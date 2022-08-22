ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron County, UT

PAROWAN, Utah, Aug. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were transported to a hospital following an ATV crash Sunday in Parowan. Crews responded about 3 p.m. to reports that two adults were injured in an ATV accident in the upper canyon of Second Left Hand Road south of Parowan, according to a post on the Iron County Search and Rescue Facebook page.
PAROWAN, UT
