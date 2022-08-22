A MOST MAGICAL THREE MINUTES IN A LIFETIME/ How ‘60s Rock & Roll Group “The Uniques” Placed Hope Local Charles Flowers in Music History

Hazel Griffin Jordan, 99 of Hope passed away August 21, 2022, in her home surrounded by her daughters. Born to John and Florence McCorkle Griffin on June 29th, 1923. She was the 7th of 10 children. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1940 where she was Salutatorian of her class and played guard on their championship basketball team. After graduation she moved to Hope, where she met her late husband, Raymond Jordan. She started her nursing career with Dr. Walter Sims who provided on the job training as a nurse, lab tech, x-ray tech, insurance billing, and office manager, she did it all working for him from 1945 to 1955. She then worked for Dr. Lynn and Lowell Harris until 1981. She retired from Dr. Asa Womack’s practice in 1986. She was known for her compassion, kindness, and dedication. After a short retirement she joined her 3 sisters “running Jerry’s life” finishing out her professional career with Dr. Jerry Irby in 2010. She was a member of the 1st United Methodist Church of Hope, she taught children’s Sunday School, and was also a member of the Fidelis Sunday School Class. She will be known by her family for being the most loving mother, a strong woman, fiercely independent, hardworking, and kind. The true epitome of a “Southern Lady”, as stated by, Jordan Irby.

HOPE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO