Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My solo adventure to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe MertensSavannah, GA
Let's Go on a Hearse Ghost Tour in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
Our trip to Hilton Head, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHilton Head Island, SC
The perfect weekend trip to Savannah, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerSavannah, GA
Related
wtoc.com
Effingham County warehouse project sparking concerns
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Concern is growing about a new warehouse project in Effingham County. That’s with opponents saying the project will threaten the drinking water supply for Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham Counties. Now, the City of Savannah is getting involved. Effingham County recently authorized industrial zoning near...
WJCL
Accused Savannah dog thief arrested, suspect has outstanding warrant in Chatham Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A man accused of stealing a dog in Savannah and forcing the owner to pay a ransom for its safe return is now in the Chatham County Jail. Savannah Police Department told WJCL 22 News that officers arrested Rahmeir Dixon, 27, on charges of theft in connection to the case, which WJCL 22 News first reported in April.
wtoc.com
Hundreds of tenants facing eviction in a Lowcountry neighborhood
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of people in one Lowcountry neighborhood found eviction notices taped to their doors a few weeks ago, saying they had to be out of their homes in as little as a month. “Over the next 90 days 350 people will be displaced,” Executive Director, HHI...
WJCL
Police in Savannah look to add security, possibly metal detectors after Memorial Stadium scare
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Chatham County police chief held a press conference Tuesday to address the altercation that took place atMemorial Stadium on Friday night that had fans and players running for cover. Police Chief Jeffrey Hadley mentioned several options to bolster the stadium’s security, such as to have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtoc.com
New details released in shooting that injured three people on Alabama Ave.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police say they are looking into a Saturday night shooting in Savannah that sent three people to the hospital. The police report from the triple shooting on Alabama Avenue laid out more details, like how potentially deadly and destructive this incident was. According to the police...
wtoc.com
Liberty County Head Start moves into new location
RICEBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A large childcare provider in Liberty County reached a huge milestone Wednesday. The head start program through the Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority now has a permanent home. It’s in Riceboro, just off of Highway 17. It was an important and exciting morning for...
live5news.com
Beaufort County deputies search for fast food worker in weekend shooting
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County investigators say they are searching for the employee of a Hilton Head Island fast food restaurant accused of firing shots out of a drive-thru window. Deputies released a still from surveillance footage of 19-year-old Fernando Montano, who they say is an employee...
WJCL
'We miss him everyday': Parents of Savannah man killed by SPD officer request footage
SAVANNAH, Ga. — There's a push for answers as the parents of the man killed during the police foot chase shooting spoke for the first time since it happened. While the Chatham County District Attorney's office is investigating the shooting, Jerome Blige, the father of Saudi Lee, said it has been nothing but sleepless nights since June 24 for him as a parent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
850wftl.com
Wendy’s employee shoots at drive-thru customer
Hilton Head Island, SC– — Authorities are currently searching for a 19-year-old Wendy’s employee who reportedly shot at a customer’s car through the drive-thru window. The incident was reported on Friday at the restaurant located on Nature Way. Officials say they received a call from the...
wtoc.com
Chatham Emergency Management Agency says missing 8-year-old found
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: According to The Chatham Emergency Management Agency Briana Cormier has been found. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 8-year-old. Briana Cormier, 8, was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday walking west on Wheaton Street. Cormier is...
Chatham County police seek entering auto suspects
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department is searching for two entering auto suspects. The suspects, captured on a surveillance camera, are believed to be connected to an entering auto that happened at 2:50 p.m. on August 15, 2022, at Southside Cleaners located at 1 Diamond Causeway. Anyone with information about this […]
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill man participating in upcoming season of The Amazing Race
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local man is participating in the upcoming season of The Amazing Race. Marcus Craig , from Richmond Hill, and his brother Michael are one of the 12 new teams competing in the new season. Marcus is a Army Tank Commander and Michael is an Air...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtoc.com
Two people injured in shooting on Alabama Ave.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in the area of Alabama Avenue and Avondale Park in Savannah Saturday evening, according to Chatham Emergency Services. Chatham Emergency Services officials say the two people have non-life threatening injuries. Portions of Florida and Alabama Avenues...
wtoc.com
‘It’s God’s plan not ours’, mother of Port Wentworth homicide victim speaks out
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The family of a man shot and killed in Port Wentworth spoke publicly for the first time on Wednesday. Dion Farmer was just 23 years old. His mother said the family is devastated and they are still searching for answers. Farmer was a family man...
1 dead in early morning crash in Liberty County
MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman died in a fatal crash in Liberty County early Monday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper David Laff, around 8:30 a.m., a woman was standing outside her vehicle on North Coastal Highway in Midway when she was struck and killed. Laff says the 32-year-old woman, driving a 2019 […]
WJCL
All lanes of the Talmadge Bridge reopen after Savannah Police deal with distress call
Drivers were stuck on the Talmadge Bridge for about an hour Tuesday night while emergency crews responded to a person in distress. According to Savannah Police, all lanes of the bridge had to be shut down beginning around 9:30 p.m. Authorities say that person was taken to a hospital, and all lanes have reopened.
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. narrowing involvement in 278 bridge project
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A near $300 million project in the Lowcountry took a turn this week that one area leader says he wasn’t warned of. The 278 bridge project is one of the largest undertakings in Beaufort County history, and Monday a county subcommittee drew a hard line in the sand with the town of Hilton Head.
wtoc.com
Hometown Hero
A service that grew out of a need recognized at the height of the pandemic continues to help the homeless on Savannah’s Southside. The goal is to not just make walking as easy as putting one foot in front of the other. But to make it easy everywhere. Hometown...
Three injured in Alabama Ave. shooting Saturday night
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place last night off of Alabama Avenue. Police say that they were called to the scene of a shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Alabama Avenue late last night. Three people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. […]
wtoc.com
Jury selection continues in Statesboro murder trial
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Jury selection continues in Statesboro in the murder trial of Marc Wilson. He’s accused of a shooting his attorneys claim was in self-defense. Attorneys on both sides continued to question potential jurors about their life experiences and their opinions on a host of subjects. Wilson...
Comments / 0