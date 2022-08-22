ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

SEC Football Player Reportedly Suspended After Disturbing News

Some disturbing news out of the SEC, as Tennessee Volunteers linebacker William Rohan was reportedly arrested following a domestic violence dispute over the weekend. According to a police report obtained by WVLT in Knoxville:. Mohan reportedly began to initiate sex with the victim, and when she said no, he reportedly...
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Nick Saban gives surprising take on punishments for being late

The general public has an idea of who Nick Saban is behind closed doors. For the most part, people think of Saban as a disciplinarian who has a sense of humor as strong as his good friend Bill Belichick’s. That’s part of why it’s so surprising to hear his opinion on punishments for being late for the Alabama team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

College football field damaged by heavy rain 2 weeks before home season opener

Anyone who has lived in Dallas, Texas knows the weather can be unpredictable. It’s hard to imagine the SMU grounds crew expecting an all hands on deck situation less than two weeks before their home season opener against Lamar, but that’s just what they are getting. Images of Gerald Ford Stadium show a substantial amount of water buildup around the 15-yard line.
DALLAS, TX
On3.com

ESPN releases bowl projections for every game and College Football Playoff

ESPN has released their bowl projections for every game, including the College Football Playoff. “The 2022 college football season kicks off Saturday with 11 FBS games and shifts into high gear Sept. 1, with the start of the full Week 1 schedule,” wrote ESPN. “While there will be a whole lot of action between then and December, it’s never too early to dream about bowl season and the College Football Playoff.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Baylor coach Dave Aranda reflects on time at LSU: 'I was like a machine'

Dave Aranda was always in his own little world, building something great. That’s what led the Baylor head coach to get his Bears to a Big 12 title last season, in just his second year coming at the helm after leaving his assistant role at LSU. Aranda won a national title as the defensive coordinator of the Tigers in 2019, but it was not all sunshine and rainbows amid the process of going undefeated. In a story from ESPN, Aranda’s time in LSU was vastly different to what he became at Baylor.
WACO, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Stadium Flooding

The state of Texas has been hit with some heavy rain fall in recent days, with the Dallas area getting hit extremely hard. The Dallas Morning News shared a look at some of the flash flooding that's hit the area in recent days. It's not a pretty sight. SMU's college...
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban is now highest-paid coach in college football with Alabama contract extension

Nick Saban has already established a reputation as a legendary head coach. His success is immense and Alabama Football will probably construct a statue of Saban when he retires someday. But for now, Saban is ready to lead the Crimson Tide once again in 2022. And Alabama has no intentions of letting him leave anytime […] The post Nick Saban is now highest-paid coach in college football with Alabama contract extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Tom Herman Lands New Job: College Football World Reacts

Tom Herman will return to college football in a different capacity this season. CBS Sports Network announced that the former Texas and Houston head coach will join the team as an in-game analyst. CBS also welcomed former NFL running back Robert Turbin and tight end Christian Fauria as analysts and Meghan McPeak as a play-by-play announcer.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Arkansas football’s biggest X-factor in 2022 season, and it’s not K.J. Jefferson

Arkansas football could be a dark horse SEC title contender in 2022, and it all depends on two things. The first is how well their star quarterback will play. Recall that the SEC has so many well-known quarterbacks, including Bryce Young, the Heisman Trophy winner from the previous year. This also includes Will Levis and Anthony Richardson. Both should go in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ClutchPoints

DK Metcalf drops bold take on Cowboys DB Trevon Diggs that will raise eyebrows

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs earned First Team All-Pro honors last season after leading the NFL in interceptions with 11. He took two of those to the house on a pick six. Yet, there has been lots of chatter about Diggs being overrated. During training camp, videos have surfaced of Diggs getting roasted by both […] The post DK Metcalf drops bold take on Cowboys DB Trevon Diggs that will raise eyebrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Hooters Sponsorship News

In an attempt to redefine what it means to be the big man on campus, restaurant chain Hooters is signing several college football offensive line groups to NIL deals. The chain has reportedly inked agreements with 51 linemen across the country, ranging from programs such as Oklahoma, LSU, Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

The Kenny Pickett hype train gets louder with feat not seen in NFL in 7 years

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to start Mitchell Trubisky in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, but all the quarterback hype on the team belongs to rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett, especially after his pair of fantastic preseason performances. In Week 1 of the preseason, Kenny Pickett led the Steelers to a 32-25 victory over […] The post The Kenny Pickett hype train gets louder with feat not seen in NFL in 7 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Bryce Hall’s brutal night among Jets takeaways in preseason win against Falcons

Though most of their starters did not play, the New York Jets’ 24-16 preseason win against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday was still important for the coaches to assess players on the bubble, whether that be positioning on the depth chart or battling for a roster spot. The Jets did not play 15 of their […] The post Bryce Hall’s brutal night among Jets takeaways in preseason win against Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Top 5 Fantasy Football breakout candidates at quarterback in 2022

Fantasy Football season is upon us and fans everywhere are scouring through training camp reports in search of some diamonds in the rough. One position with a mostly clear view of who is set to get touches is at quarterback. There was a great deal of QB movement this offseason as well as some notable […] The post Top 5 Fantasy Football breakout candidates at quarterback in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Former Saints Player Is Suing The NFL For $300 Million

Earlier this week, former New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Junior Galette sued the NFL, NFL Players Association, Roger Goodell and several teams. In a 21-page lawsuit, Galette claims he has been blackballed "just like Colin Kaepernick and put on the blacklist BY THE NFL OWNERS" because he spoke out about alleged racial discrimination committed against him.
247Sports

SEC football: Projecting every team's final record for 2022 season

Grinding through the regular season in the SEC is one of college football's toughest obstacles and a direct reason why it is the only conference to put two of its teams in the College Football Playoff. Projecting the final record for every team in the SEC has everything to do with schedule and trying to determine which teams will be able to survive the week-to-week battles across the South.
NFL
