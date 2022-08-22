ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Hill, CT

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play3 Night” game were:

8-3-3, WB: 2

(eight, three, three; WB: two)

