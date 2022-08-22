ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alison Brie Opens Up About ‘GLOW’ Cancellation By Netflix: “It’s The Great Heartbreak Of My Career”

By Armando Tinoco
 3 days ago
Alison Brie is opening up about GLOW getting canceled by Netflix almost two years later. The actor has moved on to other projects but the show about female wrestlers still has a special place in her heart.

“It’s the great heartbreak of my career,” Brie told Decider about the show getting cut by the streamer. “But it will forever live on as, like, this great thing. I loved working on it — maybe more than anything I’ve worked on! — and I miss it a lot. But I feel very grateful for the time I had on the show.”

Netflix had picked up GLOW for a fourth and final season in August 2019 but reversed its decision when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The show had already been in production of the final season for about three weeks when filming was shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak. It would be in October 2020 when the streaming service would announce that production for the series would not resume .

“Yeah, it was surprising!” Brie said of the cancellation. “But it was sort of eclipsed by the shock of everything that was happening globally. [Laughs] You know, so in a way, it was almost like it put things in perspective.”

Over the lifetime of the show, GLOW earned 15 Emmy nominations and received three wins. The short-lived series was set in the 1980s and revolved around Ruth Wilder (Brie), an out-of-work, struggling actress in Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she’s thrust into the glitter and spandex world of women’s pro wrestling.

