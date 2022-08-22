Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
wrestlinginc.com
Big E Gives The Latest Recovery Update On His Broken Neck
On the March 11th edition of "SmackDown," Big E suffered a horrific injury after he landed on his neck following a botched Belly-to-Belly from Ridge Holland. The former WWE Champion has been recovering since, undergoing major surgery and rehabbing the injury. "The issue right now is my C1 is not...
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star Recalls 'Love At First Match' With AJ Lee
Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee, now more commonly referred to by her birth name, AJ Mendez, made a significant impact on WWE before retiring from the company in 2015 due to damage to her cervical spine. She is tied for most reigns with the Divas title and enjoyed the second-longest single reign with the title of all time at 295 days. During that reign, Mendez took the championship to "WWE NXT" and put it on the line against Bayley, long before the latter had reached her current level of stardom.
PWMania
Roman Reigns Sheds Heel Persona, Comes Out Of Character During Interaction With Fan
Roman Reigns may be the “Tribal Chief,” but he is a kind one. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion came out of character at a WWE live event this past weekend during a brief interaction with a young fan in the crowd. “The Head Of The Table” defeated Drew...
wrestlinginc.com
Eddie Kingston Was Reportedly Suspended For Altercation With AEW Star
Eddie Kingston was reportedly suspended recently for getting into a verbal dispute with Sammy Guevera. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Kingston "was secretly suspended from AEW" a few weeks ago after a backstage incident involving Guevera. However, Kingston has already finished serving the suspension imposed upon him by AEW President Tony Khan.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Lacey Evans Has Been Off WWE TV
Though she has yet to officially hold gold in WWE, Lacey Evans has been a rising star since moving from "NXT" to the main roster, but earlier this month, WWE announced that she wasn't cleared to compete, and according to "Fightful's" Sean Ross Sapp, not much has changed on the matter. When he inquired to WWE about Evans' absence, Sapp was told she was "medically sidelined." If she is in fact out with an injury, Evans can be added to a growing list of shelved WWE stars such as Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Big E, Rick Boogs, and others.
wrestlinginc.com
Son Of AEW's William Regal Makes WWE NXT 2.0 Debut
The son of pro wrestling legend and current AEW star William Regal made his "NXT 2.0" debut on tonight's episode. "NXT UK" Superstar Charlie Dempsey appeared in a segment with the students of Andre Chase University. During the segment, Dempsey tried to teach them proper grappling techniques before he called the class "too soft" and told them to look up some old Billy Robinson matches to watch.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Settles On Tag Team Name For Himself And R-Truth
After wrapping up a series of recent WWE shows in Canada, Kevin Owens appears to have found himself an unlikely travel buddy in the form of R-Truth. Last night, Owens posted a video on Twitter of himself and R-Truth driving in a car, in which the former 24/7 Champion disclosed that he had been given a ride by the Canadian-born wrestler. Along with the short video, Owens penned his thanks to the "unbelievable crowds" that he had performed in front of in Canada over the weekend and even heaped praise on Chad Gable, who he faced this past Monday night on "WWE Raw" in Toronto. One response from WWE host Matt Camp appeared to grab Owens' attention, however, as it came with a suggestion of a tag team name for the Owens and R-Truth pairing.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Recalls Smoking Hash With Fellow WWE Hall Of Famers
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is no stranger to breaking the rules from time to time, including outside the ring. "We score some hash, and Scott [Hall] and Shawn [Michaels] are like, 'Let's get stoned,'" Nash said on his "Kliq This" podcast when discussing his time in WWE. "Hash is more like a body bust ... I went out [to the ring], man, and I was so f***ing stoned and I was so f***ing chill."
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Beth Phoenix News Ahead Of Tonight's WWE Raw
Tonight's "WWE Raw" is already shaping up to be a stacked card, with matches like IYO SKY and Dakota Kai vs. Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the tournament to crown new Women's Tag Team Champions and significant returns like Toronto's own Trish Stratus. Another Toronto-bred WWE star, Edge, is also set to compete in his first televised match in Toronto since 2010 when he goes up against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest. But the WWE Hall of Famer isn't coming to "Raw" alone this evening, according to a recent report from "PWInsider." Apparently, Edge's wife and a fellow WWE Hall of Famer in her own right, Beth Phoenix, will be attending tonight's episode of the red brand. Whether or not she appears on television in some capacity remains to be seen.
wrestlinginc.com
Ruby Soho Gives Update On Her Pro Wrestling Future
Ruby Soho has been with AEW almost a year after debuting with the company at All Out in 2021, but after over 12 years in the industry, the former Riott Squad leader has picked up her fair share of bumps and bruises on the road. While Soho has "not thought about retiring anytime soon," she is entering a stage in her career where thoughts are drifting to what is next.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On WWE Star Returning On Raw
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is set to take place from Toronto, and it’s been confirmed that Edge wrestle on Raw for the first time in 12 years when he faces Damian Priest. It’s also been announced that WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be appearing on the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Reacts To Idea Of Him Returning To WWE To Wrestle Two Top Stars
Chris Jericho is seemingly uninterested in wrestling Kevin Owens and AJ Styles if and when he returns to WWE down the road. While responding to a fan, who expressed excitement at Jericho potentially wrestling the two veteran Superstars, Jericho wrote on Twitter: "They've already happened....multiple times." Jericho had wrestled Styles...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Dark Will Feature The Debut Of Two Former WWE Stars
"AEW Dark" has established itself as a proving ground for newcomers and veteran talents alike, with some performers even securing employment with All Elite Wrestling afterward. To name a couple of recent examples, former WWE Superstars Parker Boudreaux and Ari Daivari appeared on "Dark" this summer and formed the Trustbusters faction, which has since been featured on AEW's flagship television shows. However, they aren't the only ex-WWE employees to be on AEW's radar, as evidenced by the most recent "Dark" debutants.
PWMania
WWE Star Still Being Prepared for Top Spot
Theory has received heavy booking ever since being pushed to the main roster because Vince McMahon thought he could replace John Cena. There was talk that Triple H might not pushed Theory in the same manner as his father-in-law did because Vince is no longer with WWE following his resignation amid the hush money scandal.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE Hall Of Famer Who Will Be Portrayed In Season Three Of Young Rock
NBC's "Young Rock" is making a huge addition to the show. PWInsider is reporting that producers for the show are currently looking for someone around 6'7" and 300 lbs. to play Hulk Hogan. The third season is set to begin filming next month in Memphis and will feature Hogan as a recurring guest star. With Hogan described as in "the prime of his wrestling career," it's expected for the upcoming season to feature the late-1980s/early-1990s "Golden Era" of what was then known as the World Wrestling Federation.
wrestlinginc.com
Victoria Says Top WWE Attitude Era Star Got Heat For Kicking Out Of Her Finish
There are devastating finishers in the world of professional wrestling like the Tombstone Piledriver, the One-Winged Angel, and the spear. But what about on the women's side of the spectrum? A few maneuvers stand out, including Victoria's Widow's Peak. Speaking with "Just Alyx," Victoria revealed the story of how her brutal finishing move first came into her possession.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Who Spoke And What Was Said During AEW Talent Meeting
Earlier today, All Elite Wrestling held a talent meeting ahead of Wednesday night's edition of "Dynamite" in Cleveland, Ohio. Now, a new report is revealing some of what went down and what was discussed. According to Fightful Select, sources say that Tony Khan was present at the meeting, even being,...
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Defends WWE Performer She Feels Fans Have Crapped On For Years
Michael Cole has been with WWE for about 25 years, acting in different roles such as a backstage interviewer, onscreen commentator (both as a face and a heel), backstage producer, and is even undefeated at WrestleMania. However, WWE fans haven't always had praise for Cole, complaining about him on commentary.
wrestlinginc.com
Wardlow Comments On CM Punk And Jon Moxley's AEW World Title Match Airing On Free TV
CM Punk won the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing on May 29, 2022, however, the following Friday Punk announced he would be out of action for the near future as he sustained an injury that required surgery. Instead of stripping Punk of his title, AEW crowned an Interim AEW World Champion in the main event of AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door when Jon Moxley defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi for the title. Moxley has defended the title in Punk's absence, however, with Punk returning to AEW two weeks ago, fans knew the two wrestlers would be on a collision course. Last Wednesday it was announced that Punk and Moxley would wrestle for the AEW Undisputed World Championship on the August 24 edition of "Dynamite."
