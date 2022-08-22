SAN FRANCISCO -- Reggie Crawford slid into a batting practice group last Wednesday at Oracle Park and instantly looked like he belonged. The 21-year-old sprayed line drives into the gaps and then started lofting balls over the center field wall. He hit several high draws into the arcade in right-center, including one that measured at 450 feet. And, because every hitter must learn the tough lessons of Oracle Park, he lined a few rockets that would have been out of any ballpark he has ever played in but bounced off the padded wall in Triples Alley.

