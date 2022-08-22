Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wave 3
Marjuana, a gun, pills, thousands of dollars found during traffic stop
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers at Mount Washington Police Department found a gun, marijuana, thousands of dollars and more during a traffic stop Sunday night. According to the Mount Washington Police Department Facebook page, during the National Highway Safety Grant detail that concentrates on nighttime seatbelt enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop.
WLKY.com
Seatbelt enforcement operation leads to drug bust in Mt. Washington
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — A seatbelt enforcement operation led to a significant drug bust this weekend in Mt. Washington. During one of the traffic stops, officers recovered thousands of dollars in cash, a gun and drugs. Sgt. Mike Roberson made the initial stop. "We generally don't run across things...
953wiki.com
Madison Police Warn Against new potentially deadly street drug called “Rainbow"
Drug dealers contact teens and young adults through social media and money transfer apps. (The picture above is from the U. S Customs and Border Patrol taken from a seizure at the Port of Nogales). Madison Police Chief John Wallace is cautioning parents and others to be on the look...
Louisville woman indicted for allegedly sending threatening mail to neighbors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman accused of harassing a family in her neighborhood has been indicted by a federal grand jury for mailing threatening letters to her neighbors. According to court documents and statements made in court on Tuesday, Suzanne Craft, 54, sent multiple "threatening communications" via the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
21-year-old woman killed in Westport Road stabbing identified by officials
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the woman killed in a stabbing on Westport Road stabbing last Friday night. Nayeli Cordova, 21, died at University Hospital after being stabbed in the 11000 block of Westport Road, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Police responded to the scene...
WANE-TV
ISP: Harrison County man arrested in fatal crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man is facing charges in connection to a fatal crash that happened this past spring in southern Indiana, according to Indiana State Police. State police troopers arrested 25-year-old Mitchell A. Jaso, of Ramsey, Tuesday on a warrant. Jaso is accused of driving a...
Wave 3
Police chase and crash suspect accused of attempting to scam the FBI
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A silver car driving in reverse smashed into another car in Nulu on Thursday, a violent end to a police chase. John Lohden Jr. was apprehended, trying to escape on foot with a small child, his son, in his arms. The child was returned safely to his mother.
Wave 3
Woman arrested for deadly hit-and-run of officer had history of reckless driving and arrests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a woman who they say fled the scene of a deadly crash that killed and off-duty police officer early yesterday. Ashley Dyan Catlett, 28, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. She is currently charged with a felony for leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid. Catlett is also facing misdemeanor charges for not having a drivers license and failure to maintain insurance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Police believe 6th grader hit by vehicle on Breckenridge Lane was walking to school bus stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police believe a sixth grader, hit by a vehicle while crossing Breckenridge Lane last week, was walking to her school bus stop. Louisville Metro Police said its lead traffic investigator believes the child was hit while crossing four lanes of traffic on Friday, Aug. 19. She was trying to get to her bus stop, which is also near a TARC stop.
WIBC.com
Drugs, Guns, & Cash – What Cops Found in a New Albany Home
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A man from New Albany is headed to federal prison for trafficking drugs and illegal guns. Court documents say Cornelio Moran-Miranda, 39, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of an illegal firearm. On June 1st of last year, New Albany police conducted a search of Moran-Miranda’s house.
WLKY.com
Hit-and-run suspect that killed off-duty officer arraigned as her mother and department speak out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed an off-duty Shelbyville police officer was arraigned Wednesday morning. Ashley Catlett, 27, faced a judge for the charges against her that include leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Early Tuesday morning, police said Catlett hit...
wdrb.com
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run that killed Shelbyville Police officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed an off-duty Shelbyville Police officer cried during her court appearance Wednesday. Police said Ashley Catlett, 28, was the driver who turned left and hit a motorcyclist Tuesday morning on Outer Loop. Catlett ran from the scene but left her car and purse there, which helped lead investigators to her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Woman believed to be driver of car that hit and killed off-duty officer arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a woman who they say fled the scene of a deadly crash that killed and off-duty police officer early yesterday. Ashley Dyan Catlett, 28, is being held in at Louisville Metro Corrections. She is currently charged with leaving the scene of an accident, not having a drivers license and failure to maintain insurance. All of the charges are misdemeanors.
k105.com
Man robs victims at gunpoint in Radcliff business parking lot
A man has been arrested in Hardin County after being accused of robbing people at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Radcliff business. On Thursday night, the Radcliff Police Department responded to the report of an armed robbery in the Walmart parking lot, at 102 Gateway Crossing Boulevard. Police...
k105.com
Leitchfield PD investigating ‘numerous reports of property damage.” Police ask for the public’s help.
Leitchfield police are investigating multiple reports of damage to private property over the last few weeks, including severe damage to fields and yards, and are asking for the public’s help “in curbing these incidents.”. “Over the last couple of weeks, the Leitchfield Police Department has received numerous reports...
wdrb.com
Radcliff Police investigating after 14-year-old attacked at popular weekend hangout
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 14-year-old is eating through a straw after getting jumped by a half dozen kids at a popular weekend hangout in Radcliff. His family hopes more security gets put into place so it doesn't happen again. What should've been a night of fun at Hardin County...
Wave 3
Police seeking suspect in fatal Outer Loop crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist has died after being struck by car that turned into his path. The collision happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Outer Loop and Minor Lane. According to Louisville Metro police, the car made a left turn and struck the motorcyclist. The man died at...
wdrb.com
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run on Outer Loop was Shelbyville police officer, spokesman says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities said a motorcyclist killed early Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run crash on Outer Loop was an officer with the Shelbyville Police Department. A spokesman for the agency confirmed Tuesday morning that the officer was 50-year-old Thomas Elmore. A spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm. Cornelio Moran-Miranda, 39, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. On June 1, 2021,...
k105.com
Leitchfield man gets second DUI since March, threatens to kill two officers
A Leitchfield man has been arrested after receiving his second in less than six months and threatening to kill two officers. Friday night at approximately 9:40, Grayson County Dispatch informed officers of a reckless driving complaint on an eastbound Chevrolet Tahoe in the 3000 block of Owensboro Road near Ray Priddy Road.
Comments / 0