ESPN

Don Coryell, innovative former coach of Chargers and Cardinals, picked as Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

Innovative offensive coach Don Coryell, who helped usher in the modern passing game to the NFL, was picked as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2023. The former Chargers and Cardinals coach was announced Wednesday as the candidate from a group of 12 coaches and contributors. Coryell will get into the Hall if he is supported by at least 80% of the full Hall of Fame panel of voters in January.
NFL
ESPN

JC Tretter, former Cleveland Browns center, retires after 8 seasons in NFL but remains NFLPA president

Former Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter has retired from football after eight seasons in the NFL but will remain in his role as president of the NFL Players Association. Tretter, 31, announced his decision Thursday on Twitter, saying he is leaving the game "on my own terms" but also that he is "looking forward to doubling down on my work as NFLPA president."
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

PICK SIX: Who will win the national championship in 2022?

Sometimes a prediction can feel right even though it ends up wrong. Last season this column projected both Ohio State and Alabama to miss the College Football Playoff. Bold? Dumb? The line is fine. One out of two isn't bad, but in some ways the one that ended up being...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Stanford Steve and The Bear: 2022 college football picks and betting tips

The college football season is upon us, and that also means the return of vernacular that could seem a little intimidating. Hopefully this will make betting conversations less confusing. In its simplest form, a point spread represents the expected margin of victory between two teams. Oddsmakers post this betting line...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Fantasy football daily notes: Kadarius Toney, Jaylen Waddle injury concerns

Fantasy football daily notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. The news: Kadarius Toney did not participate in team drills Wednesday and...
NFL
ESPN

Wednesday's Major League Linescores

Giolito, Graveman (7), Hendriks (9) and Zavala; Watkins, Baker (7), Akin (7), Head (8), Vespi (9) and Chirinos. W--Giolito 10-7. L--Watkins 4-4. HRs--Baltimore, Hays (14). Berríos, Y.García (7), Mayza (8), Bass (8), Cimber (9), Romano (10) and Kirk; Bello, M.Barnes (6), Whitlock (7), Schreiber (9), Brasier (10) and McGuire. W--Cimber 10-5. L--Brasier 0-3. Sv--Romano (27). HRs--Boston, Cordero (6).
BASEBALL
ESPN

This Date in Baseball: Warner Robins, Georgia wins LLWS

1916  Philadelphias Joe Bush pitched a no-hitter, to beat Cleveland 5-0. 1939  The first major league baseball game was televised as WXBS brought their cameras to Brooklyns Ebbets Field for a doubleheader between the Cincinnati Reds and the Dodgers. 1947  Brooklyns Dan Bankhead became the first black...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
ESPN

RB Kenyan Drake says Las Vegas Raiders plan to release him

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders plan to release veteran running back Kenyan Drake and absorb a $3.6 million salary-cap hit this year and $4.4 million in 2023 as a result. Drake said in a phone interview with The Associated Press on Monday that general manager Dave Ziegler called...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ESPN

After missing 24 games to injuries, can Broncos' Bradley Chubb be a reliable force again?

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- These are different times for Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb. The 2018 first-round draft pick is completely healthy for the first time since he was a rookie, and he’s entering his contract year. This is the season when Chubb can reassert himself as a pass-rushing force while setting up his next contract. And it's an opportunity to distance himself from recent struggles.
DENVER, CO
ESPN

National League Glance

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-2) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m. Cincinnati (Minor 2-10) at Washington (Cavalli 0-0), 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 7:05 p.m. Colorado (Freeland 7-8) at N.Y....
MLB
ESPN

Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame QB Len Dawson

Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcaster Len Dawson:. "With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers. He loved Kansas City and no matter where his travels took him, he could not wait to return home.  Dawson family statement.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

American League Glance

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 8-4), 1:10 p.m. Cleveland (McKenzie 9-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 8-12), 4:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 9-9), 7:05 p.m. Toronto (Gausman 9-9) at Boston (Crawford 3-5), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Archer 2-6) at Houston (Garcia 10-8), 8:10 p.m. N.Y....
MLB
ESPN

Giolito, Sheets lift White Sox to 5-3 win over Orioles

BALTIMORE --  On a night when the Chicago White Sox again gave themselves plenty of RBI opportunities, nobody had more than Gavin Sheets. Three times, Sheets went to the plate with the bases loaded Wednesday. He came through on two of those plate appearances, driving in three runs in Chicago's 5-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Dodgers pummel Brewers again, Heaney 10 Ks in 12-6 win

LOS ANGELES --  Andrew Heaney struck out 10 in his first win in four months, Austin Barnes drove in four runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers pummeled the Milwaukee Brewers for the second straight game, winning 12-6 on Wednesday night. The Dodgers took the season series, 4-3, while outscoring...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

MLB Power Rankings Week 20: Where every team stands in the last week of August

The dominance of the Dodgers has continued as we enter the last week of August, with Los Angeles on pace for 112-plus wins on the season. In the battle of New York, the Yankees showed signs of life by sweeping the Mets in a two-game series, though the Astros still have a healthy three-game lead over them for the top spot in the American League. The Mets, meanwhile, will turn to the division race and attempt to lock up the title over the surging Braves.
MLB
ESPN

Houston 5, Minnesota 3

HBP--Bundy (Alvarez). WP--Fulmer. Umpires--Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Bacon; Second, Will Little; Third, Rob Drake. T--2:40. A--27,070 (41,168). This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire. Wire index.
HOUSTON, TX

