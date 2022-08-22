Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
My 3 must-have car accessories: This phone mount, charger and cable
The smartphone is at the core of so much I do, even when on the move in the car. Yes, it's always safety first when it comes to smartphone use in the car, which essentially means you're only using it for hands-free activities or for navigation. I like to keep...
ZDNet
Fitbit unveils Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3 with color displays and refined designs
In 2020, Fitbit announced three new products, and two years later, we have upgraded models for the Sense, Versa, and Inspire devices. The Sense 2 and Versa 4 went through a full design refresh from the bottom up with thinner and lighter products that also bring back the physical button last seen in the Versa 2. The Inspire 3 gets a color display, one of the most requested features for this small tracker.
ZDNet
Pick up a gamer-ready Samsung ultra-wide monitor for only $580
GameStop has cut the price of the Samsung 49" super ultra-wide dual QHD monitor from $1199 to $583, saving customers $616 off its typical retail price. This widescreen, curved monitor is ideal for gamers looking to pick up a bargain ahead of Labor Day -- as long as they don't mind a refurbished model, that is.
ZDNet
Deal alert: Insignia's outdoor projector screen is 51% off today only
While summer is coming to a close, that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy some hot savings right now. For those who love to spend their time outdoors, the Insignia 114-inch Outdoor Projector Screen is currently on sale for only $129, or a massive 51% off its original price. This is hands-down the lowest price we've seen on this projector.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ZDNet
Change the way you work with this monitor and mouse combo
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. "Work smarter, not harder." Of course, it's easier said than done, but once in a while, a device comes along that really can change the way you work. Actually, make that two devices. You can now bundle the Mobile Pixels Duex Max with a Mini Mouse for 7% off. With this combo, you won't just have an extra screen you can pair to most any device. You'll also have an innovative way to interact with it.
ZDNet
Anker's latest GaNPrime power products: A roundup of safe, fast, and sustainable charging
Anker began using Gallium Nitride (GaN) in its charging devices in 2018 and has released a couple of generations of power products. The latest GaNPrime product series stands apart due to Anker's PowerIQ 4.0 and ActiveShield 2.0 features that adjust power distribution, monitor temperatures to safeguard your devices, and allow smaller products with increased power.
ZDNet
Save up to $400 on Microsoft laptops, tablets in back to school sale
You can save up to $400 on a range of tablets and laptops in Microsoft's back-to-school sale. Running until September 11, the Redmond giant is offering discounts on budget tablets to future-proof laptops, headsets, gaming accessories, and everything in between. As summer draws to a close and parents or guardians...
Moving Offices? It's Easy with PC Transfer Kit.
Make a secure office transfer with this PC Transfer Kit Bundle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
New 'smart sock,' camera and app let you track your baby's sleep and heart rate in real time
If you are a new parent, you know how valuable keeping track of your baby's health is. From baby monitors to baby guards, as a new parent, you want to make sure your baby is thriving at all times. Today, Anker's baby brand eufy dropped the eufy S340 Smart Sock, an innovative product that can give you new tools for tracking your baby's wellness.
ZDNet
The 5 best affordable digital cameras: Take a picture on a budget
Whether it is personally or professionally, you can say a lot with a picture. But first, you need the right equipment. Sometimes, your iPhone just won't do, so for those more serious purposes, you need a digital camera for its clarity and quality. However, finding the best digital camera is...
NFL・
ZDNet
The 6 best laptops for college: Top back-to-school laptops
When students start a college course or are going back to school, these days, pen and paper aren't the only tools they need for modern education. Hardcover books, photocopies, handwritten assignments, and in-person courses are now often replaced or supplemented with e-books, distance learning platforms, virtual classes on Zoom and Microsoft Teams, and collaboration over mobile apps -- all of which increases a student's reliance on laptops, smartphones, and tablets to work successfully both on campus and at home.
ZDNet
How to use Google Drive as your virtual backpack (and why you should)
Preparing for classes every semester can take a toll on your precious time and wallet. Since the pandemic, many classes have turned to hybrid or virtual formats, and even the over-priced textbooks have moved online. So why not do the same with your backpack? Ok, maybe not your physical backpack but its contents that can weigh you down while walking across campus?
ZDNet
Double up your backup with 2 lifetime cloud storage plans for $159
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. With the amount of data we accumulate on a daily basis, cloud storage isn't just a perk anymore. For some of us, it's practically a necessity. The question is which cloud storage provider can hit the trifecta regarding storage space, security, and accessibility. Degoo has long been one of the top choices for individual users, but its new deal on two premium lifetime plans just made it much more attractive for families.
ZDNet
Paper catalogues to data catalogues: How digital transformation has changed everything about retail
When embarking on a digital transformation project, it pays to have great data. For online retailer Very.co.uk, leveraging a company heritage dating back to 1890 has been instrumental in establishing what it claims to be one of the oldest and richest customer-focused data sets in the country. Very has undergone...
ZDNet
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 wired headset: Surround-sound gaming on a budget
After testing out the SteelSeries Nova Pro wireless headset, I decided to try out the company's budget-friendly headset, the Arctis Nova 1 wired headset. Featuring a simple, RGB-less design and basic buttons, this no-frills headset not only met my expectations, but exceeded them. For over a week, I tested the...
ZDNet
The best Labor Day TV deals: Save hundreds on a Roku TV
What could be better than curling up on your couch after a long day and streaming your favorite show? Answer: streaming your favorite show from your majorly discounted, but still quality, SmartTV. With mostly a Roku Roundup, including an honorable Android TV mention, these TVs make it easy for you to steam from the most popular platforms without spending too many pretty pennies.
ZDNet
Amazon tries a new way to excite you about cybersecurity (it's called laughter)
It's easy to blame tech companies for the world's parlous state. It's somewhat accurate, too. But it's even easier to abdicate responsibility when it's humans' own laziness and casual greed that has greatly contributed to the basic lack of security online. How, though, can you get people to care? You...
ZDNet
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless review: A mid-range contender with some unique tricks
For a long time, I was sort of forced out of being a SteelSeries user. I'd purchased its long-time flagship headset, the Arctis Pro Wireless, and immediately fell in love with the sound quality and hot-swappable battery packs that gave it nearly infinite battery life. Unfortunately, I quickly came to the sad realization that it just didn't fit me. The "ski goggle" headband, even when extended as far as possible, couldn't wrap around my ample dome without causing pain and pressure. Nearly every model used an almost identical headband, leaving me out in the cold for several years.
ZDNet
Apple expands self-repair program to Mac notebooks
Beginning Tuesday, Apple will start offering customers genuine parts and tools so they can make repairs to their own MacBook Air and MacBook Pro notebooks with the M1 family of chips. The parts and tools, along with repair manuals, will be available for purchase and to rent via the Apple Self Service Repair Store.
ZDNet
Samsung develops 'reinvented toilet' with Gates Foundation
Samsung said on Thursday that it has developed a new toilet that recycles and safely disposes of human waste in collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The South Korean tech giant was responding to the foundation's Reinvent the Toilet Challenge that started in 2011, which aims to develop cost-effective toilets that can deliver inclusive sanitation services without the need for sewage treatment systems.
Comments / 0