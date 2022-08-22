ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls police aware of an increase in gun violence

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Years ago, a shooting in Sioux Falls was a rare thing, but it’s becoming a much more common event. A recent uptick in crimes involving guns has police investigators busy in Sioux Falls. Early Wednesday morning, Sioux Falls police rushed to a northeast...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Shots fired at two occupied apartments in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls police, no one reported injuries after bullets entered their apartment. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 2:30 a.m. in northeast Sioux Falls, multiple people reported hearing gunshots, and two apartments sustained bullet holes. Clemens said for one of the apartments, possible the bullet holes could have been from a prior incident however, the other apartment did sustain damage from the shots fired early Wednesday morning.
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls bank robber almost got away with over $100,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of robbing a bank in Sioux Falls Tuesday made his first court appearance Wednesday on a long list of charges. 22-year-old Ayub Mohamed faces eight felony charges, including three counts of first-degree robbery and three counts of aggravated assault. On Tuesday,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Shots fired at Sioux Falls apartment building overnight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating gunshots overnight that damaged two apartment buildings. Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to the area of 6th Street and Lewis Avenue. Ten shell casings were found outside and the two buildings had bullet holes. Police say people...
Crime & Safety
KELOLAND TV

Answers, information sought in pair of Sioux Falls homicides

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police do not know who killed two 36-year-old men in what investigators believe are unrelated homicide cases. According to police, a homicide happened close to East 26th Street and South Bahnson Avenue on Saturday; the victim in this homicide has been identified as Tunis Lomax. Additionally, the body of Paul Billion was found inside a home in the 1300 block of South Duluth Avenue on Friday. Investigators say gunfire took Billion’s life in a homicide either last Tuesday or Wednesday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls police arrest two in accidental shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person is in the hospital and two others are facing charges in yet another overnight shooting in Sioux Falls. Police say this one appears to be an accident. It happened shortly before 11 last night at a convenience store near 12th Street and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police: Uncertain if homicides were random or targeted

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police aren’t sure yet if the two recent homicide victims were targeted or killed in random events, Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said on Tuesday. Tunis Lomax, 36, was shot around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 in a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Residents in neighborhood react to central Sioux Falls homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Last Friday, officers were called to a home near west 21st and South Duluth for a death investigation. When they got there, police found the body of 36-year-old Paul Billion inside the home. Detectives believe Billion may have died Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
brookingsradio.com

Sioux Falls homicide victim identified

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities and family members have identified the man who was shot and killed in Sioux Falls early Saturday morning. The victim was 36-year-old Tunis Sando Lomax. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says no arrests have been made in Lomax’s death. Clemens said officers responded...
dakotanewsnow.com

SFPD: Cameras and neighborhood watch groups helpful for investigations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though either homicide investigation in Sioux Falls has yet to result in any suspects or arrests, the Sioux Falls Police Department said there’s always more resources to pour over from the public. Surveillance cameras have quickly spread beyond just businesses to residential...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

New mural pops up in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new piece of art in Downtown Sioux Falls. It’s a mural that calls for peace from gun violence. Artist Kyle Holbrook has been traveling around the United States and 43 countries as part of the Gun Violence Awareness Tour. He has lost many friends and family members to gun violence. He says his goal is to use art as a way to connect people on issues.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police share limited information on fatal weekend shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are still looking for more information in a deadly shooting on Saturday, August 20. Authorities say someone shot and killed 36-year-old Tunis Lomax in a parking lot near 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue around 2 a.m. Officials believe Lomax died...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls homicides; cattle thieves; Gov. Noem ‘misconduct’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. We are hoping to learn more about an incident that brought police to Western Sioux Falls last night. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture video of the scene along West 12th Street.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
NewsBreak
KELOLAND TV

Southern Cliff Ave is back open

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just in time for the first day of school in Sioux Falls tomorrow, southern Cliff Avenue is back open to drivers. While construction work is still far from over, Cliff Avenue between 49th and 57th Street will be open to two-way traffic through the remainder of the project.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Supporting runners at the Sioux Falls Marathon

Giving back to the community and getting a day outside can be just what the doctor ordered. And we’ve got just the ticket for you with the Sioux Falls Marathon which gives a portion of the proceeds to Sanford Children’s & Children’s Miracle Network. Thomas Lee, the Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Sports Authority, stopped by to help us understand how everyone can get involved in the marathon, even If you’re not a runner.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Man found dead in Sioux Falls home believed to be homicide victim

Officials are investigating after a man was found dead in a central Sioux Falls home. Police on Monday identified the victim as 36-year-old Paul Henry Billion. Investigators believe he was fatally shot sometime last week. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens says officers responded to a home on Friday for a death...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man arrested for hitting police car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man is in jail for drunkenly hitting a police car at an intersection in Rapid City. Early Monday morning an officer was driving their marked patrol car along Mount Rushmore Road when an SUV struck it and stopped both vehicles. After...
PINE RIDGE RESERVATION, SD

