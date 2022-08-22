Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wsvaonline.com
Dukes’ Munson named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week
NEW ORLEANS – James Madison defender Brittany Munson earned the first league Defensive Player of the Week honor of the season, the Sun Belt Conference announced Tuesday afternoon. The Dukes earned a shutout draw to open up the season against VCU and followed up by taking down Morehead State...
wsvaonline.com
Adjustments made to Covid numbers
Another big readjustment when it comes to new COVID cases in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. According to data released this morning, the Virginia Department of Health took away 165 new cases in Harrisonburg and added 270 to Rockingham County. V-D-H also took away four deaths from the city and added...
wsvaonline.com
Mary Baldwin President Pamela R. Fox Announces Retirement After 20 Years of Dedicated Service
STAUNTON, Va – Mary Baldwin University President Pamela R. Fox, PhD, announced today she will retire as the university’s ninth president on June 30, 2023, after two decades of trailblazing vision and action. “With humility, I have been extraordinarily honored to lead and serve alongside each of you,”...
wsvaonline.com
Local leaders meet on homeless shelter
Scores of business leaders, community leaders, church leaders and residents gathered this morning at City Hall in downtown Harrisonburg for a forum hosted by Mayor Deanna Reed to address the homeless population. City Communications Director Mike Parks says the meeting went well with many organizations coming together to try and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wsvaonline.com
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Deputies Exonerated in Shooting
STRASBURG, Va – Shenandoah County authorities released the body cam footage of last month’s officer-involved shooting on Copp Road near Strasburg that killed Shawn Christopher McCormick. The incident happened at around 10 pm on Monday, July 25th, at a home on Copp Road south of Strasburg. Deputies responded...
Comments / 0