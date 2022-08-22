ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Effingham County warehouse project sparking concerns

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Concern is growing about a new warehouse project in Effingham County. That’s with opponents saying the project will threaten the drinking water supply for Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham Counties. Now, the City of Savannah is getting involved. Effingham County recently authorized industrial zoning near...
WJCL

Accused Savannah dog thief arrested, suspect has outstanding warrant in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A man accused of stealing a dog in Savannah and forcing the owner to pay a ransom for its safe return is now in the Chatham County Jail. Savannah Police Department told WJCL 22 News that officers arrested Rahmeir Dixon, 27, on charges of theft in connection to the case, which WJCL 22 News first reported in April.
wtoc.com

Hundreds of tenants facing eviction in a Lowcountry neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of people in one Lowcountry neighborhood found eviction notices taped to their doors a few weeks ago, saying they had to be out of their homes in as little as a month. “Over the next 90 days 350 people will be displaced,” Executive Director, HHI...
wtoc.com

New details released in shooting that injured three people on Alabama Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police say they are looking into a Saturday night shooting in Savannah that sent three people to the hospital. The police report from the triple shooting on Alabama Avenue laid out more details, like how potentially deadly and destructive this incident was. According to the police...
wtoc.com

Liberty County Head Start moves into new location

RICEBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A large childcare provider in Liberty County reached a huge milestone Wednesday. The head start program through the Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority now has a permanent home. It’s in Riceboro, just off of Highway 17. It was an important and exciting morning for...
WJCL

'We miss him everyday': Parents of Savannah man killed by SPD officer request footage

SAVANNAH, Ga. — There's a push for answers as the parents of the man killed during the police foot chase shooting spoke for the first time since it happened. While the Chatham County District Attorney's office is investigating the shooting, Jerome Blige, the father of Saudi Lee, said it has been nothing but sleepless nights since June 24 for him as a parent.
850wftl.com

Wendy’s employee shoots at drive-thru customer

Hilton Head Island, SC– — Authorities are currently searching for a 19-year-old Wendy’s employee who reportedly shot at a customer’s car through the drive-thru window. The incident was reported on Friday at the restaurant located on Nature Way. Officials say they received a call from the...
wtoc.com

Chatham Emergency Management Agency says missing 8-year-old found

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: According to The Chatham Emergency Management Agency Briana Cormier has been found. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 8-year-old. Briana Cormier, 8, was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday walking west on Wheaton Street. Cormier is...
WSAV News 3

Chatham County police seek entering auto suspects

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is searching for two entering auto suspects. The suspects, captured on a surveillance camera, are believed to be connected to an entering auto that happened at 2:50 p.m. on August 15, 2022, at Southside Cleaners located at 1 Diamond Causeway. Anyone with information about this […]
wtoc.com

Two people injured in shooting on Alabama Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the area of Alabama Avenue and Avondale Park in Savannah Saturday evening, according to Chatham Emergency Services. Chatham Emergency Services officials say the two people have non-life threatening injuries. Portions of Florida and Alabama Avenues...
WSAV News 3

1 dead in early morning crash in Liberty County

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman died in a fatal crash in Liberty County early Monday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper David Laff, around 8:30 a.m., a woman was standing outside her vehicle on North Coastal Highway in Midway when she was struck and killed. Laff says the 32-year-old woman, driving a 2019 […]
wtoc.com

Beaufort Co. narrowing involvement in 278 bridge project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A near $300 million project in the Lowcountry took a turn this week that one area leader says he wasn’t warned of. The 278 bridge project is one of the largest undertakings in Beaufort County history, and Monday a county subcommittee drew a hard line in the sand with the town of Hilton Head.
wtoc.com

Hometown Hero

A service that grew out of a need recognized at the height of the pandemic continues to help the homeless on Savannah’s Southside. The goal is to not just make walking as easy as putting one foot in front of the other. But to make it easy everywhere. Hometown...
WSAV News 3

Three injured in Alabama Ave. shooting Saturday night

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place last night off of Alabama Avenue. Police say that they were called to the scene of a shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Alabama Avenue late last night. Three people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. […]
wtoc.com

Jury selection continues in Statesboro murder trial

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Jury selection continues in Statesboro in the murder trial of Marc Wilson. He’s accused of a shooting his attorneys claim was in self-defense. Attorneys on both sides continued to question potential jurors about their life experiences and their opinions on a host of subjects. Wilson...
