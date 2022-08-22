Read full article on original website
Shower/t-storm chances return to the forecast Wednesday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been quite the stretch weather-wise of late, as the Stateline enjoyed yet another gorgeous day Tuesday. For the eighth time in the past nine days, temperatures topped out between 80° and 85°, and that streak is likely to continue Wednesday. However, there will be some changes, some noticeable, to occur as well.
Quiet and seasonable for now as rain chances return Thursday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An area of high pressure is sitting overhead and that’s going to be mainly what keeps us quiet through the daytime on Wednesday. Then, the already wet August will get some more rain starting Thursday before a few more seasonably cooler days follow. Temperatures Tuesday...
More Sunshine Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly sunny this Wednesday with highs in the middle to low 80′s. Down to the 60′s tonight with shower/t-storm chances after 3 AM. Low 80′s tomorrow with a few scattered showers and t-storms. No severe weather is expected. Dry on Friday and Saturday with highs around 80.
More of the Same, Pattern Change Arrives This Weekend
As we discussed yesterday, Rockford has seen quite a bit of rainfall during the month of August. So much so that our monthly total of 7.36″ sits in the top 5 for wettest Augusts on record. But that’s since the beginning of the month. The Dallas/Fort Worth area on the other hand observed that and much more in just a 24-hour time period thanks to a slow-moving frontal boundary.
One Illinois Butcher Debuts Unusual New Brat Flavor Just in Time for Fall
It seems like everyone is fascinated by unusual food combos this week thanks to these two viral videos of people doing weird things with hotdogs and beer... Now, I'm going to state for the record that there is no way I could stomach the hot dog straw thing. I'm also pretty iffy about the dunking of a hot dog and bun in my beer too, but I'm a very picky and non-adventurous eater.
Winnebago County Fair beats the rain for final day
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - The last day of the 101st Winnebago County Fair was a refreshing change from earlier this weekend for fair goers and fair organizers alike. The weather challenges from Friday and Saturday are now a thing of the past. After a couple years of struggling through the...
Spooky season in the stateline gets ‘twisted’ Sept. 16
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Twisted Crypt Haunted House is back for its 9th season!. The 10,000 square-foot indoor spook show opens Friday, September 16 and runs each weekend through Halloween at 5420 East State Street in Rockford. Twisted Crypt Haunted House is packed with indoor chaos, gore, mystery, mazes and...
Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert On The West Side
Rockford – On Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 8:30 AM the City of Rockford Public Works will. have the intersection of W Jefferson and Kilburn Ave under stop sign control while crews. replace the traffic signal cabinet. Work will continue throughout the day and should be. completed by 3:30...
Popular Illinois Brewery Reveals Big Out of State Expansion Plans
One of our favorite breweries in the 815 is announcing plans for a big expansion. It's the kind of thing you wouldn't expect but then again, this is the place that just created a beer-battered hot dog. What I'm saying is that you never know what they're going to do...
Farmers prepare for apple picking season (and apple cider donut eating season)
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As children go back to the classrooms, and high school football kicks off, you know fall is close by, and nothing screams fall like Apple Cider Donuts. Orchard owner Pat Curran says this is his favorite time of the year. “You work this whole business, all...
Rockford families get free groceries
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some local families now have enough food to make lunches and breakfast for the next few days. Cars lined up at Rockford’s Keye Mallquist Park Wednesday afternoon for a free grocery giveaway. Any family with a kid in the household was able to pick up bags full of meat, fresh vegetables, […]
Clean up begins at Rockford church after devastating fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two weeks after a fire at the oldest catholic church in Rockford, many are hard at work salvaging what’s left inside the building. A fire broke out just after 6:30 a.m. August 8 on the roof of St. James Catholic Church on N. 2nd Street. Masses restarted August 14, taking place in the Beauvais Center for the time being.
‘Live at Levings’ holds talent show finals
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Another installment of “Live at Levings” took place Sunday night. The talent show finals and concert was held at Levings Park. The talent show finals kicked off the show, with the top three acts taking home cash prizes. The top prize was $1,000. Music and dance acts followed the show, including […]
Silverview Rail Car Finally Arrives in Oregon for the Depot Museum
The Silverview rail car has finally arrived at its final “Oregon Home” at the Oregon Depot Museum. This has been a long process and the city says they are thankful for everyone who has been involved. The City also says thank you Oregon Illinois Depot for bringing a...
Scene Photos Added: Shooting Incident on the West Side, Rockford PD Are Investigating
Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Rockford. This one happened around 3:30 pm on N Johnston, between Andrews and School st. Initial reports are saying that witnesses heard approx. 50 gunshots. Sources were reporting a possible shooting victim. Medical was on scene, but it is unclear if there was...
Boylan hopes to build off strong finish to last season
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We always here football is a game of inches. Sometimes a play here or a play there really can make all the difference. Boylan hopes to get off to a much better start in 2022 than it did last year. The Titans are coming off a...
Stateline’s Best Food Truck: Sizz N’ Fizz
Sizz n’ Fizz is up next on our search for the Stateline’s Best Food Truck, we’re trying burgers, chicken, fries, and cheese curds from the newest truck in Rockford! Do they have what it takes to hold the title? Vote once an hour every hour.
Stateline’s Best Food Truck: Rapped with Smoke BBQ
We’re in Freeport checking out Rapped with Smoke BBQ on our hunt for the Stateline’s Best Food Truck! Do they have what it takes to hold the title? Vote once an hour every hour on here.
Freeport’s Walnut Acres Nursing Home is safe, for now
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — More was learned on Tuesday night about the future of a stateline nursing home. Walnut Acres has faced several funding shortfalls in the past. The facility was the focus for the Stephenson County Board Tuesday night. Board members approved an interfund loan, which is when one fund in the county’s budget […]
New Lutheran coach Jeff Luedke provides link to the Bazsali er
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford Lutheran football hasn’t been quite the same since Bruce Bazsali left after the 2016 season. Now the Crusaders have a link to the Bazsali era in their new head coach Jeff Luedke. Luedke was on Bazsali’s staff helping coach receivers and defensive backs back when the Crusaders were a force in the […]
