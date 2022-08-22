ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Alabama A&M holds fan day, football scrimmage

By Claudia Chakamian
 3 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Saturday was a busy day over at Alabama A&M University as they hosted Fan Day at Louis Crews Stadium.

Throughout the afternoon, the different Bulldogs teams would be out there getting the chance to interact with fans. There were inflatables, games and also featured the Bulldog walk, the Marching Maroon and White, and the cheerleaders.

Fan Day was capped off with a football scrimmage, offense versus defense, that was open to the public. Alabama A&M opens its 2022 season on Sept. 1 at UAB.

