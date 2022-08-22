ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Omaha homeowners receive permit demand letters for parking pad lease fee

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here’s an example of not everyone paying their fair share. Along one Omaha street, 33 homes have parking pads on the city’s right of way. Yet only one homeowner is paying a lease fee. That’s why an Omaha city ordinance is being enforced three decades after it was put on the books.
KETV.com

Cynthia Sturgeon, founder of Omaha's Project Pink'd, has died

OMAHA, Neb. — The woman behind Project Pink'd in Omaha has died. The organization is remembering Cynthia Sturgeon, its former president, as a warrior. Sturgeon was first diagnosed with cancer at the age of 40 – she spent the last six years fighting metastatic disease. Project Pink'd says...
klkntv.com

WATCH: Woman trashes Lincoln McDonald’s

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help solving two cases, including an assault at a McDonald’s. Police are looking for two women who they say assaulted an employee and a customer at the McDonald’s at 11th Street and Saunders Avenue. On May 8, the...
KETV.com

Omaha Downtown Improvement District replanting on 75 blocks

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Downtown Improvement District is replanting on 75 blocks because a bug wiped out nearly all of its emerald ash trees. The project is thanks to a grant from CN Railway and America in Bloom. Organizers said green space has a huge impact on cities.
KETV.com

RNC's Omaha center sends kids back to school with stuffed backpacks

OMAHA, Neb. — Some students are headed back to class with new supplies – all thanks to the Republican National Committee's south Omaha center. People stuffed backpacks for students on Wednesday at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School. The school's principal says events like this ensure students have...
WOWT

Dozens displaced from homeless camp cleanup in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Tuesday, people who are homeless are packing up and moving on from campsites that were cleared last week. Council Bluffs Police Department swept along the Missouri River and removed 25 people and five tons of trash and items. “I can’t afford to lose all this...
KETV.com

Vision Zero: City officials could spend $345k to change metro driving mentality

OMAHA, Neb. — Jess Van Essen's new wrist and shoulder tattoos memorialize her daughter, freshly inked for Kaitlyn who died after a hit and runin December. The city of Omaha Fatal Crash Dashboard shows 24 people died in collisions this year, 13 of which were killed at intersections, like Kaitlyn. City engineers want to hire professionals to curb speeding, drunk driving, and other issues behind the wheel in Omaha.
WOWT

Vacant Omaha structure total loss after fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters were busy with a substantial fire at a vacant home. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to a fire at a vacant structure at 12:14 p.m. Monday near 20th and Ohio Street. The structure was two homes connected by a hallway. When fire...
KETV.com

OPS says it needs 30 more bus drivers, another 50 as backups and subs

OMAHA, Neb. — A week into the school year, the man in charge of transportation at Omaha Public Schools said the district was not as prepared as they were led to believe. District chief operations and talent officer Charles Wakefield apologized to families during the fourth summer interview fair in Omaha.
klkntv.com

Body found on top of Lincoln business Smoking Gun Jerky

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation is underway after a body was found on top of a Lincoln business Sunday afternoon near 48th and R Streets. Police say someone saw the 24-year-old’s remains on the roof of Smoking Gun Jerky around 3:30 p.m. Authorities are still waiting for...
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicles collide at Gage-Lancaster line intersection

BEATRICE – A collision at an uncontrolled rural intersection along the Gage-Lancaster County line Friday night, sent a Wilber woman to the hospital. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol went to the scene of the collision, about three miles northwest of Clatonia, at around 8:20 p.m. Cortland and Hallam Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched.
