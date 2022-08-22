ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byrnes Mill, MO

Man killed in boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks

By Kevin S. Held
 3 days ago

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. – A boat crash on the Lake of the Ozarks claimed the life of a Byrnes Mill, Missouri man.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred Saturday at 9:10 p.m. near the 69-mile mark of the lake’s main channel.

Four men were traveling in a 2004 Four Winns when the vessel struck a rock bluff. Investigators said the 63-year-old pilot failed to keep a proper view of his surroundings.

The pilot and two other men suffered minor injuries. The other passenger, identified as Thomas McKown, suffered grievous injuries and was pronounced dead at 1:51 a.m. McKown was 58.

