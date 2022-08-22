ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Teen charged with raping two young children at East Ridge hotel

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An 18-year-old faces charges after police say she raped a young girl and sexually molested a young boy at a hotel in East Ridge. Officers arrested Harley Realynn Dunn on Tuesday. An affidavit we obtained says the mother of the victims had Dunn babysit them at...
EAST RIDGE, TN
mcnewstn.com

Motorist shot on interstate following apparent accident in slow moving traffic

Jasper, Tenn. – Though not corroborated by law enforcement, multiple reports overlap, painting a picture of an already tragic day compounded. Despite much of the collective attention being fixed several miles east near Whiteside, Tenn., because of a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter crash, tragedy also struck in the backed-up traffic near Jasper, Tenn. What was described as a minor accident escalated into something much more significant as one motorist shot and killed another.
WDEF

Man says he was robbed and kidnapped around 4 AM at Northgate

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a kidnapping case before dawn near Northgate Mall. The victim told officers he had just gotten off work around 4 AM when he was robbed, kidnapped and his car stolen. But he was not harmed in the robbery. Police ask anyone who...
WDEF

Man Injured in Drive-By Shooting in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man was injured when he was shot in a drive-by shooting Sunday Night in Chattanooga. Chattanooga police say a 39 year old man was sitting at a traffic light at the intersection of Wilcox Boulevard and Shallowford Road when someone drove up next to him and started shooting. Police received a shots fired call at 9:12 p.m. and responded to the scene.
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
WTVC

Communities mourn loss of THP trooper, Marion County commissioner in helicopter crash

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Several communities and law enforcement agencies are mourning the deaths of two men who dedicated their lives to serving the public. Sergeant Lee Russell of the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Marion County Sheriff's Office Deputy and Marion County Commissioner Matt Blansett were both killed when the helicopter they were in during an aerial mission where they were searching for marijuana clipped a power line in Marion County Tuesday afternoon.
MARION COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Old industrial building burns overnight in Rossville

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – Firefighters from several agencies spent the day dousing an old industrial building with water following a fire overnight in Rossville. The fire was reported around 2 AM at the old Coats American building at Maple and Williams Street, a few blocks from McFarland Avenue. The...
WDEF

School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash this morning

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Hamilton County school bus was involved in a wreck Monday morning. It happened around 7:45 AM at Mountain View Road and Lee Highway in Ooltewah. Police say multiple vehicles were involved, but no one was taken to the hospital. Officers say there was damage on...
WTVC

Fire damages home in Ooltewah early Wednesday morning

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Fire heavily damaged the top story of a home in Ooltewah early Wednesday morning, according to Hamilton County's Office of Emergency Management. The fire broke out a little after 12:30 a.m. at a home on Crooked Cove Way. (Note: the embed below does not show the exact address):
WDEF

Helicopter crash causes major backup on I 24

HALETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – TDOT officials now confirm that a helicopter did crash near I 24 in Marion County this afternoon. Emergency responders have shutdown I 24 as they try to get to the crash scene. They have gotten numerous reports that the helicopter hit power lines, and may...
MARION COUNTY, TN
WTVC

2nd Annual Strut Your Mutt Dog Show Fundraiser

CHARLESTON, Tenn. — Lydia Brannen and Paula Bacon talk about the 2nd Annual Strut Your Mutt Dog Show Fundraiser, is set for Saturday, September 17th at 11am at the Hoyt Berry Municipal Park in Charleston, Tenn. Proceeds benefit the Harbor Safe House in Cleveland, TN, a non-profit providing emergency shelter, food, clothing, transportation, and pretty much any basic need for people fleeing from domestic or sexual violence.
WTVC

Hamilton County Health Department reopens the Adult Health Clinic

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sharon Goforth talks about how the Hamilton County Health Department is excited to announce the re-opening of the Adult Health Clinic. Also, August is Immunization Awareness Month. Stay connected with Hamilton County Health Department. (423) 209-8000. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for August 23

The following information was compiled from “pass along” reports courtesy of the administration of the East Ridge Police Department. Police responded to check the residence. On scene the house appeared secure. 22-011741- 500 blk of Frawley Road- Unknown Trouble- The caller advised they could hear a woman screaming...
EAST RIDGE, TN
weisradio.com

Officers Kilgore, Butler and K-9 “Dona” Make Major Drug Arrest

On Sunday (August 21st) afternoon around 4:30, Officer Michael Kilgore performed a traffic stop on Hokes Bluff Road, and during the course of that stop, he discovered 4.6 pounds of Marijuana inside the vehicle. Jonathan Shinn, 23 of Cedar Bluff – was placed under arrest on charges of Trafficking Marijuana...
CEDAR BLUFF, AL

