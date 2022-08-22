ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WIFR

Shower/t-storm chances return to the forecast Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been quite the stretch weather-wise of late, as the Stateline enjoyed yet another gorgeous day Tuesday. For the eighth time in the past nine days, temperatures topped out between 80° and 85°, and that streak is likely to continue Wednesday. However, there will be some changes, some noticeable, to occur as well.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Quiet and seasonable for now as rain chances return Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An area of high pressure is sitting overhead and that’s going to be mainly what keeps us quiet through the daytime on Wednesday. Then, the already wet August will get some more rain starting Thursday before a few more seasonably cooler days follow. Temperatures Tuesday...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

More Sunshine Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly sunny this Wednesday with highs in the middle to low 80′s. Down to the 60′s tonight with shower/t-storm chances after 3 AM. Low 80′s tomorrow with a few scattered showers and t-storms. No severe weather is expected. Dry on Friday and Saturday with highs around 80.
MyStateline.com

More of the Same, Pattern Change Arrives This Weekend

As we discussed yesterday, Rockford has seen quite a bit of rainfall during the month of August. So much so that our monthly total of 7.36″ sits in the top 5 for wettest Augusts on record. But that’s since the beginning of the month. The Dallas/Fort Worth area on the other hand observed that and much more in just a 24-hour time period thanks to a slow-moving frontal boundary.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather
Q985

One Illinois Butcher Debuts Unusual New Brat Flavor Just in Time for Fall

It seems like everyone is fascinated by unusual food combos this week thanks to these two viral videos of people doing weird things with hotdogs and beer... Now, I'm going to state for the record that there is no way I could stomach the hot dog straw thing. I'm also pretty iffy about the dunking of a hot dog and bun in my beer too, but I'm a very picky and non-adventurous eater.
WIFR

Winnebago County Fair beats the rain for final day

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - The last day of the 101st Winnebago County Fair was a refreshing change from earlier this weekend for fair goers and fair organizers alike. The weather challenges from Friday and Saturday are now a thing of the past. After a couple years of struggling through the...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Spooky season in the stateline gets ‘twisted’ Sept. 16

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Twisted Crypt Haunted House is back for its 9th season!. The 10,000 square-foot indoor spook show opens Friday, September 16 and runs each weekend through Halloween at 5420 East State Street in Rockford. Twisted Crypt Haunted House is packed with indoor chaos, gore, mystery, mazes and...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert On The West Side

Rockford – On Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 8:30 AM the City of Rockford Public Works will. have the intersection of W Jefferson and Kilburn Ave under stop sign control while crews. replace the traffic signal cabinet. Work will continue throughout the day and should be. completed by 3:30...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford families get free groceries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some local families now have enough food to make lunches and breakfast for the next few days. Cars lined up at Rockford’s Keye Mallquist Park Wednesday afternoon for a free grocery giveaway. Any family with a kid in the household was able to pick up bags full of meat, fresh vegetables, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Clean up begins at Rockford church after devastating fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two weeks after a fire at the oldest catholic church in Rockford, many are hard at work salvaging what’s left inside the building. A fire broke out just after 6:30 a.m. August 8 on the roof of St. James Catholic Church on N. 2nd Street. Masses restarted August 14, taking place in the Beauvais Center for the time being.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘Live at Levings’ holds talent show finals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Another installment of “Live at Levings” took place Sunday night. The talent show finals and concert was held at Levings Park. The talent show finals kicked off the show, with the top three acts taking home cash prizes. The top prize was $1,000. Music and dance acts followed the show, including […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Silverview Rail Car Finally Arrives in Oregon for the Depot Museum

The Silverview rail car has finally arrived at its final “Oregon Home” at the Oregon Depot Museum. This has been a long process and the city says they are thankful for everyone who has been involved. The City also says thank you Oregon Illinois Depot for bringing a...
OREGON, IL
WIFR

Boylan hopes to build off strong finish to last season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We always here football is a game of inches. Sometimes a play here or a play there really can make all the difference. Boylan hopes to get off to a much better start in 2022 than it did last year. The Titans are coming off a...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Stateline’s Best Food Truck: Sizz N’ Fizz

Sizz n’ Fizz is up next on our search for the Stateline’s Best Food Truck, we’re trying burgers, chicken, fries, and cheese curds from the newest truck in Rockford! Do they have what it takes to hold the title? Vote once an hour every hour.
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy