has raised over $1,000,000 for the youth in our area.
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

New business developments underway in the Good Life City

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Although it’s taken some time, a few of Albany’s newer developments are slowly heading towards completion. The site of the former Mabry Hotel, which started to be demolished in March, is now being turned into a retail center. WALB News 10 reached out to...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Petition to recall Cordele Chairman comes to a halt

Back in July, a group of Cordele citizens officially filed an application to recall Chairman Joshua Deriso. Since then, the efforts to recall have been put on hold as a lawsuit was filed against the validity of the recall. The recall was originated due to citizens claims of several issues...
CORDELE, GA
southgatv.com

Eastman homicide under GBI purview

EASTMAN, GA- Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirm they are looking into the death of an Oglethorpe man, found deceased in a Dodge County traffic accident. Agents say early Sunday evening, the Eastman Police Department requested the GBI for assistance. The call is in relation to what officers...
EASTMAN, GA
Georgia Recorder

Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling wood-burning energy

A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly Black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an air quality permit for the planned Adel plant on […] The post Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling wood-burning energy appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WALB 10

Officials seeing uptick In Fentanyl overdoses around SWGA

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia communities are seeing high numbers in Fentanyl over doses. According to the Department of Public Health, out of their 13 county district, Tift county has one of the highest numbers of fentanyl overdoes in the community. Herby Benson, Tift County State Court Judge,...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

$25K to be donated to FFA through partnership with Luke Bryan, Fendt

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Luke Bryan is staying true to his farming roots by teaming up with Fendt, a German agricultural machinery manufacturer. The partnership will include Boldly Grown Goods’ featured product Boldly Grown Popcorn, a prepackaged popcorn snack. “I’ve sung about farming my entire career, so having the...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

New Lee Co. restaurant holds grand opening

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A popular Baja-style taco restaurant is now open in Leesburg. Making it the only one in Georgia with a drive-thru. The atmosphere of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop makes ordering easy. The first 50 people in line got ree tacos for a year. Joshua Ledden wanted to...
LEESBURG, GA
southgatv.com

Jefferson Street collapse work slated

ALBANY, GA – Motorists in the Good Life City need to be aware of the latest road hazard. Today, crews are closing the outside southbound lane of the 200 block of N. Jefferson Street to repair a cave in. The cave in occurred near the intersection of Pine Avenue...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

New behavioral health unit opens at Colquitt Regional

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt Regional Medical Center is expanding its services to include a new behavioral health unit. They want to provide intensive treatment, focusing on patients that are older. Director Melissa Bennett said over a three-year assessment, there was a significant need to serve the 55+ patient population.
MOULTRIE, GA

