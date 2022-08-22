ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

saturdaydownsouth.com

The SDS Crystal Ball: Predicting every game for Georgia football in 2022

Editor’s note: Saturday Down South’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Georgia. Last week, we predicted every game for every SEC West team. This week, we’ll predict every game for every SEC East team. Farewell, 1980 jokes. You lived a long, self-deprecating life. Hello, national champions.
ATHENS, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

North Gwinnett's Joya Screen commits to Baylor

North Gwinnett senior Joya Screen has committed to the Baylor University women’s volleyball program. Screen was the Daily Post’s Player of the Year last season, as well as the Gwinnett coaches’ Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year, after posting 517 kills, 249 digs, 53 blocks and 60 aces as a junior. She topped the 1,000 kill mark for her career this season.
Clayton News Daily

New study shows financial value of University System of Georgia degrees

ATLANTA — University System of Georgia (USG) graduates from the Class of 2021 will earn more than $1 million more during their lifetimes than they would have without earning a bachelor’s degree, according to a new study. The study, conducted by Jeff Humphreys, director of the Selig Center...
WGAU

August rains persist in Athens, NE Ga

After a June that was hotter than normal and a July that largely reverted to normal, August has, so far, been both cooler and wetter than normal for Athens and metro Atlanta. From Christina Edwards, WSB Radio... August 2022 has been unusually wet in Metro Atlanta, with only 5 of...
Red and Black

PHOTOS: UGA Sorority Rush 2022 | Preference Day

Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, photo editor and currently, assistant photo editor.
Clayton News Daily

Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal dies of cancer

ATLANTA – Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal died Tuesday at the age of 80 of breast cancer that metastasized into brain cancer. The wife of former Gov. Nathan Deal died at their home in Demorest surrounded by her family. “We have lost a wife, mother and grandmother who...
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Helen GA Restaurants On The River

Helen, Georgia, is known for its Bavarian-style building architecture, beautiful natural attractions, and many shops selling specialty food. It has been a mainstay on the tourist map since its founding. Many of its landmark buildings have been carefully preserved and restored to their original beauty, so you can look at...
Oconee Enterprise

Oconee mail carrier operations will move to Athens location

Oconee’s mail carrier operations will soon move to the Athens Olympic Drive location as part of the U.S. Postal Services 10-year Delivering for America Plan. “The Eagle,” a trade magazine for employees of the United States Postal Service, states that areas around Atlanta, Indianapolis and Charlotte will be the first to roll out a national initiative in which carrier operations shift from local post offices to larger sorting and delivery centers. At present, mail carriers for Watkinsville, Bishop, Farmington and North High Shoals pick up mail from the Watkinsville Post Office.
Georgia Recorder

Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling wood-burning energy

A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly Black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an air quality permit for the planned Adel plant on […] The post Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling wood-burning energy appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
capitalbnews.org

What Black Voters Are Saying: Inflation Woes and Midterm Election Hopes

Before, during and after the Nov. 8 midterm election in Georgia, Capital B Atlanta will be speaking with Black voters to hear your thoughts and share your stories. From the campaign trail to local events, “What Black Voters Are Saying” wants to document the issues most important to you. Want to share your story? Hit up politics reporter Chauncey Alcorn at chauncey.alcorn@capitalbnews.org.
Monroe Local News

Traffic Alert: SR 332 Bridge over I-85 in Hoschton is currently closed

HOSCHTON, GA (AUG. 24, 2022) Georgia Department of Transportation announces that State Route 332 Bridge over I-85 is currently closed. Motorists are urged to continue to use detours. “For the safety of the workers, please do not drive around the barricades at SR 332 bridge over I-85. Georgia DOT has...
