KPVI Newschannel 6

FBI arrests Bossier City police officer

BOSSIER CITY, La. – A Bossier City police officer is behind bars following his arrest Sunday afternoon by federal agents. Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford Jr., 52, was booked into the Caddo Correction Center as an in-state fugitive for the U.S. Marshals Service. There was no information about...
Sam Burns finishes 24th, McIlroy wins TOUR Championship

ATLANTA - Sam Burns finished his TOUR Championship weekend at seven-under to finish in 24th place at East Lake. The Shreveport native won three times on the PGA Tour this season and entered the weekend in fifth place of the FedEx Cup standings. Rory McIlroy won the event and FedEx...
