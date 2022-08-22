Read full article on original website
Virginia Basketball Commit Blake Buchanan Skyrockets in 247 Rankings
Buchanan jumped nearly 100 spots in 247Sports' class of 2023 recruiting rankings
Augusta Free Press
Longwood basketball coach Griff Aldrich announces additions to coaching staff
Assistant coach Quinn McDowell joins the Longwood bench, along with special assistant to the head coach and director of recruiting Graham Bousley and video coordinator Brian Smith. "Identifying and attracting outstanding staff members has been a key...
Augusta Free Press
Tony Elliott on Virginia RBs: No ‘home run hitter like Travis Etienne’
Virginia football coach Tony Elliott wants to have a more balanced offense than, certainly last year's Virginia offense, which won't be all that hard. Elliott, as offensive coordinator at Clemson the past seven seasons, was...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia men’s golf adds Dustin Grove to coaching staff
Dustin Groves, a Charlottesville native and Monticello High School alum, has been hired as an assistant coach for the Virginia men's golf program. "I'm excited to announce Dustin as our new assistant coach," head coach Bowen...
Inside Nova
Happy together: Mountain View football teammates share in their recruiting success
Kristopher Jones’ recruitment reached a new level May 6 when the University of Oklahoma offered a football scholarship to the Mountain View High School linebacker. Until that point, only geographically closer schools had offered Jones scholarships. But the Sooners’ interest changed the dynamic, especially when coaches from the national powerhouse visited the Stafford County high school.
Augusta Free Press
FlingGolf mania coming to the Valley with open tournament planned in Harrisonburg, McGaheysville
The Virginia FlingGolf Open will be played in Harrisonburg and McGaheysville on Oct. 22-23. FlingGolf is an emerging sport, with its first national tournament broadcast on ESPN2 in August 2022. The Virginia FlingGolf Open will be the...
‘It feels great to win!’ Manassas man wins nearly $900,000 playing Virginia Lottery
Cash 5 with EZ Match has a rolling jackpot that starts at $100,000. By the time House got his winning ticket, the jackpot had risen to $839,315. The winning numbers were drawn on Aug. 16 and when House checked his phone the next morning, he realized that he had won the jackpot.
Mechanicsville High suspends football program amid sheriff's investigation
Mechanicsville High School suspended both its varsity and JV football teams until further notice as the Hanover County Sheriff's Office investigates allegations of hazing within the program.
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the Country
(Omnibus/WikiCommons Images) Choosing a college can be a stressful time and also a momentous occasion. Making sure you choose the right school is of the utmost importance for many prospective students.
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
Charlottesville is more than Unite the Right. But many Americans won’t see it that way.
Selma. Kent State. Both are known to history, at least on first blush, as loaded euphemisms for notoriously violent upheavals, characterizations that blemish the goodness of those places and their people. Just over five years ago, another city joined the list of those that need no state name, datelines that stand alone in implied infamy. […] The post Charlottesville is more than Unite the Right. But many Americans won’t see it that way. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: Former National Ryan Zimmerman Lists His Great Falls Estate for $7.9M
With a nickname like Mr. National, you can expect the home of the 16-season MLB vet to be full of luxurious amenities. Mr. National — a.k.a. Ryan Zimmerman — is saying goodbye to the Great Falls area, listing his traditional-style estate for $7.9 million last week. Built in...
NBC 29 News
Average price of gas drops in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The national average for a gallon of regular gas dropped $0.10 in the past week. According to AAA, it is now $3.90. It says this is mainly due to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual filling up. The average price in Virginia as of...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
Augusta Free Press
Rockfish River Rodeo to bring bull riders, barrel racing and more to Nelson County
The Rockfish River Rodeo comes to Nelson County on Labor Day weekend and features professional bull riders and bucking bulls from across the nation. This new event is coming to Blue Toad Hard Cider in Roseland on...
cbs19news
Contract officially launches major broadband Internet service expansion project
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thousands of homes and businesses across the Thomas Jefferson Planning District will be able to access high-speed broadband Internet within the next three years. On Wednesday, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission announced it has signed a contract with the Virginia Department of Housing and...
fox5dc.com
Maryland, Virginia battling over housing new FBI headquarters
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Maryland and Virginia are vying to be the new home of the FBI headquarters, and we could find out who wins as soon as next month. The J. Edgar Hoover Building is currently home to the FBI. Once declared the world's ugliest building, it opened in 1975. Now, the 2.8 million square foot structure is in desperate need of repairs.
Virginia man, 25, killed in Northwest DC double shooting
WASHINGTON — DC Police say a man is dead and a woman is in the hospital following a shooting in Northwest. The shooting happened around 2:12 a.m. Wednesday. That's when police received a Shotspotter report of gunshots in the area of the 200 block of Florida Avenue, NW. When...
Prolific armed bank robber sentenced to 25 years in Virginia federal court
A Washington, D.C. man was sentenced today to 25 years in federal prison for an armed bank robbery in January 2021 he committed less than a year after being released from prison for a previous string of armed bank robberies.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Comment period for zoning approach extended through Sept. 6
Earlier efforts focused on creation of an affordable housing plan and updating Charlottesville's comprehensive plan. The third and final part of this project is a zoning ordinance rewrite. The zoning ordinance comprises a set of municipal...
