WOWT
Construction near Omaha casino site a headache for homeowners, businesses
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Warhorse Casino will take the place of Horsemen’s Park, but first Q Street between 60th and 72nd streets will have to be widened to handle the predicted increase in traffic. The business owner near 60th and Q said construction here could go on for about...
KETV.com
'The neighborhood is strong': Dundee Day draws thousands while promoting sense of community
Pancakes on the griddle, serving it up to the Dundee neighborhood. "We like to call it the best neighborhood festival in the best neighborhood in Omaha," said Eric Kaplan, production manager of Dundee Day. Celebrating that pride through the 29th annual Dundee Day. "It's such a fun event that it...
WOWT
Omaha homeowners receive permit demand letters for parking pad lease fee
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here’s an example of not everyone paying their fair share. Along one Omaha street, 33 homes have parking pads on the city’s right of way. Yet only one homeowner is paying a lease fee. That’s why an Omaha city ordinance is being enforced three decades after it was put on the books.
KETV.com
Cynthia Sturgeon, founder of Omaha's Project Pink'd, has died
OMAHA, Neb. — The woman behind Project Pink'd in Omaha has died. The organization is remembering Cynthia Sturgeon, its former president, as a warrior. Sturgeon was first diagnosed with cancer at the age of 40 – she spent the last six years fighting metastatic disease. Project Pink'd says...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Woman trashes Lincoln McDonald’s
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help solving two cases, including an assault at a McDonald’s. Police are looking for two women who they say assaulted an employee and a customer at the McDonald’s at 11th Street and Saunders Avenue. On May 8, the...
KMTV 3 News Now
Iowa rural fire departments struggle to land volunteers
Rural fire departments face unique challenges from recruiting volunteers to getting equipment. It's why the Iowa West Foundation is supporting these departments.
KETV.com
Omaha Downtown Improvement District replanting on 75 blocks
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Downtown Improvement District is replanting on 75 blocks because a bug wiped out nearly all of its emerald ash trees. The project is thanks to a grant from CN Railway and America in Bloom. Organizers said green space has a huge impact on cities.
KETV.com
RNC's Omaha center sends kids back to school with stuffed backpacks
OMAHA, Neb. — Some students are headed back to class with new supplies – all thanks to the Republican National Committee's south Omaha center. People stuffed backpacks for students on Wednesday at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School. The school's principal says events like this ensure students have...
KETV.com
'When I reflect on it, I feel proud,': OPD Mental health co-responders, truckers save woman on bridge
OMAHA, Neb. — The team that helped protect a woman in crisis is made up of several people, including mental health specialists. A video showed truckers lined up beneath the Interstate 680 bridge as a woman dangled outside the chain link guard. KETV NewsWatch 7 talks with the co-responder...
Dodge County gives sheriff's deputies $5,000 bonuses using ARPA funds
The Dodge County Board of Supervisors agreed Wednesday to hand out $5,000 bonus checks to any deputy who worked during the pandemic and remains in the sheriff’s office to this day.
WOWT
Dozens displaced from homeless camp cleanup in Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Tuesday, people who are homeless are packing up and moving on from campsites that were cleared last week. Council Bluffs Police Department swept along the Missouri River and removed 25 people and five tons of trash and items. “I can’t afford to lose all this...
klkntv.com
Employees evacuate state lab in Lincoln after explosive solution leaks from beaker
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Employees at a state lab in Lincoln spent time out of the office Monday after an explosive solution leaked from a beaker. Lincoln Fire & Rescue was called to the Public Health & Environmental Lab just north of 14th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 on a report of a hazardous material spill.
KETV.com
Vision Zero: City officials could spend $345k to change metro driving mentality
OMAHA, Neb. — Jess Van Essen's new wrist and shoulder tattoos memorialize her daughter, freshly inked for Kaitlyn who died after a hit and runin December. The city of Omaha Fatal Crash Dashboard shows 24 people died in collisions this year, 13 of which were killed at intersections, like Kaitlyn. City engineers want to hire professionals to curb speeding, drunk driving, and other issues behind the wheel in Omaha.
WOWT
Vacant Omaha structure total loss after fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters were busy with a substantial fire at a vacant home. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to a fire at a vacant structure at 12:14 p.m. Monday near 20th and Ohio Street. The structure was two homes connected by a hallway. When fire...
KETV.com
OPS says it needs 30 more bus drivers, another 50 as backups and subs
OMAHA, Neb. — A week into the school year, the man in charge of transportation at Omaha Public Schools said the district was not as prepared as they were led to believe. District chief operations and talent officer Charles Wakefield apologized to families during the fourth summer interview fair in Omaha.
KETV.com
Drought conditions in Nebraska include large areas near Platte River, as well as Columbus, Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. — The dry forecast isn't helping Nebraska farmers who depend on the rain to earn a profit and put food on the table. The latest drought monitor for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa will get another update Thursday. As it stands Wednesday, the extent of drought conditions...
klkntv.com
Body found on top of Lincoln business Smoking Gun Jerky
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation is underway after a body was found on top of a Lincoln business Sunday afternoon near 48th and R Streets. Police say someone saw the 24-year-old’s remains on the roof of Smoking Gun Jerky around 3:30 p.m. Authorities are still waiting for...
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicles collide at Gage-Lancaster line intersection
BEATRICE – A collision at an uncontrolled rural intersection along the Gage-Lancaster County line Friday night, sent a Wilber woman to the hospital. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol went to the scene of the collision, about three miles northwest of Clatonia, at around 8:20 p.m. Cortland and Hallam Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched.
klkntv.com
Lincoln experts give advice on what to do if you find bats in your home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Bats are one of the most commonly reported rabid animals and are the leading cause of rabies deaths in the U.S., according to the CDC. Experts say that the best way to protect yourself from bats and rabies is to stay away from them if possible.
