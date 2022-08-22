ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 0

Related
Avatar:The Last Airbender Action Game RPG Is Being Worked On, But It’s Only Available On Mobile

Avatar: Generations, an authorized epic world role-playing game based on Avatar: The Last Airbender, will premiere this month on mobile devices. The free-to-play game is being created by Square Enix London Mobile and Navigator Games, and it will track the adventures of Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph, and Zuko as they tour the globe and appear to recreate the first three seasons of the Nickelodeon TV show.
HappyGamer

Future DLC Ideas Are Discussed BY Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin’s Producers

Stranger of Paradise is receiving a seasonal set of DLC, so the game’s unfavorable reaction hasn’t precluded any future ambitions The events of the first expansion set, “Trials of the Dragon King,” are a continuation of the story from the base game. Along with a narrative centered on the titular Dragon King, Bahamut, it offers players a collection of all-new objectives to complete. Along with these additions, the game will also have a variety of new roles, classes, and weapon types, including sabers. Director Daisuke Inoue of Stranger of Paradise recently spoke with Destructoid about the game’s future ambitions and fan requests.
technewstoday.com

10 Best Original Xbox Games of All Time

Microsoft stormed the gaming world in 2001 with the debut of Sony. The console introduced Halo, one of the most successful FPS games ever. Is there more to the platform, though? In other words, what are the best original Xbox games?. Sony has stood at the top of console competition...
HappyGamer

A First-Person Horror Game With Management Simulation Elements Is Called Bloody Hell Hotel

The vampire hotel manager game Bloody Hell Hotel has been unveiled as a fresh first-person horror-filled twist on management sims like Stardew Valley. In the game created by Unfold Games, players take on the role of a vampire who must remodel their hotel and take care of their guests, but who can also decide whether to suck their blood instead of letting them go.
HappyGamer

Players Discover A Fresh Supply Bin Bug In Apex Legends Season 14 That Has The Power To Break The Game

The battle royale has undergone many significant alterations due to Apex Legends‘ fourteenth season. Vantage is the newest character to be added to Apex Legends, which is quite noteworthy. Some players’ gameplay experiences have been affected by Season 14, often known as Hunted, which included some less favorable changes. Players have found many bugs while using the game, in particular.
ComicBook

Former GTA Boss' Next Game, Everywhere, Gets First Trailer

The first look at Everywhere, a new game from former Grand Theft Auto boss and Rockstar Games president Leslie Benzies, was shown off at Gamescom 2022. Benzies is responsible for helping shepherd Rockstar Games as we know it by being one of the key creative minds on the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Some emails from a Rockstar Games lawsuit also revealed that Benzies was supposedly a major player in getting the first Red Dead Redemption in the shape it was for launch. Following Leslie Benzie's controversial departure from Rockstar Games, he went on to found a studio that aimed to make a massively ambitious game called Everywhere.
HappyGamer

Don’t Be A Surprisingly Good Officer In A Remarkably Awful Way. Entropy: Zero 2 In The Half-Life 2 Mod

Entropy: Zero 2, a very ambitious Half-Life 2 mega mod, allows you to play a campaign from the perspective of the Combine bad guys. Your role as the Bad Cop, the hero, and ally of the alien overlords, is to follow Gordon Freeman through Nova Prospekt prison before setting out to find Dr. Judith Mossman, a member of the resistance, in a chilly northern facility.
HappyGamer

Three New Armour Sets Were Recently Discovered To Be Part Of A New Destiny 2 Inspired By The Fortnite Crossover

Throughout Destiny and Destiny 2‘s roughly eight-year existence, it has been somewhat customary for leaks to surface ahead of significant announcements and game updates to either tease or openly expose Bungie‘s most recent content. Unfortunately, there is no indication that things will change before the upcoming Destiny 2 reveal event, which is scheduled to air on August 23 and is expected to provide players a sneak peek at the upcoming expansion, according to the majority of the game’s fan base.
HappyGamer

The Pokemon World Championships Will Soon Provide Additional Details About The Upcoming Games For Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Fans

As many fans of the series are well aware, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the most current mainline games in the series. While they will include the traditional elements that devoted fans would anticipate, such as three new beginning Pokemon to select from, new legendaries, and new Professors to guide novice trainers on their adventures, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will also introduce several brand-new mechanics to the franchise. For example, in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players can travel anywhere in the Paldea region because it is an open world.
HappyGamer

Ooblets Will Release Its Full Version 1.00B In September

Ooblets will officially launch on September 1st, 2022, after spending two years in early access and six years in development. It combines creature-collecting, farming, and life simulation with a quirky plot and a tonne of eccentric characters to meet in the fancifully relaxed and adorable Ooblets. The independent developer/publisher team Glumberland is responsible for the strange adventure.
HappyGamer

In Addition To Rick And Morty, MultiVersus Has Several Other Surprise Character Introductions Planned As Part Of Its Season 1 Release

The first season of MultiVersus is almost here. The most significant update to MultiVersus yet will be released tomorrow. With Morty and Rick to come later in the season, the update will include the first comprehensive MultiVersus fight pass. However, MultiVersus users can also expect some surprises from developer Player First Games.
HappyGamer

Knights Of Honor 2: Sovereign Gameplay Is Showcased In A Brand-New Trailer By THQ Nordic

A summer gaming showcase event named the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2022 was recently televised by the video game publisher THQ Nordic. At the THQ Nordic showcase, Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign was one of the new titles that were unveiled. As a follow-up to the original Knights of Honor created by Black Sea Studios, now known as Creative Assembly Sofia, the RTS game was first announced in 2019. Black Sea Games are currently developing it with developers that worked on the original game. However, the THQ Nordic event displayed gameplay in addition to more than just a brief teaser clip.
HappyGamer

A Significant Upgrade For Kena Bridge Of Spirits Is Forthcoming, According To Ember Lab As The First Anniversary Of The Game Approaches

A new trailer for Kena: Bridge of Spirits has been released, showcasing the “Anniversary Update’s” new content. On September 27, 2022, this upgrade will be made available without charge. The game will also be made accessible for the first time on Steam on this day, having previously been a PC-only exclusive on the Epic Games Store.
HappyGamer

The Blizzard RPG Game’s New Diablo Immortal Fractured Plain Event Is A Hit Among Players

Players of the Blizzard RPG game are delighted with the brand-new Diablo Immortal Fractured Plain Event. Since its release, Diablo Immortal has received more than its fair share of criticism, with community website MaxRole refusing to cover the title because it disagrees with its use of microtransactions and Diablo Immortal Warbands inciting a flutter of player annoyance. Proven to be a reliable source.
