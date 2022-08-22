Oconee’s mail carrier operations will soon move to the Athens Olympic Drive location as part of the U.S. Postal Services 10-year Delivering for America Plan. “The Eagle,” a trade magazine for employees of the United States Postal Service, states that areas around Atlanta, Indianapolis and Charlotte will be the first to roll out a national initiative in which carrier operations shift from local post offices to larger sorting and delivery centers. At present, mail carriers for Watkinsville, Bishop, Farmington and North High Shoals pick up mail from the Watkinsville Post Office.

ATHENS, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO