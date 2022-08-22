Read full article on original website
Related
Company says it's bringing Freddos back to 10p each
If there's a food out there that perfectly sums up inflation, it's the Freddo. There'll definitely be younger kids in the UK who walk into shops, look at the smiley frog on the front of a Freddo and go, 'yep, 30p, that's about right'. It's only the older generations -...
McDonald’s is bringing back Spicy McNuggets with new and improved recipe
This is not a drill, folks - McDonald's is bringing back its wildly popular Spicy Chicken McNuggets. I repeat, this is not a drill. And if that weren't exciting enough, the fast food giant has promised a new and improved recipe that makes them even spicier than they were before.
Lad rolls home nine hours late from drinking sesh and confesses all to mum on doorbell
This is the hilarious moment a lad rolled home nine hours late from a drinking sesh before fessing up to his mum via their doorbell camera. Check it out:. Josh Draper from Leigh, Greater Manchester, had only intended on going out for a few bevvies on a Saturday night last month - but as we all know, it rarely ever is just a few.
LADbible
31K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.https://www.ladbible.com
Comments / 0