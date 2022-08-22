Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 3 Evening” game were:
7-6-0, FB: 3
(seven, six, zero; FB: three)
