Covington, LA

Northshore cops chase stolen vehicle, arrest felon

 3 days ago

Covington Police booked a suspect into the St. Tammany Parish Jail Sunday after a chase Saturday.

"A Covington Police Department Officer initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 Ford Pickup Truck for an illegal U-Turn," CPD Sergeant Edwin Masters said. "After the officer initiated his blue police lights, the driver of the vehicle refused to pull over."

He says the driver took off on Highway 190, forcing other drivers off the road.

"The pursuit then reached the intersection of Louisiana State Highway 1077 and Railroad Avenue, where the passenger of the Ford pickup was able to exit the vehicle."

Officers detained the passenger while other cops continued the pursuit.

"After the passenger exited the Ford pickup, the vehicle turned southbound on LA 1077, where he continued to attempt to evade officers."

Masters says officers observed the driver throwing things out of the window of the truck.

"The pursuit ended near the intersection of LA Highway 22 and LA Highway 1085 when the Ford pickup crashed, after striking a Covington Police Department Unit and striking another motorist's vehicle."

Covington Police were then able to arrest the driver, 29-year-old Jeremy March.

Officers say they recovered a firearm thrown from the stolen truck.

Jeremy March was treated for injuries suffered in the crash and was charged with the following violations:

Aggravated Flight from an Officer
Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway
Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Reckless Operation
Felon in Possession of a Firearm
Improper Lane Usage
Introduction of Contraband into Penal Facility

Louisiana State Police, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Madisonville Police Department assisted in the pursuit Saturday afternoon.

