KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls police aware of an increase in gun violence
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Years ago, a shooting in Sioux Falls was a rare thing, but it’s becoming a much more common event. A recent uptick in crimes involving guns has police investigators busy in Sioux Falls. Early Wednesday morning, Sioux Falls police rushed to a northeast...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Shots fired at two occupied apartments in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls police, no one reported injuries after bullets entered their apartment. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 2:30 a.m. in northeast Sioux Falls, multiple people reported hearing gunshots, and two apartments sustained bullet holes. Clemens said for one of the apartments, possible the bullet holes could have been from a prior incident however, the other apartment did sustain damage from the shots fired early Wednesday morning.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls bank robber almost got away with over $100,000
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of robbing a bank in Sioux Falls Tuesday made his first court appearance Wednesday on a long list of charges. 22-year-old Ayub Mohamed faces eight felony charges, including three counts of first-degree robbery and three counts of aggravated assault. On Tuesday,...
KELOLAND TV
Shots fired at Sioux Falls apartment building overnight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating gunshots overnight that damaged two apartment buildings. Officers were called around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to the area of 6th Street and Lewis Avenue. Ten shell casings were found outside and the two buildings had bullet holes. Police say people...
South Dakota bank robbery suspect facing multiple charges
Sioux Falls police have an update on the bank robbery that happened in northern Sioux Falls Tuesday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
Teenaged suspect in Rapid City’s double homicide arrested on Rosebud Reservation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One of the suspects in Saturday’s double homicide in Rapid City is arrested on the Rosebud Reservation, according to a release from the tribe’s police department. Robert Yellow Bird, 17 of Sioux Falls, was arrested Tuesday night at an apartment building near Mission....
KELOLAND TV
Answers, information sought in pair of Sioux Falls homicides
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police do not know who killed two 36-year-old men in what investigators believe are unrelated homicide cases. According to police, a homicide happened close to East 26th Street and South Bahnson Avenue on Saturday; the victim in this homicide has been identified as Tunis Lomax. Additionally, the body of Paul Billion was found inside a home in the 1300 block of South Duluth Avenue on Friday. Investigators say gunfire took Billion’s life in a homicide either last Tuesday or Wednesday.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls police arrest two in accidental shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person is in the hospital and two others are facing charges in yet another overnight shooting in Sioux Falls. Police say this one appears to be an accident. It happened shortly before 11 last night at a convenience store near 12th Street and...
KELOLAND TV
Police: Uncertain if homicides were random or targeted
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police aren’t sure yet if the two recent homicide victims were targeted or killed in random events, Sioux Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said on Tuesday. Tunis Lomax, 36, was shot around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 in a...
dakotanewsnow.com
Residents in neighborhood react to central Sioux Falls homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Last Friday, officers were called to a home near west 21st and South Duluth for a death investigation. When they got there, police found the body of 36-year-old Paul Billion inside the home. Detectives believe Billion may have died Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
KELOLAND TV
Attempted bank robbery; homicide investigations; Ravnsborg’s bill
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Rapid City Police say two people wanted in connection with a weekend shooting that left two men dead have been arrested.
brookingsradio.com
Sioux Falls homicide victim identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities and family members have identified the man who was shot and killed in Sioux Falls early Saturday morning. The victim was 36-year-old Tunis Sando Lomax. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says no arrests have been made in Lomax’s death. Clemens said officers responded...
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD: Cameras and neighborhood watch groups helpful for investigations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though either homicide investigation in Sioux Falls has yet to result in any suspects or arrests, the Sioux Falls Police Department said there’s always more resources to pour over from the public. Surveillance cameras have quickly spread beyond just businesses to residential...
KELOLAND TV
New mural pops up in downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new piece of art in Downtown Sioux Falls. It’s a mural that calls for peace from gun violence. Artist Kyle Holbrook has been traveling around the United States and 43 countries as part of the Gun Violence Awareness Tour. He has lost many friends and family members to gun violence. He says his goal is to use art as a way to connect people on issues.
KELOLAND TV
Police share limited information on fatal weekend shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are still looking for more information in a deadly shooting on Saturday, August 20. Authorities say someone shot and killed 36-year-old Tunis Lomax in a parking lot near 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue around 2 a.m. Officials believe Lomax died...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls homicides; cattle thieves; Gov. Noem ‘misconduct’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. We are hoping to learn more about an incident that brought police to Western Sioux Falls last night. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture video of the scene along West 12th Street.
KELOLAND TV
Southern Cliff Ave is back open
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just in time for the first day of school in Sioux Falls tomorrow, southern Cliff Avenue is back open to drivers. While construction work is still far from over, Cliff Avenue between 49th and 57th Street will be open to two-way traffic through the remainder of the project.
KELOLAND TV
Supporting runners at the Sioux Falls Marathon
Giving back to the community and getting a day outside can be just what the doctor ordered. And we’ve got just the ticket for you with the Sioux Falls Marathon which gives a portion of the proceeds to Sanford Children’s & Children’s Miracle Network. Thomas Lee, the Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Sports Authority, stopped by to help us understand how everyone can get involved in the marathon, even If you’re not a runner.
brookingsradio.com
Man found dead in Sioux Falls home believed to be homicide victim
Officials are investigating after a man was found dead in a central Sioux Falls home. Police on Monday identified the victim as 36-year-old Paul Henry Billion. Investigators believe he was fatally shot sometime last week. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens says officers responded to a home on Friday for a death...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for hitting police car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man is in jail for drunkenly hitting a police car at an intersection in Rapid City. Early Monday morning an officer was driving their marked patrol car along Mount Rushmore Road when an SUV struck it and stopped both vehicles. After...
