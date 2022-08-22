ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Dukes’ Munson named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – James Madison defender Brittany Munson earned the first league Defensive Player of the Week honor of the season, the Sun Belt Conference announced Tuesday afternoon. The Dukes earned a shutout draw to open up the season against VCU and followed up by taking down Morehead State...
Adjustments made to Covid numbers

Another big readjustment when it comes to new COVID cases in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. According to data released this morning, the Virginia Department of Health took away 165 new cases in Harrisonburg and added 270 to Rockingham County. V-D-H also took away four deaths from the city and added...
Local leaders meet on homeless shelter

Scores of business leaders, community leaders, church leaders and residents gathered this morning at City Hall in downtown Harrisonburg for a forum hosted by Mayor Deanna Reed to address the homeless population. City Communications Director Mike Parks says the meeting went well with many organizations coming together to try and...
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Deputies Exonerated in Shooting

STRASBURG, Va – Shenandoah County authorities released the body cam footage of last month’s officer-involved shooting on Copp Road near Strasburg that killed Shawn Christopher McCormick. The incident happened at around 10 pm on Monday, July 25th, at a home on Copp Road south of Strasburg. Deputies responded...
