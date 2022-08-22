A MOST MAGICAL THREE MINUTES IN A LIFETIME/ How ‘60s Rock & Roll Group “The Uniques” Placed Hope Local Charles Flowers in Music History

Read full article on original website
Related
hopeprescott.com
Paul Oller Covers Musical Weekend
Our “man with a camera” Paul Oller spent the weekend of August 19th and 20th covering musical events. He visited the Evening of Jazz Festival Friday, August 19th at the President William Jefferson Clinton Birthplace Home National Historic Site in Hope. He photographed both the Hempstead County Melody Boys and the 106th Army Band Jazz Combo.
onlyinark.com
The Fouke Monster Mart: Monster, Museum and Merchandise
If you’re ever driving down in our country along about sundown, keep an eye on the dark woods as you cross the Sulphur River bottoms… you may catch a glimpse of a huge, hairy creature watching you from the shadows.”. – narrator, The Legend of Boggy Creek. Have...
‘Haircuts For My Homies’ Free Event Sunday In Texarkana
'Haircuts For My Homies' is a community-driven event to help the homeless in Texarkana. This event will be on Sunday, August 28th at 1618 West &th. Street in Texarkana Texas from 1 until 3 pm. There will be free haircuts, free entertainment, free clothing, free hygiene kits, and free food and drinks.
hopeprescott.com
Hope Civitan Club Releases Winners In Watermelon Festival Car Show
Fifty-three fabulous vehicles were entered in this year’s Hope Civitan Car Show at the Watermelon Festival, held Saturday, August 13. Trophies were awarded in four top categories and plaques were given to winners in 17 divisions. Entries came from as far away as Fayetteville, as well as many from local car enthusiasts of Hope, Prescott, Nashville, Murfreesboro and other nearby communities. Each vehicle was accompanied by family members and friends of the owners and drivers, and many people came to the Watermelon Festival just to walk among the Car Show entries, admiring the restored conditions of the classic vehicles and the classiness of the newer ones.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hopeprescott.com
House Fire On East Oak in Hope
Firemen responded to a vacant house on fire Wednesday at 5:03 am in Hope in the 900th block of East Oak. After extinguishing the fire, firemen were called back about 10:30 am when the fire blazed back up. There were no injuries. The house was owned by Loretta Sims of Camden. Hope Fire Chief Todd Martin says the cause of the fire is unknown.
Miller County hoping to spruce up Alex Smith Park
Leaders in Miller County hope to make some additions and updates to Alex Smith County Park.
hopeprescott.com
Hazel Griffin Jordan
Hazel Griffin Jordan, 99 of Hope passed away August 21, 2022, in her home surrounded by her daughters. Born to John and Florence McCorkle Griffin on June 29th, 1923. She was the 7th of 10 children. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1940 where she was Salutatorian of her class and played guard on their championship basketball team. After graduation she moved to Hope, where she met her late husband, Raymond Jordan. She started her nursing career with Dr. Walter Sims who provided on the job training as a nurse, lab tech, x-ray tech, insurance billing, and office manager, she did it all working for him from 1945 to 1955. She then worked for Dr. Lynn and Lowell Harris until 1981. She retired from Dr. Asa Womack’s practice in 1986. She was known for her compassion, kindness, and dedication. After a short retirement she joined her 3 sisters “running Jerry’s life” finishing out her professional career with Dr. Jerry Irby in 2010. She was a member of the 1st United Methodist Church of Hope, she taught children’s Sunday School, and was also a member of the Fidelis Sunday School Class. She will be known by her family for being the most loving mother, a strong woman, fiercely independent, hardworking, and kind. The true epitome of a “Southern Lady”, as stated by, Jordan Irby.
hopeprescott.com
Two Hope Lions Receive Melvin Jones Awards
Two long-time Hope Lions were given Melvin Jones awards Monday. James Griffin and Bobby Loe were honored by the club. Making the presentation was Lion John Collier.
RELATED PEOPLE
magnoliareporter.com
City Council: Magnolia commits to $1.2 million splash pad/skateboard park project
City leaders on Monday committed to a $1.2 million plan for construction of a splash pad and skateboard park they say will be the envy of South Arkansas. The City Council was assured that there is sufficient money in reserve, and available through higher sales tax receipts, to pay for the projects from existing city funds.
hopeprescott.com
Pafford honored as top homegrown industry
HOPE – Being recognized for your efforts is always a good feeling. Tuesday afternoon, at Hempstead Hall, local businesses and industries were recognized for their accomplishments over the past year at the 36th Annual Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation’s (HCEDC) annual meeting and industry appreciation lunch. Dr. Ladell...
foxsportstexarkana.com
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic adds award-winning neurosurgery team in Texarkana
TYLER, Texas — Each year, it is estimated that more than 22 million people suffer from disorders and injuries requiring the expertise of a neurosurgeon. With these highly trained specialists in such high demand, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, part of the well-established CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, is excited to announce the addition of Joseph McMordie, M.D. to the award-winning neurosurgery team.
foxsportstexarkana.com
TWU to close E. 18th St., Nix Creek on Aug. 24
TEXARKANA — Texarkana Water Utilities (TWU) says they will be working on East 18th and Nix Creek on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Both lanes of traffic will be closed starting at 8:00 a.m. in order to conduct the repair. Road closure and detour signs will be posted. Maintenance and repair personnel will be in the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
arkadelphian.com
$125K pledged to Amity mill project
AMITY — A site that until in recent months had been an outdoor flea market will return once again to a sawmill. Come the end of 2022, Caddo River Wood Products will operate as a mill at the former site of Amity Trade Days. The limited liability company will likely be the recipient of a $125,000 incentives package from the Economic Development Corp. of Clark County following a unanimous vote Tuesday to help fund the project.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Thursday, August 18. Diamond Ellis, 22, Texarkana, failure to appear. Elizabeth Robinson, 30, Emerson, failure to appear. Friday,...
hopeprescott.com
Perrytown VFD Responds to Fire North of Emmet
The Perrytown VFD responded to a residential fire Tuesday shortly after 5pm o. State Highway 299 just north of 67 in Emmet. Occupant Martha Elmer said the fire started in the kitchen. The structure was saved. Elmer was not injured in the fire but one of her dogs became excited and bit her.
Retired K-9 found dead after escaping transport vehicle in Sevier County
On August 15 Jess contacted the transport company and told them that she found Hunter and claimed that her father-in-law had Hunter and wanted to keep him. The woman offered to pay $200 for Hunter. When the owner was told about the offer to buy they expressed that Hunter was not for sale and stopped all communication.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAL
Ashdown Offensive Coordinator La’Darius McElroy believes ‘everything happens for a reason’ in pro football journey
ASHDOWN, Ark (KMSS/KTAL) – First year Ashdown Offensive Coordinator La’Darius McElroy believes everything happens for a reason. A former standout player for the Panthers, McElroy’s first opportunity at the professional level came on a fifty yard field, for the Indoor Football League’s San Diego Strike Force.
easttexasradio.com
Some Counties Are Lifting Burn Bans
Some counties are lifting burn bans after the heavy rain. Camp, Cass, Cooke, Franklin, Hopkins, Marion, Rusk, Panola, Titus, and Upshur are listed. The state had not posted Hopkins and Titus when we captured this image.
KSLA
40+ shots fired at crowded Texarkana gas station; 1 person injured
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - One person is recovering from their injuries after being shot in Texarkana over the weekend. It happened early Sunday morning (Aug. 21) at the Raceway convenience store on N Stateline Avenue on the Arkansas side, police say. Officials say more than 40 shots were fired. One...
hopeprescott.com
D’Aundre Monk Charged With Residential Burglary and Battery in the 3rd Degree
On August 20, 2022 at approximately 10:20am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested D’Aundre Monk, 25, of Hope, AR. Mr. Monk was arrested and charged with residential burglary, battery in the 3rd degree, and served a failure to appear warrant. The arrest occurred in the 1900 block of West Avenue B Street in Hope, AR. Monk was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Comments / 0