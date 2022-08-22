Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Refurbished iPhone Deals Start at Just $130 Today Only
Going for a refurbished phone is a great idea if you don't need the latest and greatest model each year. It's also a good way to save money on a first phone for a child or a backup device to keep around the house. Woot is running a one-day sale on several previous-gen iPhone models with prices from just $140 making today a great opportunity to nab a refurb handset for less.
The Apple watch 7 is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon
Ahead of rumours that the Apple watch 8 will be revealed at the tech giant’s conference next week, Amazon is discounting the outgoing Apple watch 7 by up to £120.There’s a 20 per cent discount to be had on the Apple watch 7 (was £599, now £479.20, Amazon.co.uk) – the cheapest this version of the watch has ever been. The Apple watch 7 without mobile data can be had with a 16 per cent discount (was £369, now £309, Amazon.co.uk).Some colourways, sizes and strap combinations are discounted more than others, and limited stock of each is available, so it’s worth...
IGN
Deal Alert: Lowest Price Ever on the Apple iPad 10.2" WiFi 64GB Tablet
Today Amazon has the latest generation (2021) Apple iPad 10.2" Wi-Fi 64GB tablet for only $279.99. That's a $50 price drop compared to buying it directly from the Apple Store, and $20 cheaper than the best price we saw on Amazon Prime Day. It's only available in Space Gray. Apple...
Digital Trends
This powerful HP laptop is down to $550 this weekend
Whether you’re a student, a professional, or a gamer, a powerful laptop is something to consider, especially when it’s among the best laptop deals taking place. Right now you can grab a loaded HP Pavilion laptop for just $550, a steal for such a powerful laptop. It regularly costs $900, so this deal is offering a savings of $350 when you buy directly from HP right now. It’s one of the best HP laptop deals available, so click over to HP now to claim this discount while you can.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Lenovo Legion gaming laptop and desktop both got massive discounts
Lenovo’s Legion lineup is making a name for itself in the gaming industry, and it helps that you can take advantage of gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals involving the brand’s products. They’re still not cheap, but you’ll be saving hundreds of dollars with every purchase, which you can spend on video games or other accessories that you may need.
CNET
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Everything Apple May Change in 2022
Apple's annual iPhone event is likely right around the corner, which means the iPhone 14 could be released in less than a month. Recent reports put the announcement date as early as Sept. 7, and Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects the new iPhone to go on sale. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
Engadget
Apple's 10.2-inch iPad falls to an all-time low of $280
Just ahead of Apple's next big event. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Save up to $300 on the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop at Amazon
There are a wealth of back-to-school deals on laptops and other gadgets this Summer, but Amazon's latest offers a sizeable discount on Samsung's excellent Galaxy Book2 Pro laptop. Not the catchiest title, we'll admit, but it's hard not to be impressed by the power under the hood as well as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFGate
RS Recommends: Google’s Newly-Released Pixel 6A Smartphone Is Already on Sale
Google just recently announced its new Pixel 6A smartphone and just weeks after its release, you can already snag it on sale at Amazon. Originally priced at $449, the new Pixel smartphone is down to just $369.99 — the lowest price we’ve seen since its release (for reference, Google currently has the same phone retailing at $449+).
ZDNet
Assemble your own portable storage with this Satechi SSD enclosure
I'm a big fan of Satechi hardware. The company makes all sorts of docks and peripherals and storage devices that look and feel like Apple hardware. The latest in the Satechi line is a new USB-C NVME and SATA SSD enclosure. The idea is simple. You buy the solid-state drive...
ZDNet
The $99 Corsair HS80 RGB USB makes expensive podcast mics obsolete
The HS80 RGB USB from Corsair is a premium-grade, wired headset for PC gamers. Like its little sibling, the HS65 Surround, it features Dolby Audio 7.1CH virtual surround sound, but sets itself apart with EQ presets, better sound quality, and RGB lighting. Corsair's HS80 RGB USB headset is one of...
technewstoday.com
6 Ways to Make Keyboard Bigger on iPhone?
Having a bigger Keyboard size is a blessing, especially if you have big hands. If you use a small iPhone, say iPhone SE and the iPhone 13 mini, it increases the chance of typos on their compact Keyboard. Although Apple’s flagship model ensures smoothness while typing, its small keyboard design...
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: OnePlus 10 Pro, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad, the Apple Watch Series 7, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find incredible savings on some of the best devices around, starting with the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is currently available for $779 after receiving an 11 percent discount that will help you save $100 on your purchase. This version of the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage, which is more than enough for most customers. However, if you want more power and storage space, you can also opt for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model that is getting the same $100 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $870. This device also includes a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rates, a triple camera setup that’s capable of 8K recording, 65W SuperVOOC Charging, and other great features.
This 5G Tablet Is An iPad Air Alternative For Under $300
With a significant percentage of the market share, Apple's iPad lineup — which includes all of the company's tablets ranging from the iPad, iPad Mini, and iPad Air to the iPad Pro models — has dominated the tablet space for over a decade now. The only significant competition to Apple's iPads comes from Samsung, which has a fairly wide array of Galaxy Tab-branded Android slates in its arsenal. The rest of the tablet space continues to be populated by smaller players like Amazon, Huawei, and Lenovo — none of which have products that could hold a candle to superior offerings from Apple and Samsung.
This Is Not A Drill: Prices on New iPads Have Dropped To An All-Time Low of $279
Updated on August 27, 2022: After a brief hiatus due to low inventory, this deal is back online. We’ve got even more good news: the discount once again covers both the Silver and Space Gray 2021 iPad 9. Read our full story on this new price discount below. As professional deal hunters, SPY editors always keep an eye out for discounts on popular tech products such as laptops, headphones, and wireless chargers. Yet even after covering Prime Day and countless other discounts, no price reduction has excited us more than this new sale on iPads. Recently, we’ve seen prices on the 2021...
ZDNet
Montblanc's $1,300 Wear OS smartwatch isn't all that smart (yet)
While millions enjoy wearing smartwatches that last for just over a day before needing a charge, there are also people who enjoy wearing luxury smartwatches that offer limited functionality with elegant designs. The new Montblanc Summit 3 attempts to bridge the gap by offering high-end watch hardware with the intelligence of the Google Wear OS platform.
NFL・
Digital Trends
HP Envy laptops and desktops are ON SALE right now – save over $300
HP has a great sale going on right now which means whether you’re looking for a new desktop or a new laptop, you can save big when you buy direct from HP. With so many options out there, we’ve picked out two highlights from the sale. One is a desktop unit that’s sure to appeal to anyone on a budget and seeking out great desktop computer deals, while the other is ideal for someone shopping for the best laptop deals and looking to even manage some light gaming on the move. Read on while we take you through them.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Aug. 27: Up to $310 off M1 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro, $150 off 75-inch LG 4K Smart TV, $25 gift card with Beats Fit Pro, more!
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Saturday's bestdeals include $500 off the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Mini-LED monitor, an 11-inch iPad Pro for $729, and much more.
ZDNet
Want to save your aging computer? Try these Linux distributions
As someone who's been around the block a few hundred times with technology, one of the things that have always bugged me the most is what is called "planned obsolescence." What this means is that software and hardware vendors seem to make sure consumers are going to have to eventually purchase new hardware because the software they need won't run on old systems.
Android Authority
The M1 model might be a better deal, but the MacBook Air M2 is the better laptop
The MacBook Air M2 slots in ahead of the already superb MacBook Air M1, tempting would-be owners with a more elegant design, greater peak performance, and quality-of-life changes like a higher-res webcam, brighter screen, and fuller speakers. The Air M1 is inarguably still a better value buy, but the little extra touches make this the better laptop — Apple's best MacBook Air to date, no less.
Comments / 0