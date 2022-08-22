Read full article on original website
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Sunflowers for Ukraine raised 11 million dollarsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in needCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hill City Donut Sop has replaced Mama Crocket's Donut's in LynchburgCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Popular Virginia Lake May Contain an Underwater Ghost TownTravel MavenMonroe, VA
Augusta Free Press
Richmond loses on Sunday, drops four of six on road trip in Akron
The Richmond Flying Squirrels had a few opportunities smothered in a 5-2 loss against the Akron RubberDucks Sunday afternoon at Canal Park. The Flying Squirrels (57-62, 17-33) were held to six hits and went 1-for-10 with runners...
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Soccer: Hopkins hat trick leads No. 8 Virginia past Farleigh Dickinson, 4-0
Haley Hopkins delivered her first hat trick on Sunday, scoring three times in the first 14 minutes, to help No. 8 Virginia to a 5-0 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson at Klöckner Stadium. Virginia (4-0-0) got off...
Augusta Free Press
Squirrels rally for five in ninth, defeat RubberDucks, 8-4
A five-run ninth inning and a strong pitching performance guided the Richmond Flying Squirrels to an 8-4 win over the Akron RubberDucks Saturday night at Canal Park. Akron (68-51, 28-22) threatened with three runs in the ninth...
Augusta Free Press
Richmond: Registration open for Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs conference
Registration is now open for the 2022 Virginia Veterans & Military Affairs conference to be held Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. The annual event, hosted by the...
Augusta Free Press
Christian, wife, mother, friend: Anne Seaton honored in Waynesboro’s Constitution Park
A large gathering of friends and community met at Constitution Park in Waynesboro Sunday afternoon. A bench with a view of the river was dedicated in honor of Anne Seaton. "The irony of dedicating a park bench...
Augusta Free Press
Inspector General report: Virginia wasn’t, but should’ve been, prepared for Jan. 3-4 snowstorm
Lessons learned from a 2018 snow event near Bristol were not applied by Virginia leaders before the disaster on Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area earlier this year. This is according to an independent review from the...
Augusta Free Press
Lexington man dies from injuries in single-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County
Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday at 10:10 p.m. on Spring Branch Road, one-tenth of a mile south of Lacy Lane in Rockbridge County. A...
Augusta Free Press
‘Talk about the city we want:’ Brad Arrowood runs for Staunton City Council
Three seats are open on Staunton City Council in the November election. One of six candidates hoping for a seat is Brad Arrowood. Arrowood grew up in Minnesota and graduated from the College of Charleston in South...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 29-Sept. 2
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.
Augusta Free Press
Two dead in Interstate 64 crash in Henrico County: Investigators think racing, excessive speed were factors
Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal chain-reaction crash that occurred in Henrico County at 12:59 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 64 at the 196-mile marker. A Jaguar traveling west on I-64 struck a westbound Lexus. A westbound...
Augusta Free Press
UVA Health, rural community health partners expand at-home patient monitoring
UVA Health is teaming with six rural community health organizations in Virginia to provide at-home monitoring. Backed by more than $700,000 in grants from the FCC and USDA, each of the six partners will receive 40 reusable...
Augusta Free Press
VSP seeking public’s help with investigation into fatal Fauquier County crash
Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday in Fauquier County at 1:58 p.m. at the intersection of James Madison Highway/Route 29 and Marsh Road/Route 17. A tractor-trailer traveling north on Route 29 collided...
Augusta Free Press
Truck driver dies in single-vehicle Interstate 81 accident in Roanoke County
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday at 10:39 a.m. on Interstate 81 southbound at the 135.5-mile marker in Roanoke County. A 2021 Kenworth tractor trailer was...
Augusta Free Press
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank rallies community support as part of Hunger Action Month
The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and its network of partners and program sites serve 109,500 individuals each month and distributing more than 21 million meals last year. For Hunger Action Month® this September, the local food...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville Traffic Advisory: Ongoing work affecting driving this week
The existing pedestrian tunnel to/from the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville via the Ting Pavilion on Water Street will be closed until late September. The detour route will be along the southern sidewalk on Water Street to the...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton man gets prison sentence for assault on federal officer after trying to flee police
A Staunton man who attempted to run over law enforcement officers serving arrest warrants was sentenced last week to 57 months in federal prison. Richard Lee Knight, 39, pled guilty in June to one count of assault...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals public hearings set for Thursday
The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Board Meeting Room, Augusta County Government Center. The board will consider the following requests:. A request by Paige A. or...
Augusta Free Press
‘A shame:’ Majority of county board members continue to vote against police body cameras
Should the county buy body cameras for Augusta County Sheriff's Office deputies?. "It's a shame because the normality of this issue is not one of division," Augusta County Supervisor Scott Seaton said. He said...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Prince William County teen found safe, according to authorities
Update: Saturday, 12:25 p.m. Mikayla Elaine Triglia has been located and is safe, according to a report from The Aware Foundation. First report: Friday, 8:52 p.m. The Prince William County Police are seeking the public's assistance in...
