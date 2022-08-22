Read full article on original website
dawgpost.com
What Bama coach Nick Saban's New Contract Means in Cold War Fight with UGA, Kirby Smart
ATHENS - Move over Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart - Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban is once again the highest-paid coach in college football. What’s that say about Kirby, Saban, Alabama and the Dawgs? Is this an ego stroke for the longtime coach of the Tide? Is Alabama looking over its shoulder; actually, is Georgia looking over its shoulder?
Georgia football players unveil new and intriguing Athens NIL Club
Georgia football already does NIL deals the right way, but on Tuesday, the Athens NIL Club launched as a player-led fan community. This new initiative is a way for players to interact directly with fans while also receiving NIL support. There is something so intriguing about this Athens NIL Club...
saturdaydownsouth.com
The SDS Crystal Ball: Predicting every game for Georgia football in 2022
Editor’s note: Saturday Down South’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Georgia. Last week, we predicted every game for every SEC West team. This week, we’ll predict every game for every SEC East team. Farewell, 1980 jokes. You lived a long, self-deprecating life. Hello, national champions.
dawgnation.com
Lawson Luckie: The real reason this remarkable young man committed to UGA will touch your heart
Lawson Luckie’s father and two uncles all played football for Georgia at the same time. They received national media attention a generation ago as three triplet brothers on the same college football team. His home state Bulldogs are coming off a national championship. UGA is a standout public institution...
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett's Joya Screen commits to Baylor
North Gwinnett senior Joya Screen has committed to the Baylor University women’s volleyball program. Screen was the Daily Post’s Player of the Year last season, as well as the Gwinnett coaches’ Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year, after posting 517 kills, 249 digs, 53 blocks and 60 aces as a junior. She topped the 1,000 kill mark for her career this season.
Clayton News Daily
New study shows financial value of University System of Georgia degrees
ATLANTA — University System of Georgia (USG) graduates from the Class of 2021 will earn more than $1 million more during their lifetimes than they would have without earning a bachelor’s degree, according to a new study. The study, conducted by Jeff Humphreys, director of the Selig Center...
August rains persist in Athens, NE Ga
After a June that was hotter than normal and a July that largely reverted to normal, August has, so far, been both cooler and wetter than normal for Athens and metro Atlanta. From Christina Edwards, WSB Radio... August 2022 has been unusually wet in Metro Atlanta, with only 5 of...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: UGA Sorority Rush 2022 | Preference Day
Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, photo editor and currently, assistant photo editor.
Clayton News Daily
Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal dies of cancer
ATLANTA – Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal died Tuesday at the age of 80 of breast cancer that metastasized into brain cancer. The wife of former Gov. Nathan Deal died at their home in Demorest surrounded by her family. “We have lost a wife, mother and grandmother who...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Helen GA Restaurants On The River
Helen, Georgia, is known for its Bavarian-style building architecture, beautiful natural attractions, and many shops selling specialty food. It has been a mainstay on the tourist map since its founding. Many of its landmark buildings have been carefully preserved and restored to their original beauty, so you can look at...
Stacey Abrams to rally with Forsyth County Democrats as race for Georgia’s governor heats up
(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Democrats just announced that gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) will attend a rally in Cumming next month, the day before a fundraiser is being held in Forsyth County for the incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R).
Red and Black
Sunflower Concert Series resumes at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia
The Flower Garden at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia was covered with lawn chairs this Tuesday evening, set out by concert goers eager to grab a beer and watch the third performance of this summer’s Sunflower Concert Series. The humid weather did not stop a crowd from gathering...
wuga.org
Morning headlines: Kemp hands out millions in COVID relief dollars for education
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is designating up to $37.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to private groups and public agencies to help students catch up on learning they missed during the pandemic. Kemp on Monday directed $12 million to Boys & Girls Clubs statewide for tutoring and academic enrichment.
Georgia's largest school district punishes black students more than others, data show
Georgia's largest school district is once again facing scrutiny over equity in discipline following new data that show black students are much more likely to be punished than any other racial or ethnic group.
Oconee Enterprise
Oconee mail carrier operations will move to Athens location
Oconee’s mail carrier operations will soon move to the Athens Olympic Drive location as part of the U.S. Postal Services 10-year Delivering for America Plan. “The Eagle,” a trade magazine for employees of the United States Postal Service, states that areas around Atlanta, Indianapolis and Charlotte will be the first to roll out a national initiative in which carrier operations shift from local post offices to larger sorting and delivery centers. At present, mail carriers for Watkinsville, Bishop, Farmington and North High Shoals pick up mail from the Watkinsville Post Office.
Ford to appeal $1.7 billion verdict in Georgia truck crash
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — (AP) — Ford Motor Co. plans to appeal a $1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, a company representative said Sunday. Jurors in Gwinnett County, just northeast of Atlanta, returned the verdict late...
Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling wood-burning energy
A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly Black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an air quality permit for the planned Adel plant on […] The post Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling wood-burning energy appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
capitalbnews.org
What Black Voters Are Saying: Inflation Woes and Midterm Election Hopes
Before, during and after the Nov. 8 midterm election in Georgia, Capital B Atlanta will be speaking with Black voters to hear your thoughts and share your stories. From the campaign trail to local events, “What Black Voters Are Saying” wants to document the issues most important to you. Want to share your story? Hit up politics reporter Chauncey Alcorn at chauncey.alcorn@capitalbnews.org.
Monroe Local News
Traffic Alert: SR 332 Bridge over I-85 in Hoschton is currently closed
HOSCHTON, GA (AUG. 24, 2022) Georgia Department of Transportation announces that State Route 332 Bridge over I-85 is currently closed. Motorists are urged to continue to use detours. “For the safety of the workers, please do not drive around the barricades at SR 332 bridge over I-85. Georgia DOT has...
1 Driver Injured, 1 Driver Missing After A Fatal Crash In Clarke County (Clarke County, GA)
Athens-Clarke County Police responded to a fatal crash at 29 Highway North and Harve Mathis in Clarke County, leaving one driver dead and one missing. The cause of the crash is still unknown. There is [..]
