Baltimore, MD

Eagles flip Ugo Amadi to Titans right after landing him from Seahawks

The Philadelphia Eagles made a small trade with the Seahawks earlier in August, offloading second-round bust J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle in exchange for DB Ugo Amadi. Fast forward to Wednesday, and Amadi is once again on the move. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Eagles have agreed to flip Amadi to the Tennessee Titans in a deal that will see the teams swap late-round draft picks.
ESPN boss asked if he's ruining college football

The latest bombshell move in college football expansion has scores of fans across the country upset with the direction the sport has been taking recently. And most of those disgruntled fans are laying the blame at the feet of the major TV networks, whose quest for more profits they believe has ...
