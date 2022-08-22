Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old Georgia girl found safe
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - Authorities canceled an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl from Georgia less than an hour after issuing the bulletin Sunday night. Aurora Mobley-Miller has been found safe, and the suspect is in custody, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The 1-year-old was allegedly abducted by...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. mother charged with throwing baby to the ground
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty county woman is in jail after throwing her baby to the ground, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Police got a call about a domestic dispute at Superior Creek Lodge on North Slappy. Police said Tanada Terry got into a fight with her...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Forestry: Berrien County Woods Arson Suspect Jailed
The Georgia Forestry Commission announced recently that a Berrien County man is in jail without bond following his arrest on numerous charges of woods arson and endangering human life. Christopher Michael Brown, 37, is facing 55 charges in connection with 13 intentionally set fires that burned 13.7 acres and threatened the lives of local and state officers. If convicted on all charges, Brown could be sentenced to 105 years in prison.
WCTV
Valdosta Police make drug arrest in Tom’s Park
VALDOSTA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department made a narcotics arrest Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of North Trop Street. A police officer saw individuals sitting in Tom’s Park after hours around 12:30 a.m., according to Valdosta Police. While investigating what they were doing in a closed...
Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling wood-burning energy
A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly Black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an air quality permit...
Political Rewind: Abortion, inflation, COVID and decriminalizing marijuana: Georgia mayors weigh in
Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham, @DeanaIngraham, East Point. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. 1. Mayors talk about using funds from the American Rescue plan in the wake of COVID. Mayor Julie Smith encourages more people to get vaccinated. In Tift County more than 50% of residents have at least...
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia
If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
