ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Texas State student to adopt abandoned ant-covered baby he found left in trash

By Sarah Al-Shaikh
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas State University student is in the process of adopting a baby he found in a trash can while visiting his family in Haiti.

Back in 2017, 22-year-old Jimmy Amisial heard a large crowd gathering in the streets. He said he couldn’t believe what he found in the middle of them.

“I saw there were about 15 to 20 people staring at the baby on the pile of trash,” Amisial said.

There was a baby boy covered in fire ants crying out for help.

It’s not just tuition — UT students also dealing with high rent prices

“He had no clothes on. He was crying. I could hear the pain in his voice,” Amisial said.

While others stood back, Amisial sprung into action.

“I couldn’t think of anything but to save him,” Amisial said.

He picked up the baby and took him home to his mom where they bathed, clothed and fed him. Amisial said police investigated but couldn’t find the parents. So, a judge asked Amisial a question he wasn’t expecting.

“He said, ‘would you be willing to be his legal guardian?'” Amisial said.

Elgin ISD lowers tax rate, approves 2022-23 fiscal year budget

After taking a few nights to think it over, he took a leap of faith and decided to go for it.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yUhc3_0hQ3xzue00
    Jimmy Amisial, 22, said he’s raising money to pay for the legal adoption of Emilio. (Courtesy: Jimmy Amisial)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46vHuL_0hQ3xzue00
    Jimmy Amisial, 22, said he’s raising money to pay for the legal adoption of Emilio. (Courtesy: Jimmy Amisial)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DcTKr_0hQ3xzue00
    Jimmy Amisial, 22, said he’s raising money to pay for the legal adoption of Emilio. (Courtesy: Jimmy Amisial)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xbilB_0hQ3xzue00
    Jimmy Amisial, 22, said he’s raising money to pay for the legal adoption of Emilio. (Courtesy: Jimmy Amisial)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GWNJQ_0hQ3xzue00
    Jimmy Amisial, 22, said he’s raising money to pay for the legal adoption of Emilio. (Courtesy: Jimmy Amisial)

“Sometimes you don’t have to know what to do, you just have to be ready to do it,” Amisial said.

That same baby boy left in a trash can is now 5-year-old Emilio Enjole Jeremiah.

“He loves to dance. He loves music. He loves to play the guitar,” Amisial said.

Texas rice farmers losing thousands due to drought, limited water from LCRA

Amisial is now in the process of trying to legally adopt Emilio. As he reflected on these past few years, Amisial said his life-changing decision was the best decision he could’ve ever made.

“I’m really glad the fact that I had the opportunity to transform his life from being abandoned in the trash into a wonderful treasure,” Amisial said.

Amisial said currently, Emilio is living with his mom in Haiti as he prepares to go back to Texas State in the spring. He hopes by the time he walks across the stage to get his diploma, Emilio will be living with him in America and watching from the crowd.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 38

A21
3d ago

Wow🥰🥰🥰🥰best story I’ve ever read in my life prayers to you, your family and that beautiful boy I hope you do get to raise him here in the US soon🥰🥰

Reply
15
Erika Sargent
3d ago

The Lord put you there in that place to save that sweet baby boy!!! GOD BLESS YOU!!! Many prayers for Emilio and his amazing family. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

Reply
8
Shelly Weeks
3d ago

oh my goodness..that child is an angel! so precious and adorable ..God bless You both abundantly!

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

The history of pie in Kyle, the 'Pie Capital of Texas'

KYLE, Texas — Kyle is home to a little over 49,000 people. Some have lived there their whole lives, while others are new in town. Something else that's fairly new? Kyle's "Pie Capital of Texas" title. "When some people think about the city of Kyle, they may think, since...
KYLE, TX
KSAT 12

The San Antonio Strangler: South Texas Crime Stories

SAN ANTONIO – Find more true-crime podcasts on the South Texas Crime Stories page. He ripped five women away from their families, many more narrowly escaped his grasp. In the middle of the night, he’d stalk his prey before attacking. Natalie Chavez. Natalie Chavez was only 15 years...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
San Marcos, TX
San Marcos, TX
Society
CBS DFW

Texas Amber Alert discontinued for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas Amber Alert was issued out of Austin for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker the morning of Aug. 24, but was discontinued by evening. The alert was sent out at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 24. It said the child was wearing a teal pajama top with teal mermaid shorts. Tucker has brown eyes and light brown/dirty blonde hair. At the time of the alert, law enforcement said they believed Tucker is in danger and identified a suspect -- Jessica Skelton, 22. Police didn't say what, if any relationship Skelton has to the missing child. 
KXAN

Austin neighbor groups take on hospital giant

Seton is seeking a rezoning request for the additional 358,155 square feet, which would mean demolishing its existing parking garage to make space, and rebuilding the garage on the neighboring property to the west, which the company also owns.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Texas State University#Elgin Isd
fox7austin.com

Woman injured following shooting in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas - A woman was injured in a shooting in Georgetown Wednesday afternoon. Georgetown police said the reported shooting happened in the 1400 block of Grande Mesa Dr. A woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries. Police spoke with a man inside the home at the time...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

1 dead after box truck collides with 5 stopped vehicles in Southwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A 52-year-old woman has died following a six-vehicle collision in Southwest Austin. Austin Police Department says officers responded to the collision in the 8600 block of Highway 71 eastbound around 5:03 a.m. on August 22. A box truck driver was approaching the Covered Bridge and Hwy 71...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
KXAN

KXAN

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy