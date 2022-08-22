Read full article on original website
KTTS
Man Charged With Shooting Outside Springfield Kum & Go
(KTTS News) — A man is charged with firing shots into the air outside a Springfield convenience store. 24-year-old Armando Garcia admitted firing a gun outside the Kum & Go location at National and Division last week. He told police he was trying to scare away someone who pulled...
KYTV
Police search for armed robber in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a man armed with a handgun held up the Kum & Go on West Smith Street Thursday morning. The station is located off of Kansas Expressway, north of I-44. The robber showed the gun and demanded money around 1:00. Police say the man ran off after he took the cash. No one was hurt.
Superintendent of Dadeville Schools killed in crash near Bolivar, Mo.
POLK COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol Major Crash Investigation Unit were summoned shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, to the scene of a fatal crash on Route T, two miles southwest of Bolivar, Mo. Killed in the head-on crash was Matthew Bushey, 48, of Bolivar. He was...
SGF gas station gunshot leads to arrest
Miley Michelle Hill, 33, of Springfield was arrested Sunday and formally charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon after a month-long investigation into a shooting that happened July 20.
KYTV
Motorcyclist from Urbana, Mo. killed in a crash in Pike County
LOUSIANA, Mo. (KY3)-The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Randy Wilson, 64, of Urbana was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon. Troopers say Wilson’s motorcycle hit a road sign on U.S. 54 and then went down an embankment and overturned. A passenger, Lisa Wilson, 61, was taken to a...
KYTV
1 of 3 people charged in the murders of a Willard couple takes a plea deal
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The first of three suspects charged with killing a Willard couple has pleaded guilty to his role in the double murder. Matthew Plumb was facing two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul. “It’s been very difficult on the...
KYTV
Neighbor’s Mill Cafe & Bakery closing 1 of its Springfield restaurant
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbor’s Mill Cafe and Bakery will soon close one of its restaurants in Springfield. The location on East Sunshine across from Mercy Hospital will close on September 16. In a Facebook post, the owners blamed labor shortages, rising food costs, and supply chain issues since...
KTTS
Shooting On Highway 65 In Springfield
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting between two drivers on southbound Highway 65. It happened Sunday morning. Police say it started as a verbal disturbance before one driver fired shots at the other. KY3 says one vehicle was hit, but no one was hurt.
KYTV
Dadeville School District superintendent dies in head-on crash; 2 teenagers injured
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The superintendent of the Dadeville School District died in a crash Wednesday morning in Bolivar. Superintendent Matthew Bushey, 48, of Bolivar, died in the crash. Investigators say the crash involved another vehicle two miles southwest of Bolivar on State Highway T. Troopers say a truck, driven...
KYTV
More vandalism reported in north Springfield; security camera catches act
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After vandals struck a second and third church in north Springfield this week, one woman is coming forward with security camera footage. Less than a day after vandals hit Acts of Praise Church, Keystone Apostolic Church members discovered it had also been hit. Neighbors say it’s unfortunate this keeps happening. According to reports from the Springfield Police Department, Mount Carmel United Methodist was hit along with two homes right next to it in the 600 block of East locust.
“Can I recycle this?” If you have to ask, Springfield recycling says probably not
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — “Can this be recycled?” is a question many may ask themselves as they hover over their recycling bin holding a greasy pizza box, coffee cup or AA battery. If you have to ask and you don’t have the time to look up the answer, don’t recycle. Throw it away instead. Consumers often […]
Police chief: Gun violence still rising
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — At the Springfield City County meeting Monday, Aug. 22, Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams reported that gunshot reports and gun confiscations are still high compared to previous years. Williams presented a six-month report detailing gun violence in Springfield. Although overall crime incidents are down, gun violence is still an issue. “Now, having […]
KYTV
Springfield police investigate shooting on US 65 involving 2 drivers early Sunday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department investigates a shooting on U.S. 65 Sunday morning. According to Lt. Heather Anderson with Springfield Police, it started as a verbal disturbance between two drivers. That disturbance led to one of the drivers shooting at the other as the two were driving southbound on U.S. 65. The second driver’s vehicle was hit, but that person was not injured.
KCTV 5
Lawrence police share video of high-speed pursuit, arrest
The measure up for a vote Monday was whether to charge more for property taxes than the previous year. The measure passed 5-to-2. Students in KCMO neighborhood cannot walk to school, must take bus. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Even if students can see the school from their house, they...
KYTV
Springfield’s police chief cites gun violence as city’s number one problem
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s police chief told council members gun violence is the city’s number one problem. Chief Paul Williams gave a crime update during Monday night’s council meeting. He said so far this year, officers have responded to 215 “shots fired” calls, compared to 227 for all of 2019. SPD has seized 144 guns to date this year.
Missing Newton Co. Mo. woman located safe
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Late Sunday evening a woman reported missing more than a month was located. UPDATE: 8/21/22 “Simone Palmer has been located and is safe. Thank you to all that shared the original post.” — Newton Co. Mo. Sheriff’s office. Palmer had been missing since July 14, 2022, from the area of State Hwy CC and US-60. She...
KYTV
Springfield Mobile Mental Health Mobile Response Team set to start Sept. 6
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Mental Health Mobile Response Team will soon be available to help Springfield Police Department officers to evaluate and assist non-violent offenders. The program begins on September 6, starting with 24-hour help Monday through Friday. It is a collaboration between Burrell Health and the Springfield Police...
Lawrence police release arrest footage of double-homicide suspect
Lawrence police have released the arrest footage of a man who allegedly killed two people and shot at police during a pursuit.
greenecountycommonwealth.com
Fire damages Discount Dave’s
Republic flooring operation closes until further notice. A fire which broke out at Discount Dave’s Carpet and Flooring, U.S. Highway 60, in Republic on Friday, Aug. 19, was extinguished by firefighters after they arrived on scene. It was reported that the blaze started at about 5:45 a.m. that morning....
KHBS
Human remains found floating in Beaver Lake under Highway 412 bridge
SONORA, Ark. — Someone found human remains in Beaver Lake earlier this week, prompting an investigation by Washington County, according to a news release sent by Tim Helder, the county sheriff. At about 1:45 p.m. Monday, a caller told the sheriff's office they had found something suspicious under the...
