FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbear
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene Heslop
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022Becca CSeattle, WA
NBC Sports
2023 Phillies schedule released with new format, start times
The Phillies released their 2023 schedule on Wednesday, and while they're still playing 162 games next season there are a few notable tweaks on tap. Most notably, for the first time the 2023 schedule features the Phillies playing every single team in Major League Baseball, across both the American and National Leagues, either at home in Citizens Bank Park or on the road.
NBC Sports
Why Clark wants Giants to hold 'mandatory' batting practice
After 107 wins last season, the most in franchise history, the Giants have regressed to a third-place team attempting to grab one of the National League's final Wild Card spots. There’s no shortage of takes regarding what has gone wrong for San Francisco this season. Some have blamed the lack...
NBC Sports
Lefty Sanchez makes decision-makers look smart as Phillies win third straight
This was a game that illustrated just how different things are for the Phillies since they opened the season with two poor months. The team called up Cristopher Sanchez from the minors and gave him a spot start against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night. The move was designed to...
NBC Sports
Tomase: The Red Sox suddenly aren't just bad, they're embarrassing
For an organization that has spent the last decade whiplashing between first and last place, the Red Sox keep finding ways to disgust us. They entered July firmly in control of the wild card race. They're about to finish August so laughably out of contention that cries of, "Play the kids!" are largely meaningless, because outside of first baseman Triston Casas, the kids are already here, starting three out of every five games.
NBC Sports
Darick Hall headed back to minors; Phils to give lefty pitcher spot start Wednesday
The Phillies had a bounce-back win Monday night against the Reds but there was a somber tone in one pocket of the clubhouse where rookie designated hitter Darick Hall, who popped nine home runs in 135 plate appearances in his first taste of big-league baseball, was packing his bags for a return to Triple A.
NBC Sports
Why Giants 'fell in love' with prospect Crawford's two-way talent
SAN FRANCISCO -- Reggie Crawford slid into a batting practice group last Wednesday at Oracle Park and instantly looked like he belonged. The 21-year-old sprayed line drives into the gaps and then started lofting balls over the center field wall. He hit several high draws into the arcade in right-center, including one that measured at 450 feet. And, because every hitter must learn the tough lessons of Oracle Park, he lined a few rockets that would have been out of any ballpark he has ever played in but bounced off the padded wall in Triples Alley.
NBC Sports
Bengals waive three to get down to 82 players
The Bengals have started their second round of cuts. The team announced that they have waived three players. Wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, wide receiver Jack Sorenson and tight end Scotty Washington have all been dropped from the roster. With those moves, the Bengals’ roster now stands at 82 players. They...
NBC Sports
Zaidi details offseason plan to address Giants' roster frustrations
Farhan Zaidi understands the current frustrations surrounding an underwhelming Giants roster and will look to address each and every one of them in the offseason. Following their franchise-best 107-win season in 2021, the 2022 Giants (61-61) have taken a significant step backward, and fans understandably have been frustrated. Zaidi joined...
NBC Sports
Zaidi explains underwhelming season for Giants' farm system
The Giants' farm system had been on the rise the past few seasons before seemingly taking a step backward in 2022. San Francisco still has an abundance of exciting, young talent throughout all levels of the system, but down seasons and injuries have played a role in a less exciting outlook moving forward.
NBC Sports
Genard Avery signing with Bucs
Linebacker Genard Avery didn’t need long to find a new home. A day after the Steelers cut him earlier this week, Avery agreed to terms with the Buccaneers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. The Browns made Avery a fifth-round choice in 2018, and he has played 53...
NBC Sports
Tae Davis signs with Raiders
Linebacker Tae Davis lost his spot on the Texans roster over the weekend, but he didn’t have to wait long to find another place to play. Davis’ agent David Canter announced that his client has agreed to a deal with the Raiders. Davis broke into the league as...
NBC Sports
Cardinals announce five cuts
Add the Cardinals to the list of teams who have made the necessary steps to cut down their roster ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. Most teams have to get down to 80 players, but the Cardinals have 81 because of an exemption that allows them to keep International Pathway Program tight end Bernhard Seikovits without having him count against the active roster.
NBC Sports
Eagles trading Ugo Amadi to Titans
Defensive back Ugo Amadi is on the move again. But at least this time, he’s coming home. After he was traded from Seattle to Philadelphia just last week, the Eagles are trading him to the Titans, according to multiple reports. Philadelphia and Tennessee will also swap late-round picks as part of the deal.
NBC Sports
Packers trades Cole Van Lanen to Jaguars
The Jaguars are adding some offensive line depth to their roster. Jacksonville acquired Cole Van Lanen from Green Bay for a 2023 seventh-round pick, ESPN reports. Van Lanen, a Green Bay native, was a Packers sixth-round pick in 2021. While on the practice squad last season, he appeared in one game and plays one offensive snap for Green Bay.
NBC Sports
49ers trim roster to 80 players
After 49ers General Manager John Lynch said on Tuesday that cornerback Jason Verrett and defensive lineman Kalia Davis would start the season on the physically unable to perform list and non-football injury list, respectively, San Francisco has announced its remaining moves to reduce its roster to 80 players. The club...
NBC Sports
Broncos waive 2021 seventh-rounder Marquiss Spencer
The Broncos got started on cuts to reach the 80-player limit ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline by dropping a member of their 2021 draft class from the roster. The team announced that they have waived defensive end Marquiss Spencer with an injury designation. Spencer will revert to injured reserve if he’s unclaimed and going on the list at this point rules out a return to action with the Broncos at a later point in the season.
NBC Sports
Dee Eskridge sees no leader in Seahawks quarterback battle
In 2012, when then-rookie Russell Wilson won the starting job over veteran Matt Flynn, many regarded the decision as a gutsy one by coach Peter Carroll. It actually wasn’t; the team collectively knew Wilson had emerged as the far better option. This year, Carroll still hasn’t made a decision...
NBC Sports
Mason knew 49ers would be perfect match for running style
Running backs coach Anthony Lynn knew that Jordan Mason was going to flash once he put the pads on, and the 49ers rookie did not disappoint in the club’s second preseason contest against the Minnesota Vikings. Mason racked up nine carries for 57 yards, showing the burst out of...
NFL・
NBC Sports
Red Sox have unusual shortstop for Wednesday's game vs. Toronto
Desperate times call for desperate measures in Boston. The Red Sox' lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays is a bizarre one. The main takeaway: Bobby Dalbec -- a 6-foot-4, 225-pound corner infielder -- will play shortstop. Dalbec replaces an injured Xander Bogaerts (back spasms). Infielder Christian Arroyo...
NBC Sports
Can young Flyers follow Sanheim's lead?
If the Flyers want to take strides in the right direction again, they don't have to look far for a good example of what needs to be done. Significant turnarounds must be spurred by prospects becoming players, by young pieces graduating into impact performers. You have to draft and develop....
