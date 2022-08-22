Read full article on original website
The heartbreaking story behind Larkspur’s camelsNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
Family-Owned Dun Sun Serves Asian Fare With FlairColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Finding Homes For Heroes continues as the housing market cools in ColoradoCNTV NationColorado Springs, CO
Stone Cold Humor in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious awardAsh JurbergDallas, TX
21-year-old woman killed in crash on Highway 94
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 21-year-old woman is dead following a serious crash and car fire on Highway 94 that closed down the road for hours. The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Colorado 94 at mile post 15, west of Ellicott Sr High School. […]
Traffic crash and vehicle fire closes Highway 94
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County Sheriff (EPS) says a traffic crash and vehicle fire have closed Highway 94 near the intersection of Ellicott Highway east of Colorado Springs. The Sheriff’s Office says that Ellicott Fire Department is on the scene and Colorado State Patrol is investigating the accident. This article will be […]
Vehicle fire closes Highway 94 at Ellicott Highway
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday afternoon, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced a portion of Highway 94 was closed due to a vehicle fire. According to the EPCSO, Hwy. 94 is closed at Ellicott Highway at 12:50 p.m. The Ellicott Fire Department responded to the scene. According...
Bicyclist hospitalized after crash involving SUV
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a crash in the Stetson Hills area involving a bicycle and a SUV. At around noon on August 22, officers were called to the area of Rio Vista Drive and South Carefree Circle, west of North Powers Boulevard. Police said the SUV was driving north […]
CSFD responds to vehicle fire in Old Colorado City
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a vehicle fire in Old Colorado City Wednesday morning. Just after 11 a.m. CSFD said they were responding to a fully involved RV in the parking lot of the Safeway located at 3275 W Colorado Ave. Crews...
Hit-and-run crash involving SUV, bicyclist near Homestead Trail Wednesday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, Colorado Springs Traffic reported a hit-and-run crash involving an SUV and bicyclist in northeast Colorado Springs. The hit-and-run crash was reported on Barnes Road and Homestead Trail, just after 9:15 a.m. Police tell Colorado Springs Traffic that a dark blue Ford Expedition struck the bicyclist and took off. Per The post Hit-and-run crash involving SUV, bicyclist near Homestead Trail Wednesday morning appeared first on KRDO.
One woman has died following traffic accident on Highway 94 at Ellicott Highway
A 2010 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling eastbound on Highway 94 and was reportedly aggressively passing before the accident and attempted to pass a non-contact vehicle.
Colorado State Patrol responded to a deadly accident just outside Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a deadly car crash. The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Rio Road. CSP confirmed that this was a single-vehicle accident involving a 2014 Chevy pickup. According to CSP, a 60-year-old male died but, his passenger that is...
WATCH: Drunken driver crashes into Colorado DMV
Video surveillance captured an alleged drunken driver crashing into one of Colorado's Department of Motor Vehicles buildings. Isaiah Javier Trujillo, 20, was racing down a nearby road in Pueblo when he allegedly lost control and crashed early Saturday. Trujillo attempted to leave the scene but was later found by police nearby.
Woman killed by car in driveway identified
COLORADO SPRINGS — A woman who was killed by a car in the driveway of a home near Constitution and Powers in August has been identified. The accident happened on the morning of August 11 at a home in the 5600 block of Lantana Drive. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the home […]
Pueblo DMV building suffers damage after a car crashed into the office near 4th St. bridge
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Motor Vehicle Department is boarded up after a car crashed into the building Saturday, Aug. 20. According to the Pueblo Police department, the driver was 20-year-old Isaiah Javier Trujillo. Pueblo officers arrested him for a DUI, careless driving, and failing to stay at the scene of an accident.
A man from Pueblo is charged with murder after a deadly high-speed chase in Oklahoma
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man from pueblo has been charged with murder after a deadly high-speed chase in Oklahoma. According to state police working near Oklahoma City Alex Carpenter was the driver in that deadly incident. The man killed was his passenger, 22-year-old Ethan Mestas. A third person, 26-year-old...
Police investigate fatal crash in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — On Sunday, August 21 just before 2:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the scene of a rollover car crash in southeast Colorado Springs. The crash happened at the intersection of Payne Circle East and Astrozon Boulevard, which is between South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway. Police said […]
Firefighters report RV fire at Safeway on Colorado Ave.
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reported a vehicle fire late morning. CSFD is on scene at a Safeway located on 3275 W. Colorado Ave. Firefighters say that a recreational vehicle (RV) in the parking lot caught fire. This article will be updated with more information.
Hancock Expressway homicide victim identified
COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed the autopsy for the victim of a shooting that happened Friday night. On Friday, August 19 at around 6 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a call about a shooting in the 3000 block of Hancock Expressway, near Jet Wing Drive. Officers located […]
Crash on Platte Avenue closes road for hours
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a crash at East Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard that closed the intersection for hours. At about 9 p.m. on Monday, August 22 CSPD got a call about a crash on E. Platte Ave and N. Murray Blvd involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. […]
Colorado Springs Police search for suspect in bank robbery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are asking for the community's help in finding potential leads for a reported bank robbery in northeast Colorado Springs. Tuesday, Colorado Springs Police Department received a call for a reported bank robbery in the 2800 block of Dublin Blvd., just after 5:30 p.m. Police from the Stetson Hills Division The post Colorado Springs Police search for suspect in bank robbery appeared first on KRDO.
Suspect arrested in homicide from early Friday morning at the New Havana Grill
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after 2 a.m. on August 19, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to a shooting off Academy. The incident left one person dead, identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office as 37-year-old Glenn Fruster. CSPD determined on Monday that 41-year-old...
One dead, two injured in fatal traffic crash
AGUILAR, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal traffic crash that left one man dead and two injured Saturday afternoon. At 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was driving southbound on Colorado 25 milepost 31 near Aguilar. The car lost control and crossed through the median colliding with a northbound truck. The […]
Deputy, motorcycle rider collide on Highway 24
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An El Paso County deputy and a motorcyclist escaped without serious injuries after a semi triggered a chain reaction collision Tuesday morning. According to Colorado State Patrol, the law enforcement officer was traveling northeast on Highway 24 in a patrol car, the rider right by behind him. The semi, which was heading in the other direction, suddenly veered slightly into the deputy’s lane. Troopers say the deputy braked to avoid colliding with the 18-wheeler and was rear-ended by the motorcyclist, who couldn’t stop in time.
