Texas State

NewsWest 9

Local mom pushes to pass new law after daughter's death

MIDLAND, Texas — Veronica's Law was inspired by a girl who was loved by many, Veronica Sanchez. "We're trying to just keep her memory alive, keep her spirit alive, and we feel she's pushing us in everything we go to do with Veronica, with Veronica Sanchez," said Jennifer Sanchez, Veronica's mom. "I mean, you know, she's still here with us."
KWTX

Central Texas couple welcome ‘rainbow baby’ after losing baby born prematurely

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas mother who lost her first-born son, Kash Jameson, last year after he was born premature at 21 weeks, just delivered her “rainbow” baby, a little girl named Kinley Vonne, and despite her loss, pregnancy and newborn baby, she’s found time to support other mother dealing with devastating losses.
CBS DFW

Texas Amber Alert discontinued for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas Amber Alert was issued out of Austin for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker the morning of Aug. 24, but was discontinued by evening. The alert was sent out at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 24. It said the child was wearing a teal pajama top with teal mermaid shorts. Tucker has brown eyes and light brown/dirty blonde hair. At the time of the alert, law enforcement said they believed Tucker is in danger and identified a suspect -- Jessica Skelton, 22. Police didn't say what, if any relationship Skelton has to the missing child. 
dronedj.com

Texas prison drone drug-smuggling ring busted, netting 42 suspects

Law enforcement officials in Texas have arrested 42 people in an alleged criminal ring that used a drone to smuggle drugs into state prisons, including an inmate who now risks a life sentence for his role in the plot. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) made the announcement of...
KRQE News 13

Two New Mexico women accused of beating, chaining children to bed

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico woman are facing a long list of child abuse charges, the women are accused of beating and chaining up children in their care. Six children between five and 16-years-old were living in the Texico home with Jayme Kushman and Jamie Sena. The children included Sena’s children, Kushman’s family members […]
NBC News

Texas residents fed up with border crackdown

Operation Lone Star has made many local residents in Texas frustrated, with some saying it has violated their civil rights. Areas near the border have an increased number of troopers and drivers are being pulled over by officers searching for smugglers. NBC News’ Suzanne Gamboa explains how towns are feeling amid Gov. Abbott’s push to thwart illegal immigration. Aug. 22, 2022.
KLST/KSAN

Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List

SAN ANGELO, Texas —  The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Five years after Hurricane Harvey | Port Aransas business owner talks about the recovery

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Five years ago on Thursday, August 25, a tropical depression would explode rapidly, turning into a major Category 4 hurricane known as Harvey. Hurricane Harvey made landfall along the Texas coast. causing catastrophic flooding, and more than 100 deaths. It cost $125 billion dollars in damage, tying Katrina for the costliest hurricane on record.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

