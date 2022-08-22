Read full article on original website
Augusta man wanted for incident involving terroristic acts and threats
Investigators need your help in locating a suspect they say is involved in an incident involving terroristic threats and acts.
wfxg.com
Man wanted in Richmond County for terroristic threats and acts
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for making threats. The sheriff's office says thirty-six-year-old Hussein McKinney is wanted for making terroristic threats and acts. Investigators say he's been in California, but may have recently returned to Augusta. McKinney is described...
Georgia teacher accused of inappropriate social media conversation with former student
EVANS — An Evans Middle School teacher has been relieved of his duties and is being recommended for termination after allegations he had an inappropriate conversation with a former student on social media. Evans Middle School officials say they were alerted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that the...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies seek man accused of making terroristic threats
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for a suspect wanted for a terroristic threats and acts incident. Deputies describe Hussein McKinney, 36, as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. McKinney has black hair and brown eyes. They provided a photo of him, as well. He’s been...
Lakeside Middle student arrested for threat of gun violence at school
Due to the incident taking place off campus, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was called immediately to investigate.
WRDW-TV
‘He took my child away’: The family of Cynthia Wright speaks out about gun violence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office released this photo of the man they say shot and killed Cynthia Wright on 5th Street Tuesday morning. Deputies say 32-year-old Cornell Thomas is wanted for murder and weapons charges. Wright’s killing was the third deadly shooting in Augusta since...
WRDW-TV
Inappropriate teacher conduct in Georgia: What’s the policy?
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing coverage of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a teacher. Columbia County schools say Evans Middle School teacher Herndon Burns was “relieved of his duties after an inappropriate conversation with a former student.”. We’re learning that the student was 13...
wgac.com
Lakeside Middle Student Charged with Online Threat
A social media post Sunday led to a Lakeside Middle School student’s arrest later in the day. Information on the Columbia County School System’s anonymous tip hotline led Lakeside officials to the social media post, which threatened gun violence at the school in a TikTok video. Deputies went...
WRDW-TV
Officers search for teens in Columbia, Richmond counties
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two missing teens in unrelated cases. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old missing teen. Alexis Van Guilder was last seen at...
WANTED: Suspect sought in murder of Cynthia Wright
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help to locate a Murder suspect; Tuesday morning around 6:00 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff's Office responded to the 1100 block of 5th Street in Augusta for reports of a shooting.
wgac.com
Suspect Named in Security Guard’s Death Tuesday in Augusta
A suspect has been named in the shooting death of a local woman Tuesday in the 1100 block of 5th Street. Forty-three-year-old Cynthia Wright was shot and killed around 6:00 a.m. while working as a security guard at Union Agener Animal Health Distribution Center. Richmond County investigators say they are...
Columbia County teacher let go after reported inappropriate contact with former student
Evans Middle School officials announced Monday that a teacher was relieved from duty after an investigation uncovered an "inappropriate conversation on social media with a former student."
WRDW-TV
Burke County Sheriff’s Office offers active shooter class for churches
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parades, grocery stores, schools, and even churches. It’s hard to think of a public place untouched by an active shooter. School officials spend some time each year making sure faculty and students are ready for an emergency with active shooter drills, but what if there’s one inside your church?
WRDW-TV
Caregiver accused of cheating local client out of $15,172
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An elderly Martinez woman’s caregiver has been arrested on charges that she used her client’s checks to overpay herself by several thousand dollars. Carol Ann Dixon was booked Thursday into Columbia County jail in connection with a case reported several weeks ago in Martinez.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County schools release new stats for homeless kids
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The number of homeless kids in Richmond County schools has jumped more than 25 percent since last school year. The district released the numbers highlighting homeless services provided by their community partners. Last school year, our I-TEAM exposed that while the homeless population increased, homeless kids...
CCSO searching for runaway 14-year old
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a Runaway/Missing juvenile. 14-year-old Alexis Van Guilder left her home at 236 Amelia Dr. W around 12:00 am on 08/23/22. She’s described as 5’2”, 100 lbs., with dirty blonde hair and brown eyes. She could be going […]
WRDW-TV
Reported shooting on Windsor Road turns out to be a false alarm
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies responded to the scene of a reported shooting on the 2000 block of Windsor Road. According to dispatchers with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday. Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says...
wfxg.com
New clear bag policy in effect at Aiken County Public Schools
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - A new clear bag procedure is in effect for home athletic events at Aiken County Public Schools this school year. According to the district, spectators will be permitted to carry a clear tote bag that cannot exceed 12" X 6" X 12". If you don't have a bag you can use a Ziplock style bag that is not larger than one gallon.
wfxg.com
Suspect wanted for aggravated assault at Riverfront Pub on Broad St.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for an assault suspect. According to investigators, forty-one-year-old Gabriel Cle Scott is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault that happened Aug. 12 at the Riverfront Pub & Sports Bar on Broad St. Scott is described as being 6-feet-1-inch...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Dog owner charged after attack
Angela Ray, 52, of Barnwell was arrested by the Barnwell Police Department (BPD) on Thursday, August 18 in Barnwell after her dogs attacked Rose Hartzog, 48, over a month ago. “Ms. Ray has been charged with a number of warrants,” said Judge Jimmy W. Gantt, who presided over Ray’s bond hearing on Friday, August 19.
