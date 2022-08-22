ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Augusta Free Press

Longwood basketball coach Griff Aldrich announces additions to coaching staff

Assistant coach Quinn McDowell joins the Longwood bench, along with special assistant to the head coach and director of recruiting Graham Bousley and video coordinator Brian Smith. "Identifying and attracting outstanding staff members has been a key...
FARMVILLE, VA
Virginia men’s golf adds Dustin Grove to coaching staff

Dustin Groves, a Charlottesville native and Monticello High School alum, has been hired as an assistant coach for the Virginia men's golf program. "I'm excited to announce Dustin as our new assistant coach," head coach Bowen...
Inside Nova

Happy together: Mountain View football teammates share in their recruiting success

Kristopher Jones’ recruitment reached a new level May 6 when the University of Oklahoma offered a football scholarship to the Mountain View High School linebacker. Until that point, only geographically closer schools had offered Jones scholarships. But the Sooners’ interest changed the dynamic, especially when coaches from the national powerhouse visited the Stafford County high school.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
Virginia Mercury

Charlottesville is more than Unite the Right. But many Americans won’t see it that way.

Selma. Kent State.  Both are known to history, at least on first blush, as loaded euphemisms for notoriously violent upheavals, characterizations that blemish the goodness of those places and their people. Just over five years ago, another city joined the list of those that need no state name, datelines that stand alone in implied infamy. […] The post Charlottesville is more than Unite the Right. But many Americans won’t see it that way. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Average price of gas drops in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The national average for a gallon of regular gas dropped $0.10 in the past week. According to AAA, it is now $3.90. It says this is mainly due to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual filling up. The average price in Virginia as of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
cbs19news

Contract officially launches major broadband Internet service expansion project

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thousands of homes and businesses across the Thomas Jefferson Planning District will be able to access high-speed broadband Internet within the next three years. On Wednesday, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission announced it has signed a contract with the Virginia Department of Housing and...
fox5dc.com

Maryland, Virginia battling over housing new FBI headquarters

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Maryland and Virginia are vying to be the new home of the FBI headquarters, and we could find out who wins as soon as next month. The J. Edgar Hoover Building is currently home to the FBI. Once declared the world's ugliest building, it opened in 1975. Now, the 2.8 million square foot structure is in desperate need of repairs.
WUSA9

Virginia man, 25, killed in Northwest DC double shooting

WASHINGTON — DC Police say a man is dead and a woman is in the hospital following a shooting in Northwest. The shooting happened around 2:12 a.m. Wednesday. That's when police received a Shotspotter report of gunshots in the area of the 200 block of Florida Avenue, NW. When...
BRISTOW, VA

