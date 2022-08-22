Read full article on original website
Paul Oller Covers Musical Weekend
Our “man with a camera” Paul Oller spent the weekend of August 19th and 20th covering musical events. He visited the Evening of Jazz Festival Friday, August 19th at the President William Jefferson Clinton Birthplace Home National Historic Site in Hope. He photographed both the Hempstead County Melody Boys and the 106th Army Band Jazz Combo.
House Fire On East Oak in Hope
Firemen responded to a vacant house on fire Wednesday at 5:03 am in Hope in the 900th block of East Oak. After extinguishing the fire, firemen were called back about 10:30 am when the fire blazed back up. There were no injuries. The house was owned by Loretta Sims of Camden. Hope Fire Chief Todd Martin says the cause of the fire is unknown.
Hazel Griffin Jordan
Hazel Griffin Jordan, 99 of Hope passed away August 21, 2022, in her home surrounded by her daughters. Born to John and Florence McCorkle Griffin on June 29th, 1923. She was the 7th of 10 children. She graduated from Columbus High School in 1940 where she was Salutatorian of her class and played guard on their championship basketball team. After graduation she moved to Hope, where she met her late husband, Raymond Jordan. She started her nursing career with Dr. Walter Sims who provided on the job training as a nurse, lab tech, x-ray tech, insurance billing, and office manager, she did it all working for him from 1945 to 1955. She then worked for Dr. Lynn and Lowell Harris until 1981. She retired from Dr. Asa Womack’s practice in 1986. She was known for her compassion, kindness, and dedication. After a short retirement she joined her 3 sisters “running Jerry’s life” finishing out her professional career with Dr. Jerry Irby in 2010. She was a member of the 1st United Methodist Church of Hope, she taught children’s Sunday School, and was also a member of the Fidelis Sunday School Class. She will be known by her family for being the most loving mother, a strong woman, fiercely independent, hardworking, and kind. The true epitome of a “Southern Lady”, as stated by, Jordan Irby.
Two Hope Lions Receive Melvin Jones Awards
Two long-time Hope Lions were given Melvin Jones awards Monday. James Griffin and Bobby Loe were honored by the club. Making the presentation was Lion John Collier.
Hope Lions Hear About “The Mayfly Project”
Austin Morace and Matt Bearden gave a program Monday on the “Mayfly Project”. This is a national non-profit organization that mentors children in foster care via the sport of fly fishing. Volunteers provide opportunities for children in foster care to have fun, build self-esteem, and develop a meaningful connection with the outdoors. Anyone interested in learning more can get in touch with Morace or Matt and Kim Bearden.
David Ring To Speak At Calvary Baptist In Hope
“Come hear a positive, encouraging message from Bro. David Ring of. Nashville, TN. at 10:15 a.m. this Sunday, August 28, at Calvary Baptist. Church in Hope. Bro. Ring has been battling cerebral palsy his entire. life, but through the grace of God, he travels all fifty states sharing a. message...
Bobbye Henry Interprets Virginia Clinton Kelly
Some of us who are old enough to have covered the late Virginia Clinton Kelly felt like we were seeing a ghost Friday at the President William Jefferson Clinton Birthplace Home National Historic Site when Bobbye Henry of Washington offered an interpretation of Mrs. Kelly. When we saw Mrs. Henry, we immediately remembered seeing Mrs. Kelly looking like these photos.
Perrytown VFD Responds to Fire North of Emmet
The Perrytown VFD responded to a residential fire Tuesday shortly after 5pm o. State Highway 299 just north of 67 in Emmet. Occupant Martha Elmer said the fire started in the kitchen. The structure was saved. Elmer was not injured in the fire but one of her dogs became excited and bit her.
Bonderick “BJ” Nard Jr.
Bonderick “BJ” Nard Jr., age 27 of Texarkana, Texas unexpectedly gained his wings on Monday, August 15, 2022 in Texarkana, Arkansas. He will remain in our hearts forever. Bonderick was born on Wednesday, August 2, 1995 in Texarkana, TX to his parents, Bonderick Nard Sr. and Stephanie Benton. Affectionally called “BJ”, he had a smile that could brighten an entire room. He loved everyone that he came in contact with, and he never met a stranger.
Community feed Saturday
PRESCOTT – Meatballs, green beans, cream potatoes and dessert will be the menu for the August feed at Curry’s Outreach Ministry Saturday, Aug. 27. The feed is free and begins at 11 a.m. Volunteers are needed. For more information, call 501-818-4658.
Pafford honored as top homegrown industry
HOPE – Being recognized for your efforts is always a good feeling. Tuesday afternoon, at Hempstead Hall, local businesses and industries were recognized for their accomplishments over the past year at the 36th Annual Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation’s (HCEDC) annual meeting and industry appreciation lunch. Dr. Ladell...
UACCH offering CPR course
HOPE – The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is offering an AHA Heartsaver CPR AED course on Friday, September 9. from Noon to 3:00 p.m. at the Hope campus. Heartsaver CPR AED courses are for anyone with little or no medical training who need a CPR card for work or other requirements. This course can also be taken by anyone who wants to be prepared for an emergency in any setting.
D’Aundre Monk Charged With Residential Burglary and Battery in the 3rd Degree
On August 20, 2022 at approximately 10:20am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested D’Aundre Monk, 25, of Hope, AR. Mr. Monk was arrested and charged with residential burglary, battery in the 3rd degree, and served a failure to appear warrant. The arrest occurred in the 1900 block of West Avenue B Street in Hope, AR. Monk was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Wolves open season with ugly win
LITTLE ROCK – Prescott opened the season with a 47-28 win over long-time conference foe Bismarck Tuesday night in War Memorial Stadium. It was a win, but an ugly one as the Wolves showed there’s still work to be done in the quest for another shot at the AAA state title. Overall, Prescott was flagged 12 times in the game, most for holding, but had two consecutive major penalties after a Bismarck score that allowed the Lions to kick off from the Prescott 30.
On August 17, 2022 at approximately 7:55pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Robin Johnson, 34, of Rockdale, TX. Ms. Johnson was arrested and charged with 2 counts of residential burglary, 2 counts of theft of property, and fraudulent use of credit card or debit card. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Ms. Johnson was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Robin Johnson Charged With Residential Burglary, Theft of Property, and Fraudulent Use of Credit or Debit Card
