WALB 10
Herschel Walker, Chris West stop in Albany for crime roundtable, campaign issues
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Candidates Herschel Walker and Chris West stopped by Albany to go over key issues in their campaigns. It was part of a roundtable hosted by the Republican National Committee. People from the community were part of the audience, and a large portion were students from the X For Boys.
Historic preservation, health care clash over Albany building
Members of Albany’s historic preservation board are at odds with a health care system, a technical college and the city’s commissioners over what to do with a nearly century-old school building. Phoebe Health and Albany Tech plan to demolish the former Albany High School (and, later, Albany Middle...
southgatv.com
Scott announces mobile office hours
TIFTON, GA -U.S. Representative Austin Scott (GA-08) today announced upcoming mobile offices in counties throughout Georgia’s Eighth District. During these events, staff from Rep. Scott’s District Offices will be able to offer constituents individual assistance with several federal issues, including Medicare, Social Security, immigration and passports, the IRS, and veterans’ benefits. Those who have questions on these and other federal issues are encouraged to come by anytime during these hours and meet privately with staff.
WALB 10
‘I can’t stop even if I want to’: Albany native working to give back to the Good Life City
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany native is giving back in more ways than one — all to restore the city that he grew up in. It’s a new month which means there’s a new “Lifting up with Lenah” ready to inspire you with stories from people and organizations doing good deeds.
Jacksonville Daily Record
VyStar opens first Georgia branch with Thomasville location
VyStar Credit Union opened its first Georgia branch Aug. 22 at 13621 U.S. 19 S. in Thomasville, about 35 miles northeast of Tallahassee. The Thomasville branch is Jacksonville-based VyStar’s 65th full-service branch location. “The official opening of our Thomasville branch marks an incredibly meaningful day for VyStar,” Executive Vice...
WALB 10
City of Albany rolls back millage rate
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany is rolling back its millage rate for the 8th year in a row. However, city leaders said city residents will still see their overall taxes increase. This comes after Dougherty County recently raised their millage rate by 3.5 mills. Tuesday the city...
WALB 10
Phoebe, Albany Tech learning community project on hold
Police: Man connected to Albany double homicide involved in self-inflicted shooting. Cook Co. Schools introduces new bullying reporting system. Cook Co. Schools introduces new bullying reporting system.
Dougherty County administrator presents government guide to incoming chair
ALBANY — Immediately following this past spring’s Primary Election in Dougherty County, County Administrator Michael McCoy provided Chairman-elect Lorenzo Heard with a letter noting that a transitional plan would be forthcoming. McCoy delivered the document, entitled “A Guide to Government,” to the chairman-elect on Tuesday.
Americus Times-Recorder
Eric Finch Recognized for His Service to the Boys and Girls Club
Tim Wofford, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Albany which oversees Albany, Americus, and Macon County Boys and Girls Clubs, announced Americus resident Eric Finch will be receiving The Beverly Burton New Board Member of the Year on August 25, 2022 at the Georgia Hall of Fame Dinner. Wofford describes Eric as “One of our organization’s biggest supporters, advocates, champion, fundraiser and volunteer. He sends a hearty congratulations to Eric for recognition of his outstanding service. Eric has raised over $1,000,000 for the youth in our area.
Back to the drawing board: Albany, South Georgia Rails to Trails will reassess after grant falls through
ALBANY — Athens and Atlanta scored big in awards from a $2.2 billion pot of federal grant money for transportation projects, but with Albany failing to make the cut, a source of funding for the Albany-to-Sasser trail project slipped away. Athens and Atlanta were each awarded $25 million for...
WALB 10
New business developments underway in the Good Life City
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Although it’s taken some time, a few of Albany’s newer developments are slowly heading towards completion. The site of the former Mabry Hotel, which started to be demolished in March, is now being turned into a retail center. WALB News 10 reached out to...
wfxl.com
Petition to recall Cordele Chairman comes to a halt
Back in July, a group of Cordele citizens officially filed an application to recall Chairman Joshua Deriso. Since then, the efforts to recall have been put on hold as a lawsuit was filed against the validity of the recall. The recall was originated due to citizens claims of several issues...
southgatv.com
Eastman homicide under GBI purview
EASTMAN, GA- Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirm they are looking into the death of an Oglethorpe man, found deceased in a Dodge County traffic accident. Agents say early Sunday evening, the Eastman Police Department requested the GBI for assistance. The call is in relation to what officers...
Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling wood-burning energy
A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly Black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an air quality permit for the planned Adel plant on […] The post Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling wood-burning energy appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WALB 10
Officials seeing uptick In Fentanyl overdoses around SWGA
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia communities are seeing high numbers in Fentanyl over doses. According to the Department of Public Health, out of their 13 county district, Tift county has one of the highest numbers of fentanyl overdoes in the community. Herby Benson, Tift County State Court Judge,...
WALB 10
$25K to be donated to FFA through partnership with Luke Bryan, Fendt
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Luke Bryan is staying true to his farming roots by teaming up with Fendt, a German agricultural machinery manufacturer. The partnership will include Boldly Grown Goods’ featured product Boldly Grown Popcorn, a prepackaged popcorn snack. “I’ve sung about farming my entire career, so having the...
WALB 10
New Lee Co. restaurant holds grand opening
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A popular Baja-style taco restaurant is now open in Leesburg. Making it the only one in Georgia with a drive-thru. The atmosphere of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop makes ordering easy. The first 50 people in line got ree tacos for a year. Joshua Ledden wanted to...
southgatv.com
Jefferson Street collapse work slated
ALBANY, GA – Motorists in the Good Life City need to be aware of the latest road hazard. Today, crews are closing the outside southbound lane of the 200 block of N. Jefferson Street to repair a cave in. The cave in occurred near the intersection of Pine Avenue...
WALB 10
New behavioral health unit opens at Colquitt Regional
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt Regional Medical Center is expanding its services to include a new behavioral health unit. They want to provide intensive treatment, focusing on patients that are older. Director Melissa Bennett said over a three-year assessment, there was a significant need to serve the 55+ patient population.
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. mother charged with throwing baby to the ground
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty county woman is in jail after throwing her baby to the ground, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Police got a call about a domestic dispute at Superior Creek Lodge on North Slappy. Police said Tanada Terry got into a fight with her...
