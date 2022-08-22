Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Iron County Search and Rescue crews assist 2 injured in ATV crash near Parowan
PAROWAN, Utah, Aug. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were transported to a hospital following an ATV crash Sunday in Parowan. Crews responded about 3 p.m. to reports that two adults were injured in an ATV accident in the upper canyon of Second Left Hand Road south of Parowan, according to a post on the Iron County Search and Rescue Facebook page.
ksl.com
Man killed by officer near Utah border had pointed gun at officers, police say
ST. GEORGE — An elderly man shot and killed by police near the Utah-Arizona border had pointed a gun at officers, prompting police to use deadly force, according to court documents. About 7:20 a.m. on Aug. 3, St. George police and Utah Highway Patrol troopers were alerted to a...
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATE: Missing run away teens from Three Points Center found
SALT LAKE CITY — UPDATE: Corie Lessard was found safely along with the 15-year-old male accompanying their escape from Three Points Center. According to family member Kristin Tucker, a reader of the original story posted on our website recognized the teen and assisted in her search. Also, Tucker says...
kslnewsradio.com
Garfield County storm rips roof from trailer, but it was no tornado
PANGUITCH, Utah — A strong storm that passed across Garfield County on Sunday ripped the roof from one home and made roadways unpassable for a time. The event was initially thought to be a tornado. But the National Weather Service has confirmed that the storm was actually a ‘wet microburst.’
Latest update on search for missing Zion National Park hiker
Officials at Zion National Park said the search for a missing hiker continues three days after she disappeared.
ksl.com
'Wet microburst' behind damage to southern Utah town; tornadoes form near Utah border
CANNONVILLE, Garfield County — The National Weather Service says a "wet microburst" from a thunderstorm is to blame for tearing a roof off a home and other damage reported in a southern Utah town Sunday afternoon, not a tornado as authorities had initially thought. The Garfield County Sheriff's Office...
kmyu.tv
Family of missing Zion hiker shares video they believe shows her being swept down river
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — The older brother of the Arizona woman reported missing in Zion National Park believes a heartbreaking video captured by a hiker shows his missing sister being swept down the river. Saturday afternoon, park officials publicly identified the woman as Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona.
890kdxu.com
What Are Those Weird Panel Things Around St. George?
Here in St. George Utah, you may have noticed these strange, flat, billboard-like structures up on the hills. But what on earth are they?!. For example there’s one near Dixie rock (Pioneer Park) and another next to the big “D” on the hill. Fun Fact: The D stands for DIXIE. Ask a local over 60 about why the school decided to change it's name and then watch their heads explode.
Utah restaurant named among most photogenic in the nation by Yelp
UTAH (ABC4) – Foodies who love photographing their culinary adventures constantly add to the plethora of mouth-watering images that feed into the popular food review app, Yelp. In its latest roundup of the most noteworthy restaurants to check out, Yelp has crowned the most “Photo-Worthy Places to Eat” across the U.S. and Canada. One unique […]
kslsports.com
BYU Football Sends Care Package To Injured Utah Little League Player
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Little League team from Santa Clara that played in the Little League World Series captured the hearts of everyone in the state. Especially Easton Oliverson. The 12-year-old pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon All-Stars suffered a severe head injury days before the...
suutbirds.com
SUU Volleyball 2022 Preview
CEDAR CITY, Utah - The Southern Utah University volleyball program has plenty of reasons to be excited about the upcoming 2022 season. The T-Birds will look to improve from the previous year and compete as they enter their first year in the Western Athletic Conference. Head Coach Kacey Nady, now in her second season with the team, thinks this team has improved over last year's roster.
