Mount Washington, KY

Wave 3

Marjuana, a gun, pills, thousands of dollars found during traffic stop

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers at Mount Washington Police Department found a gun, marijuana, thousands of dollars and more during a traffic stop Sunday night. According to the Mount Washington Police Department Facebook page, during the National Highway Safety Grant detail that concentrates on nighttime seatbelt enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop.
MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Seatbelt enforcement operation leads to drug bust in Mt. Washington

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — A seatbelt enforcement operation led to a significant drug bust this weekend in Mt. Washington. During one of the traffic stops, officers recovered thousands of dollars in cash, a gun and drugs. Sgt. Mike Roberson made the initial stop. "We generally don't run across things...
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Mount Washington, KY
City
Old Washington, KY
State
Washington State
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

21-year-old woman killed in Westport Road stabbing identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the woman killed in a stabbing on Westport Road stabbing last Friday night. Nayeli Cordova, 21, died at University Hospital after being stabbed in the 11000 block of Westport Road, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Police responded to the scene...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WANE-TV

ISP: Harrison County man arrested in fatal crash

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man is facing charges in connection to a fatal crash that happened this past spring in southern Indiana, according to Indiana State Police. State police troopers arrested 25-year-old Mitchell A. Jaso, of Ramsey, Tuesday on a warrant. Jaso is accused of driving a...
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Woman arrested for deadly hit-and-run of officer had history of reckless driving and arrests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a woman who they say fled the scene of a deadly crash that killed and off-duty police officer early yesterday. Ashley Dyan Catlett, 28, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. She is currently charged with a felony for leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid. Catlett is also facing misdemeanor charges for not having a drivers license and failure to maintain insurance.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police believe 6th grader hit by vehicle on Breckenridge Lane was walking to school bus stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police believe a sixth grader, hit by a vehicle while crossing Breckenridge Lane last week, was walking to her school bus stop. Louisville Metro Police said its lead traffic investigator believes the child was hit while crossing four lanes of traffic on Friday, Aug. 19. She was trying to get to her bus stop, which is also near a TARC stop.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WIBC.com

Drugs, Guns, & Cash – What Cops Found in a New Albany Home

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A man from New Albany is headed to federal prison for trafficking drugs and illegal guns. Court documents say Cornelio Moran-Miranda, 39, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of an illegal firearm. On June 1st of last year, New Albany police conducted a search of Moran-Miranda’s house.
wdrb.com

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run that killed Shelbyville Police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed an off-duty Shelbyville Police officer cried during her court appearance Wednesday. Police said Ashley Catlett, 28, was the driver who turned left and hit a motorcyclist Tuesday morning on Outer Loop. Catlett ran from the scene but left her car and purse there, which helped lead investigators to her.
SHELBYVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman believed to be driver of car that hit and killed off-duty officer arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a woman who they say fled the scene of a deadly crash that killed and off-duty police officer early yesterday. Ashley Dyan Catlett, 28, is being held in at Louisville Metro Corrections. She is currently charged with leaving the scene of an accident, not having a drivers license and failure to maintain insurance. All of the charges are misdemeanors.
k105.com

Man robs victims at gunpoint in Radcliff business parking lot

A man has been arrested in Hardin County after being accused of robbing people at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Radcliff business. On Thursday night, the Radcliff Police Department responded to the report of an armed robbery in the Walmart parking lot, at 102 Gateway Crossing Boulevard. Police...
RADCLIFF, KY
Wave 3

Police seeking suspect in fatal Outer Loop crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist has died after being struck by car that turned into his path. The collision happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Outer Loop and Minor Lane. According to Louisville Metro police, the car made a left turn and struck the motorcyclist. The man died at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm. Cornelio Moran-Miranda, 39, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. On June 1, 2021,...
NEW ALBANY, IN

